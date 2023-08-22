Can Democrats Constitutionally End Trump’s Campaign?

We all know what an October Surprise is. It’s when a rival campaign (or its supporter), right before the election, releases damaging information about an opponent. The idea is to expose the politician when it’s too late for him to recover, giving the candidate whose team released the information a clear path to victory. Always feared, sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t.

As the number of inane indictments of Trump demonstrates, the Democrats will do virtually anything to keep Donald Trump from ever again occupying the White House and threatening the Swamp’s grip on the throats of the American people.

However, I don’t think a traditional October Surprise is much of a danger in the 2024 election. Why would Democrats wait until the last minute to release some exquisite horror that will send Trump packing? They wouldn’t. The fact that they haven’t released such a campaign-killing bit of information already means that they simply don’t have one.

As such, the Democrats are in trouble. Between having a guy who electrifies crowds like no one in American history, on the one hand, and on the other hand, having as their presumptive nominee a doddering Alzheimer’s patient, means that Democrats really have two problems to solve, not one.

Image: Donald Trump by Pixlr AI.

One wonders if there is not some constitutional answer to their quandary… I think there is.

Now, I can’t suggest this would be successful, but I can guarantee that it would set the political universe of the “Rich Men North of Richmond,” on their heads.

The solution for the Democrats lies in the 22nd Amendment. Here is the relevant language:

No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.

This language offers Democrats the opportunity to eliminate both of their problems at the same time. Now, of course, it has risks, may be legally or constitutionally impossible, and has the potential to send the nation into chaos or a civil war, but as we’ve seen, none of those things is a barrier to Democrats doing anything, legal, illegal or unconscionable in order to win.

So how does the 22nd Amendment offer the Democrats a way out of the morass they find themselves in? Simple: Make Donald Trump president again. Essentially this would involve Democrats revealing (admitting, really) that, after an unprecedented national investigation of the 2020 election, it turns out that, shockingly, Donald Trump was right and the election was tainted. He did, in fact, win the 2020 election.

Check out the language of the Amendment. It says: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice…” It doesn’t require that the person has actually served as president for two terms. It literally only states that a person cannot be elected more than twice, without regard for whether he served in the position.

So, in one action, Democrats can eliminate both of their problems. The first and most consequential is to keep the feared Donald Trump from running again. The second is to send Brandon to the sidelines, having undermined the only reason he’s even thought of by a single American, which is that he sits in the Oval Office.

But, you say, “That’s crazy! That’s impossible. There’s nothing in the Constitution that would allow such a thing!” True, but then there’s nothing in it to prohibit it, either. And as we know, the Democrats are willing to do anything, constitutional or otherwise, if it will bring them power. This is particularly true with a Supreme Court led by the lion from the Wizard of Oz.

Proof of such is legion. Think how the IRS and DOJ eviscerated the First Amendment, the government obliterated Chrysler creditors’ contract rights during the last financial meltdown, and the DOJ being weaponized against private citizens.

There are cultural attacks, too. For more than 2,000 years of Western civilization, marriage was one man and one woman. Thanks to the Democrats, that’s no longer true. There’s dude in a dress, “Rachel” Levine, who’s the Assistant Secretary for Health. He insists that he’s a woman, and the government agrees with him, while anyone who points out the obvious is castigated. Today, governments across the country are not only allowing prepubescent children to be butchered by predatory doctors and rapacious hospitals, but some are paying for it and doing it without parental consent.

There’s literally nothing the Democrats wouldn’t do for power…



Now the question is, how and when would the Democrats put forward this innovative plan? Perhaps they’ll act as Americans are basking in the relative quiet of summer, when they can enjoy the last bit of peace before the cacophony of election propaganda ramps up its around-the-clock assault on their senses. Or they could wait until October to spring it on the American people…

The first approach would have the advantage of allowing them to find a suitable candidate for November and begin marketing him or her as the savior of “Democracy.” The downside of that timing would be that after swearing in Trump, he’d be in control of the bureaucracy for about half a year. But the truth is, given the resulting chaos of the move and the depth of the Swamp, what he might accomplish, even with an ostensible GOP majority in the House, would be very limited. The second approach has the benefit of having Trump in the White House for just a couple of months as a lame duck.

Now, both of these assume that Trump would acquiesce and allow himself to be sworn in… which he’d never do. But here’s where it gets interesting. If Trump saw the sham for what it was and refused to participate, then it would fall to Mike Pence to be sworn in and take over the Executive Office, and don’t for a second think that he wouldn’t do it, because he would.

This of course sounds absurd, and it is, but so too did the idea of gay marriage for all human history except for a nanosecond. That doesn’t mean that Democrats won’t consider it. Once they accept that their comical indictments of Trump are not only not scaring off his supporters, but are actually strengthening his position, they’ll begin to feel like cornered animals willing to do anything to escape.

Somewhere in the Democrat brain trust (sic) the people who decided that it was a good idea to put an Alzheimer’s patient in charge of the nuclear football are going to realize that Donald Trump, if he’s on the ballot in November, will win the election. So, whether it takes the form of an October Surprise or July Fireworks, don’t be surprised if the Democrats risk civil war to stay in power. After all, they did once before…

