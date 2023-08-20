Is Leftism Compatible with God’s Will?

Why do people who are faithful Judeo-Christian religious followers support acts of evil? Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden claim to be devout Catholics while advancing an agenda which is counter to the religious doctrine of their church. They claim they’re compartmentalizing their religion from their politics. But nowhere in the Bible are we given license to lead two lives -- one in service to God, and one contradicting his will. The “compartmentalized” argument will draw a fatherly frown if they happen to find themselves standing before the almighty in the future.

That disconnect is not merely an issue with politicians. A fair number of the faithful are loyal voting Democrats -- a party which seems to relish in the violation of God’s will, as expressed in the Bible. Perhaps it’s out of habit. Or maybe they believe the narrative that Republicans are the party of evil. I don’t know what’s in the hearts of other men, but they should consider more than the narrative fed them by the MSM before voting. They should consider what they are voting for.

In its current form, the Democrat party is a coalition of oligarchs and collectivists. The oligarchs use government connections to increase their wealth. The collectivists (e.g., communists, socialists, progressives, liberals, etc.) use the power of government to force individual sacrifice. They want to “spread the wealth around,” as Barack Obama suggested. However, their call for sharing the wealth isn’t a Christian suggestion that we be charitable. It is a demand for confiscation and redistribution by government force –- using taxation, regulation, and law enforcement. Democrats have evolved into the party of robber barons and Robin Hoods. Both of which target individuals and families, for the advancement of their agenda.

The robber barons use their resources to buy government influence from a reservoir of politicians willing to sell. That influence is used to crush their competitors without winning customers. They lobby for regulations which make it nearly impossible for small businesses to compete. They benefit from government handouts which give them unfair market advantage -- because they’re too big to fail. And when the government decides to give commerce a timeout to fight a virus, they make sure theirs are the only businesses that remain open. The robber barons use their partnership with government to crush the competition, giving them a captive market of consumer/taxpayers, who pay for all of it with their product purchases.

The Robin Hoods are also takers from individuals. They operate on the premise that the needs of the many supersede the rights of the individual. Communists demand state control of everything, with a promise of utopia through equity. Socialists strive for equity through the seizure and redistribution of property -- in the name of social justice. Liberals demand that we atone for the past sins of others with reparations. In exchange, they insist that the beneficiaries put aside their personal preferences and vote as a block for their benefactors. Progressives demand that we forego our independence and live in mega-city hives, to save the planet from a weather crisis caused by a suburban footprint.

Does any of that square with God’s will? For those of us who subscribe to Judeo-Christian beliefs, God etched his will on stone tablets -- so we wouldn’t forget. His Commandments can be broken down into three categories.

Honor God.

Thou shalt have no other gods before me.

Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image.

Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain.

Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy.

Honor the family.

Honor thy father and thy mother.

Thou shalt not commit adultery.

Honor the individual.

Thou shalt not kill.

Thou shalt not steal.

Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.

Thou shalt not covet.

The commandments define how we should conduct ourselves relative to God, family, and individual. Do you notice what’s missing? There isn’t a single word about any obligation to the earth, state, company, majority, community, or tribe (i.e., ethnicity).

And yet the Democrats operate as if there are exceptions to God’s laws -- a compartmentalizing of transgression, if you will.

Place nothing before God -- except the state, which God must be excluded from.

Don’t steal –- except through state-sponsored taking and redistribution to others.

Don’t covet –- unless that which is being coveted belongs to the wealthy.

Don’t bear false witness –- unless it’s against Donald Trump or his MAGA followers.

Don’t kill –- unless it’s done in the name of reproductive healthcare.

Honor your father and mother –- unless parental counsel runs counter to state sponsored narratives.

Some justify state seizure of property by pointing out that Jesus told the Jews to pay their taxes when he said, “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar's; and to God the things that are God's.” However, that wasn’t an endorsement of state-sponsored taking. Note the difference between peacefully giving to those who demand from us (which is selfless), and demanding more from others for ourselves (which is selfish). He was telling Jews to meet their trivial financial obligations to the state, and their vastly more important religious obligations to God. He was not suggesting that Jews should lobby for more taking of other men’s property to be redistributed. That would be rather covetous -- no?

Clearly, people can live in a society that doesn’t adhere to the teachings of God and still be faithful. Where we live is a matter of chance. What we believe is a matter of choice. The people of communist China had no choice in their place of birth. But they can still choose whether they live secular or spiritual lives.

However, unlike communist “utopias,” we are self-governed. Our vote is an expression of our will. Given our freedom to choose, we are answerable for the outcomes of those choices.

Can we deny the legitimacy of God’s involvement in our affairs (i.e., separation of church and state), without placing the state before God? Can we counsel that some thefts are justifiable, and not bear fault for the subsequent looting? Can we legitimize known liars, without being guilty of the lies they use against their fellow men? Can we quietly accept the destruction of families, without culpability? Isn’t a vote for a party that actively works against God’s commandments, tacit support of that party’s transgressions?

Governments have no afterlife in which they must answer for their deeds. But people of religious faith believe in an afterlife. Those who use the government as an instrument of their will must answer for the deeds they unleash.

Christians believe that all sins can be forgiven – with repentance. Can a faithful Judeo-Christian follower also be a loyal Democrat voter? Of course. It would be un-Christian to claim otherwise. We all sin and make mistakes. But when we are called to answer for our transgressions, we will not just be answering for our individual acts of wrongdoing. We will also be answering for those acts which we charged others to commit in our name -– via our vote.

John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Idaho. He has written for American Thinker, and American Free News Network. He can be reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

