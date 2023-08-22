Barack Obama’s Gay Fantasies and the Gay Men in his Life

In 2012, Barack Obama famously made the cover of Newsweek magazine with the heading, “The First Gay President.” That headline, meant in jest, now seems more than a little prescient.

Much publicity has been given in recent weeks to Barack Obama’s very real homosexual fantasies. These were communicated in a letter to girlfriend Alex McNear in 1982, when Obama was in his early twenties.

These comments were first included in the paperback version of David Garrow’s 2017 biography, Rising Star, and later amplified in Jack Cashill’s 2020 book, Unmasking Obama, but news of Obama’s gay ruminations is only now breaking through to mainstream media.

In one of his letters to girlfriend McNear, Obama wrote: “In regard to homosexuality… you see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination. My mind is androgynous to a great extent and I hope to make it more so until I can think in terms of people, not women as opposed to men.”

Why would Obama be having such thoughts? What exact message was he trying to send to his girlfriend? Such homosexual fantasies are very unusual for straight men, but there is evidence to suggest that Obama is something other than straight. In fact, Obama had five known major relationships with gay or bisexual men early in his life before he wrote that letter.

1 -- Indonesian gay nanny “Evie”

Few Americans know that Barack Obama had a legally adopted stepsister named Holiyah Soetoro, called “Lia,” with whom he grew up in Indonesia. Lia was adopted by Barack’s mother Ann Dunham and her husband Lolo Soetoro and lived with young Barry (later Barack) in their Jakarta home. Lia even visited Hawaii with the family and stayed with her adopted grandparents, also Barry’s grandparents, at the apartment Barry would later call home.

Despite covering much of his early life in his best-selling autobiography, Dreams from My Father, Obama curiously left Lia completely out. Why did Obama choose to cover her up? The likelihood is that Lia knew things about Barack’s life as a child in Indonesia that were embarrassing or even scandalous. Barack did not want to risk anyone contacting Lia in Indonesia where she could not be controlled. Although Lia did not speak English, she did give a long interview in her native Indonesian language in 2010. It revealed what could easily be interpreted as shocking information about young Barry’s life as a child.

Before we get to Lia’s comments, let’s meet Barry’s male gay personal nanny named “Evie” (real name “Turdi”). In Indonesia, and in many poor Asian nations, wealthy local families and foreign-born expatriates can easily afford the luxury of having multiple child caretakers in their home. Barry and his stepsister Lia each had a personal caretaker.

Barry and Lia slept in separate beds in a small guesthouse in the courtyard of their parents’ home in Jakarta. In the mornings, their mother Anne left very early for work at the U.S. embassy in Jakarta. Meanwhile Barry and Lia’s personal nannies would make sure the kids got dressed, ate breakfast, and arrived at school on time. Later, the nannies would escort them home from school.

Barack’s mother had offered the job as Barry’s nanny to an Indonesian man who called himself “Evie.” Neither Ann Dunham nor her husband Lolo Soetero suspected Evie was really a man dressed as a woman.

In sister Lia’s interview, she reported that when she got up earlier than Barry and tried to leave for school, Barry would be furious. “After that, he then tied my hands and arms with a long rope while I was sleeping at night.” Did Barry fear being alone in the bedroom with Evie when he came to get him? Did Evie sexually assault Barry?

In Indonesia, a Muslim country where homosexuality was frowned upon, there were few outlets for gay men especially way back in 1965. Posing as a female to gain access to young boys was one of the better options. Victims of childhood sexual abuse by adults often grow up confused sexually. Barack Obama’s gay fantasies may stem from that abuse. Did Evie have anything to do with Anne’s strange decision to send Barry back to Hawaii to live with his grandparents and continue his schooling? Good question.

2 -- Frank Marshall Davis

I covered Frank Marshall Davis extensively in my 2012 film, Dreams from My Real Father. I made the case that not only did Frank Marshall Davis raise and mentor Obama in Hawaii from age nine, but that Davis was also in fact Obama’s biological father. Davis was the spitting image of Barack Obama. In fact, Obama looks nothing like the Kenyan student Barack Obama who allegedly sired him.

