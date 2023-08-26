Is Obama Behind Biden's Hostility To America?

In a now widely noted Tablet article, David Garrow pointed out Obama’s fantasies of sexual perversion with men. To that, AT’s Jack Cashill added the dishonesty in Obama’s autobiography regarding the question of his birth and his claim to being the author of his first book. What’s also missing from Obama biographies is his identification with Islam. Obama is, after all, the bearer of two Arabic names, with the second that of the Prophet Muhammed’s grandson.

In fact, Obama was not president more the ten minutes when he did a most common Islamic thing; during his first inaugural address, he slapped the Jews in the face but did it so subtly that few noticed.

When he was reprising the proud American cliché about being a nation of all religions and ethnicities, Obama did not use the common and accurate couplet “Judeo-Christian” to describe American culture. The first Americans were heavily “Old Testament” Christians whose social models were drawn from the Jewish Bible. One estimate is that a third of the laws in the Thirteen Colonies were directly lifted from it. During the Revolution, when the Continental Congress asked Thomas Jefferson, Ben Franklin, and John Adams to design a seal for the new republic, one idea was a bas relief of Moses leading the Children of Israel to freedom.

Traditionally as well, in American communities with a Jewish presence, shopkeepers will decorate their display windows on one side with “Merry Christmas” and on the other “Happy Chanukah.”

But Obama said something very different: “We are a nation of Christians and Muslims, Jews and Hindus, and nonbelievers…”

He effectively dispossessed the Jews from being the second-most important religious community in the country, demoting them to third place next to the Islamically-hated Hindus, who endured arguably the greatest massacres in history, greater than the Jewish Holocaust, at the hands of Muslims who overran the Indian subcontinent, killing an estimated 90 million of them over the centuries.

The next day, Obama’s first in the Oval Office, with the US economy a shambles after the 2008 crash, Obama didn’t first call a respected economist for advice. Instead, he called Mahmoud Abbas, partner and successor to Yasir Arafat, the most successful Jew-killer since Adolf Hitler. He also called two other Muslim state leaders and the smarmy Prime Minister of Israel and future jailbird for fraud Ehud Olmert.

Once in power, Obama ordered that government documents could no longer join the words “Islamic” and “terrorism” in the same phrase.

Three months in his presidency, Obama made his first foreign trip, not to ally Israel, but to Egypt, for a speech co-sponsored by Cairo University and Al-Azhar University, though the latter isn’t a university as people in the West know the term. For a thousand years, it was nothing but a seminary for aspiring Muslim priests. In the 1960s, Al-Azhar added a secular subject or two and started calling itself a “university,” but remains mostly a seminary and is the alma mater of many of the major Muslim terrorism-preaching clerics of the last century. Obama’s audience that day were Muslims for whom religious piety includes the glorious martyrdom of simultaneously committing suicide and murdering Jews.

In the audience were ten members of the Muslim Brotherhood. Indeed, “various Middle Eastern news sources report[ed] that the [Obama] administration insisted that at least 10 members of the Muslim Brotherhood be present.” The Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in 1928 in reaction to Ataturk’s “Turkish nationalism” after the fall of the Muslim Caliphate, has never recognized the legitimacy of Egypt’s secular governments, and thousands of its members have spent time in Egyptian jails. Obama effectively bypassed the Egyptian national assembly and spoke under the auspices of the historic Muslim seminary preaching jihad.

His speech opened with a minute of “thank yous” to Al Azhar, Egypt and Cairo U, then elided into a formal address that began with “As-salaamu alaykum!”—Islam’s plagiarized version of the Hebrew shalom aleichem—and did so with proper pronunciation and cadence. His audience erupted in cheers and applause because his “affect” was “I am one of you.”

After all, Obama had two Muslim fathers (one biological, one adoptive), and spent some years as a boy in Indonesia. Although he first attended a Catholic school, he then switched to a government school, which in that country meant daily prayers. He is proud that, even as an adult, he can recite flawlessly the opening lines to the Muslim call to prayer.

During his speech, while Obama said, “I am a Christian,” he added, “I have known Islam on three continents before coming to the region where it was first revealed.” But no serious Christian believes the Koran was “revealed.” Catholicism does not even consider Islam a separate religion but, instead, as a heresy because the Koran doesn’t acknowledge Jesus’s divinity. In any case, that volume is largely a plagiarized version of Jewish Scripture, containing the stories of dozens of Biblical Jews, all of them altered and corrupted.

(When Muslims are asked to explain the discrepancies—with the Jewish versions having been written down some two thousand years before Muhammad was even born—Muslims say the Jews stole the stories from them. They say that when Jews say “Musa” brought down the Torah from Mt. Sinai, the Jews are lying because “Musa” really brought down the Koran, after which the evil Al-Yahud snatched it away and re-wrote it, making the Torah false. Sura 3:78)

Obama also said,

I made clear that America is not—and will never be—at war with Islam…The partnership between America and Islam must be based on what Islam is, not what it isn’t. And I consider it part of my responsibility as president of the United States to fight against negative stereotypes of Islam.

These are strange statements. The US, like all governments, engages with other nations’ governments, not religions. The US government has no relationship, for example, with India’s Jains or Japanese Shinto. And where is it written that an American president is “responsible for fighting against negative stereotypes of Islam”?

Moreover, what did Obama mean about the US being “at war” with Islam? Perhaps he was remembering that Islam sees itself at war with America because the US supports Israel, whose existence is an insult to Islam. Indeed, 9/11 can be described as the greatest “antisemitic” massacre since WWII, though most victims were not Jews. Fourteen months after the horror, Osama bin Ladin explained that the main reason for what he did on 9/11 was because America is his enemy for supporting Israel.

Seven months later, Fort Hood, a Muslim US Army officer massacred thirteen fellow officers and wounded thirty-three other soldiers while shouting “Allahu akbar!” Obama’s administration characterized this as “workplace violence,” as if there had been a dispute over who was next in line at the water cooler that got out of hand.

He also said at the UN, “The future must not belong to those who slander the prophet of Islam,” and elsewhere has said, “The Muslim call to prayer is one of the prettiest sounds on Earth at sunset.”

Obama also spent years in the church of Rev. Jeremiah Wright, who once invited Louis Farrakhan to deliver a sermon to his flock and receive a medal of honor; and then there is that photograph of a smiling Obama standing next to Louis Farrakhan that had been kept secret until after the former left office.

Benjamin Netanyahu, in his recently published autobiography, says a meeting he had with Obama ended with words that Netanyahu refused to quote directly but that were “threatening and vulgar,” perhaps in a class with (my words, not his) “Don’t f with me or I’ll cut your b-lls off.” I hope someday Israel’s prime minister reveals Obama’s exact, insulting words. (see “Bibi,” hardcover edition, pps. 422-423.)

Lastly, there was Obama’s so-called Iran Deal which supported Iran developing A-bombs after he had left office, the same Iran whose mullahs have publicly joked and dreamed of nuking the world’s only tiny, Jewish state.

Obama’s perverted sex fantasies may have prurient interest, but his love of Islam surely affected his policies. Moreover, given that many believe he is still in charge, he could be instructing the senile and stupid criminal Biden how to destroy America for the same reason al-Qaeda wanted to, because the Koran calls the Jews Islam’s greatest enemy (5:82) and the US is Israel’s life preserver.

