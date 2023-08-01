Confiscation: Why Isn’t the Far Left Honest About Their End Game On Guns?

Leftists keep on lying about their true goals on guns to get everyone to accept the intermediate steps to confiscation.

What is the far left’s end game on guns? Anyone on the pro-freedom right side of the political spectrum has known this answer for years. Gun confiscation has always been the ultimate goal of every collectivist authoritarian down through history since firearms were invented, from the Bolsheviks, and National Socialist German Workers' (Nazi) Party, to the Democrats and every leftist extremist in between.

And yet, leftists and the nation’s socialist media still play the gaslighting game of pretending they only want “common sense gun reform” or safety or whatever’s the deception du jour this week. Do they expect us to accept their lie that “No one is talking about confiscating guns” when we’ve documented they’ve been talking about that for 30 years? And despite their ever-creative writing, we understand unconstitutional ‘red flag’ orders are nothing but gun confiscation without due process.

Guns turned in during a "gun amnesty" in Serbia (YouTube screengrab, cropped)

This is probably one reason they had such a problem with Jason Aldean’s Try That In A Small Town (full disclosure, our town is so small, it doesn’t even have a red light). Because it brought this to the forefront of pop culture to people who probably haven’t thought of their government going all collectivist authoritarian on them and confiscating their guns.

All of this raises the larger question: can there be any other end game on guns? Does the far left expect everyone to fall for some fantasy fiction that they will take every step towards gun confiscation and eviscerating your common-sense civil rights and then stop just short of their goal of total control?

If they were honest about their ultimate goal, no one would fall for the intermediate steps. Incremental moves that do nothing to reduce “gun violence” are only useful in advancing toward controlling and confiscating guns. They want absolute control over your private property (guns, gas stoves, generators, etc.) with unconstitutional “universal background checks” so they can impose universal gun registration. Which ultimately leads to universal gun confiscation.

But, let’s consider what they said out loud when they thought they had the tyrannical winds at their back ten years ago, during a perfect storm for gun control in the early months of 2013. Barack Hussein Obama had just been re-selected as president and the tragedy at Sandy Hook elementary school in Connecticut had just taken place. It was a perfect launching point for Obama’s second term to go after our God-given civil right of self-defense. The far left was feeling their oats, and they weren’t being shy about finally trotting out the ‘C’ word, starting with that paragon of women’s rights, former NY Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo: “Confiscation could be an option. Mandatory sale to the state could be an option.”

But that was nothing compared to the fevered fascists of the far-left over on the ‘daily Kos’ and two writeups on what they would love to do with our guns. One of the fantastic aspects of Al Gore’s creation, the internet, is that everything is forever, and the archive sites archive. today and the Internet Archive are available. So, these screeds are still available - in multiple copies - in these two locations.

You may even want to download, save, and print out copies of these for posterity, because of their mind-blowing insights into the collective thinking of the left. Each says the quiet part out loud about how they want to confiscate guns.

The first one entitled: How to Ban Guns: A step by step, long term process, talks about setting up a scheme to make it easy to register your guns, so they can set up a national gun registry. Of course, this would do nothing to “reduce gun violence”; it would only help in the next step, confiscating guns. They would also outlaw private sales of guns so that you would have to buy them through official channels to add it to the registry so - you guessed it - it can be confiscated later. Are you detecting a theme in all of this ‘gun safety’ talk?

But that was mild compared to a piece published later entitled: Effective Gun Control - A National Semi-Auto Ban. Take note that the most useful and thus the most prevalent firearms these days are semi-auto.

This screed starts with our ever-so-kind and gentle BATFE (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) bringing down its iron fist on every FFL (Federal Firearms Licensees) in the country, shutting them down until all their records can be scanned and recorded into a national gun registry. If that takes too long and forces them out of business then that’s perfectly okay with the left.

Then it goes downhill from there, with the author engaging in some of the worst authoritarian daydreams you’ll ever see from the far left. Starting with the paring of the ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms) with National Guard troops as deputized federal agents to go door to door confiscating guns:

Go door-to-door with your list of gun purchasers, and get access to the guns. A massive VIPR-like sweep. No gun? Where is it? Who has it? Where's the paperwork? No gun, no paperwork? You're coming with us... the weather in Cuba is fine. Sadly, it appears the nationwide cell phone network is down, unless you're using a government contract cell phone. Yes, surprise is key.

Forgetting about the fact that there are only a few million military and law enforcement personnel and an estimated 120-to-140-million-gun owners. Granted, not all of those military and law enforcement personnel could or would participate in this blatantly unconstitutional act of wholesale gun confiscation. And this budding authoritarian presumably thinks all of this can take place simultaneously across the country with complete surprise. But that’s not even the worst part of their totalitarian fantasy:

Mistakes happen. Somewhere in the process, an "honest mistake" happened. Knock, view, verify and record the presence of the named firearm in the possession of the named owner - or find out who has that firearm - was misinterpreted. Knock, bash-in the door, verify the presence of, and confiscate the named firearm - became the revised/improved process. Rules of Engagement were defined as: "take no incoming fire - lethal means authorized". A few "rogue operators" decided that if it looked sketchy, breach the door after the flash-bang grenades, and engage anyone seen with a firearm in proximity using lethal force.

Consider this a look into the mind of the authoritarian left, where they start with grabbing records to ostensibly grab guns by bashing in doors and shooting anyone who dares resist - or is anywhere near a firearm.

Flash forward 10 years to the present day when a couple of professors are proposing what they think is a brilliant scheme to use our support of law enforcement against us in an upcoming paper entitled: Qualified Immunity as Gun Control. In essence, they want to give law enforcement the ability to start disarming the people with legal impunity.

The far left is always in a fevered obsession with gun confiscation, and that has been and always will be its end game. Meanwhile, leftists will continue to lie and deny this fact.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.