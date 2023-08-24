How America Becomes Zimbabwe

What is the difference between South African politician Julius Malema, who led chants of "Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer" during a recent rally of the Economic Freedom Fighters, the political organization that he chairs, and U.S. Air Force general C.Q. Brown, nominated as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, whose goal as CJCS isn't to increase the combat capability of the Armed Forces, but to ensure that white male officers become a minority at the Pentagon?

Same clown, different uniform.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the secretary of defense used to be interested in improving the combat capability of America. Now it is putting dresses on men and calling them admirals, hiring more refugees from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual for Mental Disorders, and mandating that troops take an experimental non-FDA-approved vaccine lest they be fired or court-martialed for disobeying an obviously illegal order, all while demeaning the troops with bogus accusations of racism and white supremacy.

Virulent black racists used to be confined to the Third World, where they would defund police protection and lead national referenda to eradicate white men from their country. Zimbabwe extirpated their white farmers with great haste. Presumably, South Africa is next.

Here in the First World, black racists are embracing the Zimbabwe model and are openly advocating for white genocide, that it's time to kill everything white in sight. Others find themselves in front of cameras openly wondering: how are they going to exterminate white people? Murder, torture, death by a thousand cuts? Seriously?

Zimbabwe took a page from Adolf Hitler and the Nuremberg Laws, which stripped German Jews of their citizenship. Zimbabwe and the African Union passed laws that stripped white men of their property, and white men — mostly farmers — were summarily hunted down, murdered, and effectively eradicated. I'm certain you heard about it — it was in all the papers that weren't the New York Times or the Washington Post.

Malema isn't in charge of South Africa at this point, but President Biden's racists are in charge of the Department of Defense and the JCS, and, like Kamau Kambon, they have extermination on their mind. But it is a kinder, gentler extermination. Reduce the number of whites in DOD now; fire the rest when the opportunity presents itself?

As the head of the military, I suppose if you failed to kill the troops by poisoning them with mRNA Wuhan wet market sewer water, you could attrite white men from the ranks by firing them under whatever newly created pretext is available to you, such as the completely bogus need for "Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity." What you need to do is protect all of America. Could it be that true black racists, in uniform and out, just want white men in America to DIE?

Dr. Robert Malone, brilliant scientist and lifelong Democrat (up until recently), has come to the conclusion that COVID was not what the media and government officials have told us: "Over the last three years, you have been subjected to the most massive, globally-harmonized psychological and propaganda campaign in the history of the Western world. Full stop. With this campaign the governments of many western nation states have turned, this is key, military-grade psychological operations, strategies, tactics, technologies and capabilities developed for modern military combat against their own citizens."

Military-grade psychological operations? Is there another example?

When black racists are in charge of the military, suddenly there needs to be a correction, there needs to be more diversity, more inclusion, more equity. Specifically, General Brown is frustrated that there are too many white men in DOD. Instead of improving our combat capability, he wants to eliminate white men from DOD?

Consider the simple 2020 headline: "86% of Air Force pilots are white men. Here's why this needs to change."

The implication that some racial crime has been committed, and only the left's illiberal, not-military-enhancing DIE nonsense can fix it. There are too many white pilots is the "big lie." That's the propaganda. The media can take it from there.

The counter-propaganda: It is arbitrary and capricious and a flagrant lie to suggest that the racial makeup of a military pilot is paramount to the national defense. The race of a military pilot is important only to racists whose goal is to destroy America's military. This is fragging: the deliberate or attempted killing of a soldier by a fellow soldier. Racists have no desire to have the strongest military possible. If they cannot eliminate white pilots from the program, they do not care an iota if America's military air superiority crumbles.

See Zimbabwe. It was more important to the racist clowns to eliminate white men from the country than any implication of what would happen to the nation. Zimbabwe used to have a thriving economy; with the racists in charge, they are dirt dead last. Congratulations; DIE works.

Studying the tendency of humans to believe that false information is correct after repeated exposure was the purview of the master of mind control, Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi Reichsminister of Propaganda. He found that this simple understanding of the human mind is the essence for controlling it.

"A lie told once remains a lie but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth," and "You tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually believe it," and "The most brilliant propagandist technique will yield no success unless one fundamental principle is borne in mind constantly — it must confine itself to a few points and repeat them over and over."

Like how there are too many white people in DOD. The Department of Defense is not only in the business of warfare, but also in the business of psychological warfare: developing, perfecting, and using mind control and behavior modification techniques in order to neutralize an adversary or to control an adversary's population in a manner of its choosing. Democrats and their racist generals are using psychological operations against America.

DIE has nothing to add to the national defense. DIE is the grenade for racists in government to destroy it.

I applaud Dr. Malone eventually getting to the point of discovery, what many (and former) military men and women with PSYOPS training know. The Malone clip begins with the header "We've Been Played." That's pretty heady for a real man of science. Because when you are being played, your mind is being manipulated.

Americans are being played. The racists in the Biden administration and the Democrat party, with their incessant propagandic drumbeats of racism, white supremacy, Critical Race Theory, fake racial crimes from the likes of Jussie Smollett and others; their destructive "Diversity, Inclusion, Equity" programs; their government contractors who were forced to demonstrate that they had a "diversity hiring program" lest they be barred from further government contracts; doctors' mandatory "training" that teaches that "white individuals are naturally racist"; to President Obama's executive order, "Using Behavioral Science Insights to Better Serve the American People," and deadly experimental COVID vaccines — all of these are silent weapons for the quiet war on white America.

We are not alone. A program that should take two or three years is now taking the Brits up to eight. The racists in charge of the British Royal Air Force no longer offer pilot jobs to white men — only women and ethnic minorities may apply. Absolutely, DIE works.

The Senate needs to reject the racist general for chairman of the Joint Chiefs and send a message that DIE propaganda is not only unmitigated nonsense, but a threat to the national defense.

