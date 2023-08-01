Beware the ‘Long Count’

The foundation of a free society is, of course, self-government, and the foundation of self-government is when the citizens of that society, via the electoral process, choose who governs them. Therefore, it is essential not only for elections to be fair and competitive but, more importantly, that there is a perception that they are fair. In the United States, this is no longer the case, but the Supreme Court has cleared the path for eradicating the worst fraud and changing the perception.

Both elected officials and unelected bureaucrats often refuse to maintain voter rolls properly while suggesting that non-citizens be permitted to vote. Tech oligarchs pump hundreds of millions of dollars into cities to purposely muddle the election process as they “manage” public opinion via censorship, half-truths, and (their favorite) “misinformation,” meaning any charade they themselves don’t believe.

To any rational observer, these are obvious distortions of the process, and they destroy the perception of fairness upon which rests the willingness of those in the losing camp to accept the results. Therefore, when Democrats use positions of power to erase the perception of election fairness, they are essentially expressing their consent to destroying our Republican system.

We need little data to analyze the results of the 2020 Presidential election and the 2022 Arizona Gubernatorial election. We have been so propagandized that it is as easily recalled by Americans as Mao’s little red book is for the Chinese.

Image: Counting mail-in ballots. YouTube screen grab.

Though barely campaigning, unable to speak, and drawing massive crowds, measured in dozens, waving to nobody, on the rare occasions when he was able to muster the energy to leave his basement, Joe Biden remarkably received the most votes of any candidate in US history. However, his historic popularity notwithstanding, his debatable victory nevertheless still required eking out miraculously close races in the hyper-partisan Democrat strongholds of Atlanta, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, each of which employed the Long Count.

The Long Count is defined as counting votes well past election day. Long Counts took place in these cities (and others) because, said the Democrats, “every vote must be counted,” even though, in many jurisdictions, early voting was available for months prior to election day on November 3, 2020.

Even with modern technology, for some reason, 21st-century Americans are unable to count votes, even over a period of two months, so we now also count votes well past election day. Therein lies the rub… However, considering that we are dealing with modern-day Bolsheviks, for whom, in their quest for unbridled power, the end justifies the means, there may still be hope.

There are numerous explanations rationalizing the leftist zeal for mail-in voting. One is most certainly to capture the dead vote. It is common knowledge that, once deceased, even lifelong Republicans flip to Democrat upon entering the grave. Another is to capture the “almost dead” vote. Those in end-of-life care are certainly entitled to vote, but they mustn’t be included if no longer lucid (as, for example, our titular head of state).

Yet another is to “enfranchise the disenfranchised,” postulating that minorities who are able to acquire driver’s licenses, get to work, catch flights, make doctor’s appointments, etc., are somehow incapable of figuring out how to vote. More useful is harvesting as many unclaimed mail-in ballots as possible. These tend to go Democrat because the “bag men” executing the fraud understand that their “elected” representatives will not enforce voter fraud laws against the co-conspirators who keep them in power.

The aforementioned notwithstanding, the real reason for mail-in voting enthusiasm is that it creates chaos, and as the events of the past four years have shown, chaos is the Bolshevik goal, and the perception of chaos is all that is needed.

My goodness! How can all that paper possibly be counted by election day? If “every vote must be counted,” the final tally must extend long after the election has concluded until ballots cease to arrive. Two weeks, six weeks, “whatever it takes.”

This drive for chaos also explains why leftists despise in-person voting. When voting in person, the votes are tallied in real-time, the polls close at the pre-appointed time, and the tallies are certified by representatives from each party and transmitted to “election central” before the end of election day. There is no Long Count. And therefore, the “bogey” cannot be identified.

The bogey is the second part of the key to voter fraud, as it represents the vote differential between the Republican candidate and the Democrat at the time the in-person polls close. Using the Long Count, poll closure merely serves to determine the bogey. Once determined, the counting then continues indefinitely until enough ballots are “received” (really created, retrieved, or recounted) in order to flip the result. This explains what happened in Atlanta, Las Vegas, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, and Phoenix twice (once in 2020, during the Presidential election, and again in 2022, in the Gubernatorial election, carried out both times under the aegis of Arizona “Governor” Katie Hobbs, who, as Arizona attorney general, carried out the fraud on her own behalf after testing it out in the 2020 Presidential election).

Pennsylvania “Governor” and former Attorney General Josh Shapiro did the same after infamously tweeting in 2020 that (and I paraphrase) “there was no way that Trump could win Pennsylvania.” One wonders how the person in charge of conducting the election could know that “fact” before conducting the election. Now you know why Attorneys General have a high success rate when running for Governor.

If the Long Count is the real election integrity issue, what can be done about it?

In 1997, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled in Foster v. Love that, as one article carefully explains, “Elections Undecided by Midnight are Void & Preempted by Federal Law.” The Court’s clear ruling must be understood to nullify long counts. At the very least, the issue must be litigated, adjudicated, confirmed, and broadly publicized before the 2024 Election to ensure that the Federal Election Commission will void election results in any jurisdiction that engages in counting past election day, ensuring that it doesn’t again occur.

Only in that way can we be certain that our next election will be an honest one. We are onto them (“Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice…” ), and therefore a “shot across the bow” is required to act as a deterrent so that Democrats don’t attempt a reprise of 2020’s and 2022’s behavior in the upcoming election. We now understand very well what is happening.

I believe that President Trump had such a commanding lead at midnight on November 3, 2020, that, had the polls closed, and counting ended at 11:59:59pm that evening, as per Foster v Love, with no bogeys calculated and counted toward, he would have won. And if he had won, our society, country, and, indeed, the world would right now be ar safer, happier, and better places for all of mankind, and most certainly Americans.

Remember: what needs to be eliminated is not only the fraud, because there always has been and will be some, but, more importantly, the perception of fraud on a mass scale.

Jonathan Gault is a pseudonym.