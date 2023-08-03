‘Elites’ cannot hide from the consequences of their actions

In classical Greek mythology, hubris is a fatal flaw that inevitably leads to tragedy. No matter how admired the hero, any mortal who dares to behave like a god is punished in the end. Mankind never seems to learn this lesson.

The "elites" of every generation delude themselves into believing that they are superhuman and inherently different from those they consider beneath them. They are not. Whatever afflicts ordinary people will eventually come for those who build extravagant sanctuaries intended to rival Mount Olympus.

No "elite" ideology has caused as much suffering as communism for a simple reason: it is a false doctrine that feeds on hubris. "Communism begins where atheism begins," Marx wrote. It permits "elites" to deify themselves. Because of that delusion, it remains a "spectre" that still "haunts" the world.

Wherever Marxism has reared its ugly head, it ultimately brings death and desolation. Wherever communist "elites" believe that they can rule over a land of peasants while remaining safe and secure behind castle walls, those barriers eventually prove as fragile as any Potemkin village constructed from empty promises and outright lies.

No matter how many hundreds of millions of lives socialism and communism have destroyed, Western "elites" remain enamored of Marxism. Any system that eliminates private property for all but the aristocratic few and cultivates a slavish devotion to the State is attractive to arrogant human beings who believe it is their birthright to control others.

The "spectre of communism" haunting the world today comes in the form of the World Economic Forum's "Great Reset" or the United Nations' planned technocratic tyranny. It exists wherever one group of "experts" believes it has the moral prerogative to tell everyone else how to live and what to do. Vladimir Lenin argued both that "medicine is the keystone of the arch of socialism" and that the "establishment of a central bank is ninety percent of communizing a nation." Together, central banks and global health authorities are the gateway drugs for communism.

The party will take care of all your needs. The World Health Organization will decide whether you can leave your homes. The climate scientists will tell you how much food you may eat and how much fuel you may use to stay warm. In every iteration of Marxist hubris, the promise is framed a little differently. However it is formulated, it always brings tragedy.

Marxist socialism, communism, planned sustainability, new world order, global government — whatever it is called, it remains "rule by the elite." Any system that refuses to protect individual freedoms and empowers a small coalition of authorities to control everyone else should simply be called "elitism." The distinction between political parties becomes meaningless when "elites" learn, as Lenin did, that the "best way to control the opposition is to lead it." Forget Republicans versus Democrats. The real contest is between regular people and the privilege-hoarding "elites" who maintain a stranglehold over government.

This kind of thinking is denigrated as dangerous "populism." How dare the great majority of the people form opinions that reject the preferences of the "ruling class"? Is it not strange that Western "elites" speak fondly about the virtues of "democracy" only when the people under their thumb do exactly what they say? Not really.

"The democratic revolution is the necessary preparation for the socialist revolution," Mao Zedong taught, "and the socialist revolution is the inevitable sequel to the democratic revolution. The ultimate aim for which all communists strive is to bring about a socialist and communist society." In other words, tyranny is most effective when citizens actually vote for their chains. When the people think for themselves and reject the "elitism" that requires their submission, then the State dispels any pretense of caring about what the people think.

Modern "democracy" in the West is a bastardization of medieval feudalism in which serfs labor under the delusion that they actually voted to be vassals of the State. From time to time — especially when unworthy "lords" have caused widespread misery — the serfs begin to remember that it is they who are rightly lords over their own lives and that the State is meant to be in vassalage to their will and authority. When "elites" decry "populism," they are really ringing alarm bells for other "elites" to hear. It is the surest sign of "ruling class" fear that the people have begun to wake up from their slumber only to discover their own imprisonment.

That is when all hell breaks loose. An army of a hundred thousand IRS agents is mustered to intimidate citizens. The illusion of impartial justice is jettisoned, so that the State can quickly lock up its political enemies. The regulatory bureaucracy fines and punishes anyone not toeing the government's ever-moving statutory line. Freedoms are taken away (speech, self-defense, due process), and the theft of those freedoms is blamed on the victims. If they said the right things, we would not need to silence them! If they really wanted peace, then they would give the government all their guns! If they have nothing to hide, then they shouldn't object to our agents spying on them without probable cause or warrants! When tyranny begins to choke a country, the innocent are presumed guilty until proven otherwise.

You can be certain that the "spectre of communism" is spreading when "elites" stop pretending to be bound by any rule of law and instead project their power by resorting to open threats of violence. "All political power comes from the barrel of a gun," Mao knew. "The communist party must command all the guns, that way, no guns can ever be used to command the party." In America, the Second Amendment guarantees ordinary citizens political power. Gun control has never been about saving lives or preserving public safety; it has always been about controlling lives and preserving the "ruling class's" safety. A well armed populace is capable of protecting its own liberties; a well armed State is concerned only with protecting its own power.

It may not seem like it right now, but none of this will end well for these "elites." A great number of historians and political theorists have formulated expansive arguments that attempt to explain the collapse of governing systems. It is mathematician and physicist Isaac Newton's Third Law of Motion that remains closest to the mark: for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. The Marxist globalists pushing the World Economic Forum's "Great Reset" on the West think they can play gods — destroying food and fuel supplies, eliminating private property, expanding invasive surveillance, devaluing physical money, mandating digital currencies, and even supplanting mankind with artificial life. They simultaneously spread an irrational fear of "climate change" around the world while promising a cure in return for all of humanity's obedience. What these false gods unleash upon the world, however, will find its way back to their doors. Hungry, impoverished, desperate people will have no trouble knowing exactly where the blame lies for a planet plagued by chaos.

The coming lesson from the people to their tormentors will be simple: you reap what you sow.

Keep in mind this truth: at no time in history have the people forcing others into compliance been anything other than the eventual perpetrators of unspeakable evils. "Elitism" — in Marxist-socialist, "Great Reset," or any other form — always unleashes colossal tragedy. As so many tales from ancient Greek mythology make plain, though, there has never been a sanctuary safe enough for "elites" to hide from the consequences of their own deadly hubris.