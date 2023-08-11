Impeach Biden, Make Democrats Sweat

We see that congressional Republicans’ constipation has flared up again. It’s a chronic, though voluntary, distress. Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and Alejandro Mayorkas are begging to be impeached, yet Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other bunged-up House Republicans refuse to extrude. It’s time to -- well, you know what -- or get off the flippin’ pot. True justice -- unfashionable among most “progressives” -- demands action. And politics -- a dirty word to dainty Republicans -- also demands action.

Let’s set aside the sinister Merrick Garland and the plodding, lying apparatchik Alejandro Mayorkas. They can be impeached another day. Joe Biden needs to be impeached, ASAP. One needn’t qualify that Biden is, “perhaps, the most crooked president in history,” because, hands down, he’s the biggest, dumbest scoundrel to occupy the Oval Office. Bill Clinton isn’t dumb; he’s wily, but runs a close second in the scoundrel department, as does his semi-estranged wife, the nefarious Hillary. As Peter Schweizer explained, Bill and Hill were slicker stashing the cash.

Joe is like a psychopathic crook, practically flaunting his crimes. For decades, he’s exhibited his compulsive lying. It knocked him out of the 1988 Democrat presidential nominating contest. But being an inveterate liar isn’t a disqualifier in politics. It’s only doing it stupidly in ways that harm comrades that busts anyone.

So, a bad mark only waylaid Joe briefly. D.C. gave Joe a second chance.

Barack Obama, the nation’s black George Washington, picked Joe to be a heartbeat away from the presidency. Some wags have suggested that Barack picked Joe because Joe made Barack look good by comparison. But it’s more like a birds of a feather thing. Obama is corrupt in his way. Mark Levin made this keen observation about Barack a few years ago.

Of course, Joe famously bragged about strongarming Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko to sack prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma Holdings, which precocious Hunter Biden was a principal. Joe was Barack’s veep when the strongarming occurred.

Jim Jordan and House Republicans are compiling a bookful of evidence linking Joe to influence-peddling, pay-to-play, and whatever other schemes involving Ukraine, China, Russia, and Timbuktu, for all we know. Hunter was merely the doped-up, sexed-out bagman.

Jordan and the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government has taken testimony from Devon Archer, Hunter’s onetime business partner and pal. Tucker Carlson interviewed Archer for his “Tucker on Twitter” podcast. The beans are being spilled. Then there are the IRS and FBI whistleblowers. Hunter Biden is the gateway to getting Joe. The conspiracy to get Hunter off the hook to protect Joe isn’t some fluoridated water conspiracy jive. It’s vividly real.

McCarthy has done a lot of bloviating about crooked, ol’ Joe. It amounts to nothing.

CNN gives an insight into McCarthy’s reluctance to lower the boom, July 25:

The House speaker has previously resisted right-wing calls to impeach Biden over concerns that doing so could imperil the party’s slim majority in the House, especially because such a pursuit would go nowhere in a Democratic-led Senate.

House GOP caucus conservatives are pushing for Biden’s impeachment -- or at least some of them are pushing for an inquiry to begin. The real head scratcher is that House Freedom Caucus members have the leverage to force McCarthy into an impeachment inquiry leading to an impeachment. The Republican majority is razor-thin in the House. HFC can grind McCarthy’s agenda to a halt.

But they may share McCarthy’s reluctance. Republicans holding vulnerable seats could lose in 2024 thanks to an impeachment. Moreover, Republicans want to flip House seats in blue states. Justice for Biden likely takes second place to retaining the House GOP majority. That’s how garden variety pols calculate.

Yet it’s a gamble that needs to be taken. It needs to be shown that a president with an abundance of evidence piling up against him is held accountable for his actions. Not only is the GOP’s America First base demanding justice, the nation needs to see that Republicans are striving to do justice and are working to eliminate double standards.

Elites game the system with impunity and get off the hook for their crimes. Crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried recently had campaign finance charges dropped. Reported MarketWatch, “Bankman-Fried donated $46.5 million to the Democrats in 2022, making him the party’s second-largest donor behind George Soros that year.”

Bankman-Fried claims he gave a lot to Republicans to cover his bases. Maybe he did. But it was Biden DoJ prosecutors who moved to drop the contribution charges against Bankman-Fried. The appeal was made to Clinton appointed judge Lewis Kaplan, who, in the last few days, dismissed Trump’s counter-defamation suit against E. Jean Carroll. Could it be that the uniparty doesn’t want any of Bankman-Fried’s money rocks lifted to see what’s underneath?

Biden is dirty in both petty and big ways. Not only has he lined his pockets as the kingpin of his family’s influence-peddling operation, he’s weaponized the government to destroy his chief rival, Donald Trump. The federal indictments, led by DoJ hatchet man Jack Smith, were, are, and always will be persecutions, ginned up to take the heat off Biden, who appears slimier with each passing day, and to deny Trump the presidency.

Trump would have won a legitimate election in 2020. As we know, the Democrat-led multipronged dark campaign just barely denied him reelection. Biden winning in a squeaker was too nerve-wracking, though, for Silicon Valley doyens, NYC money manipulators, and creaking, dirty Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

Democrats and their establishment backers don’t want any close calls in 2024. Trump is to be ruined well before those phony mail-in ballots are bundled on pallets and trucked to Democrat-controlled polling places.

Justice and politics demand that Biden be impeached. With the most consequential presidential election looming, House Republicans have an obligation to take the fight to Democrats. A longish impeachment inquiry followed by an impeachment are in order. No sham charges against blathering, ol’ Joe. No stretching the law like taffy to make charges appear semi-plausible. Just fact-based, documented charges of criminal conduct while Biden occupied the second highest office in the land.

Biden won’t be removed from office, of course. There aren’t 67 votes in the Senate to do so. And deteriorating Mitch McConnell, like every other establishment Republican, opposes impeaching Biden, anyway, claiming impeachment needs to be “rare.” One supposes that a vice president selling his office to the Chinese and Russians doesn’t qualify as rare. And one supposes that President Joe isn’t compromised now. Then again, McConnell and the uniparty probably don’t want Biden rocks lifted because theirs may be next.

Let’s add an article of impeachment to Joe’s list of dirty deeds. The U.S.-Mexican border has been obliterated to serve the Democrats’ political and ideological interests. Flooding the country with seven-plus million illegals isn’t a blunder or a result of gross incompetence. It’s part of Democrats’ scheme to transform America into an unrecognizable, vast Third World barrio. Slums and dystopic cities are Democrats’ prowling grounds.

An article directed at Joe’s debauching of the border is likely to win plaudits among independents and some Democrat rank-and-file voters. Regardless, national security and the welfare of the nation compel Republicans to address Joe’s border ploy in an impeachment.

Ultimately, McCarthy and his ilk may discover that a thorough impeachment inquiry and a well-planned and smartly executed prosecution of Joe will be seen favorable by voters, most importantly independents. Plenty of Hispanics have had enough of Joe’s antics, too. Illegals are ruining their communities.

And a shrewdly done impeachment may help Trump return to the presidency, even in the teeth of the election shenanigans to come. RINOs loathe that prospect as much as Democrats. But conservatives must insist. Trump deserves a break. So does America.

J. Robert Smith can be found regularly at Gab @JRobertSmith. He also blogs occasionally at Flyover. He’s recently returned to Twitter. His Twitter handle is @JRobertSmith1

Image: Ted Eytan