Frank Marshall Davis was a member of Communist Party USA and one of the original so-called “Black Bolsheviks” in Chicago. He came to Hawaii in 1948 to help organize the communist-led longshoreman’s strike that crippled Hawaii. Davis helped organize the strike, the goal of which was to loosen the U.S.’s grip on Hawaii. Davis also provided photos of the Hawaiian coastline to the Soviets. Davis would later plead the Fifth when dragged before the House Committee on Un-American Activities.

After the strike played out negatively, Davis stayed in Hawaii to write for the local communist newspaper, the Honolulu Record. Davis was bisexual. If anything, Marxism, which preached the breaking down of all societal norms, encouraged him to pursue that practice. He later wrote a book called Sex Rebel Black, in which he chronicled his sexual escapades with both men and women and revealed his fondness for adolescents of both sexes.

Barry’s best friend in high school in Hawaii, Keith Kakugawa (whom Obama referred to as “Ray” in his memoir), told me that Barry spent several hours per week with Davis growing up in Honolulu. He said that Barry came to call Davis “Pop” and that Barry worshiped him and wanted to be a writer like him.

Kakugawa also told me that Frank gave Barry money and mentored him in radical politics. Kakugawa told me that during high school he and Barry ran into the Kenyan student Barack Obama in the Ala Moana Center mall one afternoon when the Kenyan was laying over on the way back to Kenya from Hong Kong.

When Barry introduced himself, the Kenyan blew him off. According to Kakugawa, this event set Barry off on a tirade against his grandparents and his mother in which he insisted to them that Frank was his real father. He also insisted that Frank looked just like him, and they had lied to him his entire life.

Also according to Kakugawa, Barry’s mother and grandparents demanded Barry not speak to anyone about his paternity issue. Barry then confronted Frank, who apparently fessed up, resulting in the poem “Pop” in which Obama documents that emotional event. It contains lines such as “Pop stands, shouts, and asks for a hug, I see my face, framed within Pop's black-framed glasses.”

A sexual deviant, Frank Marshall Davis often did photoshoots of strippers and frequented the Honolulu strip club, Hubba Hubba. This club held private “anything goes” events in their basement about once a month that Davis attended, bringing young Barry along with him on occasion. Another one of Barry’s high-school classmates told me he was very worried about Barry’s relationship with Davis. He and others tried to dissuade Barry from hanging out with Davis, but to no avail.

3 -- Professor Lawrence Goldyn

While at Occidental, Barack became close friends with openly gay assistant professor Lawrence Goldyn. Obama has described Goldyn as “my favorite professor” at college. They apparently spent much time together outside of the classroom.

4 -- Sohale Sidiqqi

Barack’s college roommate during his senior year at Columbia University was a gay Pakistani man named Sohale Siddiqi. Siddiqi had come to America from London on a tourist visa and overstayed. Obama met Siddiqi at Occidental College.

When Obama arrived in New York City for his senior year at Columbia University, after spending considerable time in Pakistan during his junior year, Obama landed in Siddiqi’s New York apartment. It was the rare straight man who knowingly roomed with a gay man in the 1980s. Obama later complained about Siddiqi’s heavy drug use even though Obama was using cocaine with him according to David Garrow’s book.

5 -- Bill Ayers

Bill Ayers’ story as one of the leaders of the domestic terror group, the Weather Underground, is well documented. Ayers was also co-author of the manifesto called “Prairie Fire” which called for the imposition of a communist society in America. Garrow documents Obama’s exceedingly close relationship with Ayers that, others contend, led to Ayers’s role as book doctor on Dreams from My Father.

Larry Grathwohl, an FBI informant who penetrated the inner circle of the Weather Underground and lived with Ayers in the terror group’s safe house, told me that he witnessed Ayers experimenting with homosexuality as part of the group’s Marxist practice of breaking down norms.

In my new film and book of the same name, Michelle Obama 2024: Her Real Life Story and Plan for Power, I chronicle Barack’s relationship with Michelle. However, with so many strong relationships with gay and bisexual men throughout his formative years, it seems altogether likely that Obama did not restrict “making love to men” just to his “imagination.”

Hollywood film director Joel Gilbert is president of Highway 61 Entertainment. Among his many films are political documentaries including, The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America; Trump: The Art of the Insult; There's No Place Like Utopia; Dreams from My Real Father; Atomic Jihad; and Farewell Israel: Bush, Iran and the Revolt of Islam and the new film and book Michelle Obama 2024: Her Real Life Story and Plan for Power.

