Western Leaders Have Effectively Embraced Ukrainian Nazism

As all wars do, the war in Ukraine has produced volumes of propaganda. The most popular theme is that Volodymyr Zelensky (genetically Jewish but without any Jewish religious or cultural ties) opposes the “Hitler-like” Putin. Indeed, Zelensky has accused Putin of Hitler-esque antisemitism, a claim that garners support from American Jews and the media. Israelis, however, do not support this assertion. They know the truth, which is that Ukraine has deep roots in Naziism, a relationship Ukraine celebrates to this day.

During the Holocaust, approximately 800,000 Ukrainian Jews were murdered, many by their fellow countrymen who saw the Nazis as liberators from Soviet oppression. The Nazis arrived just a few years after the Holomodor, which saw Joseph Stalin’s policies lead to the deaths of between five and seven million Ukrainians.

Because many Jews thought communism would save them from Christian and Tsarist depredations, they allied themselves with the communists, leading Ukrainians to blame all Jews for the Holomodor. The Ukrainians, therefore, were only too happy to join the Nazis in murdering their Jewish neighbors.

To this day, with all that is known about Soviet Russia and Nazi Germany, many Ukrainians still view the Nazis as liberators. The Soviet Union may be gone, but Ukrainian and Western leaders have channeled hatred once reserved for the Soviet Union has been channeled into hatred for Russia. As part of this anti-Russian mindset, Western leaders and their loyal press corps have helped legitimize Nazism by willfully ignoring the fact that they bankroll a Nazi army that fights the Russians.

Image: Azov Battalion. YouTube screen grab.

For decades, the Soviet occupation held Ukrainian Nazism in check. That ended in 1991 with the Soviet Union’s dissolution, followed by Ukraine’s independence from Russia. Politically, Ukraine has had a strong mix of ethnic Ukrainians and Russians. There were always tensions, but the current instability resulted from Western interference, especially from America and England. When Victoria Nuland orchestrated a 2014 coup against the legitimate government led by ethnic Russian Viktor Yanukovych, that unleashed the powerful Nazi element that had lain dormant for so long in Ukraine.

The first evidence of a Nazi resurgence occurred just after the 2014 coup. To deal with protesters, the government unleashed their Nazi Azov militia. The militia was called in because Ukraine military regulars would not do what the Azov did.

Writing at Consortium News in May 2014, Robert Parry recounted the roundup of ethnic Russians who were protesting the overthrow of the Yanukovych government. According to Parry, on May 2, in the port city of Odessa, the Azov militia herded the Russians into buildings that were then set ablaze, killing 40 people. Afterward, reporters spotted graffiti on walls with Swastika-like symbols honoring the “Galician SS,” the Ukrainian adjunct to the German SS in World War II. The Azov military repeated this barbaric action on May 9 in Mariupol, another port city.

In 2016, Kiev, Ukraine’s capital city, renamed two streets in honor of Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych. Both men were among numerous Ukrainians who collaborated with the Nazis, including volunteering with the SS. Bandera and Shukhevych were complicit in the mass murderers of Jews and Poles but are celebrated as anti-communist heroes in Ukraine. In 2019, a Ukrainian court ruled against the honor accorded these Nazis, at which point Kiev’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, announced on Facebook that he would appeal the ruling. (As of now, the ruling does not appear to have been overturned.)

In 2018 in Lviv, hundreds of men wearing the SS uniforms of Ukrainian collaborators marched in a city-approved event. At least three Ukrainian municipalities in recent years have unveiled statues for Bandera’s deputy, Yaroslav Stetsko. During the Holocaust, Stetsko openly called for “the extermination of the Jews.”

Swiss Intelligence Officer Jacques Baud wrote:

On 16 March 2022, a journalist on TV channel Ukraine 24 quoted the Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichman and called for the massacre of Russian-speaking children . On 21 March, military doctor Gennadiy Druzenko declared on the same channel that he had ordered his doctors to castrate Russian prisoners of war.

There were subsequent apologies for these statements. However, they did not seem to arise from anything other than President Zelensky’s fear that this blatant Nazi worship would lead to Western nations withdrawing their support for his war.

In any event, Ukrainian Nazism is no secret. Western leaders are aware of it. When Fox News’s Bret Baier questioned Zelensky about the Azov Battalion, Zelensky simply said, “They are what they are.” According to the Conservative Treehouse, Fox later edited out this portion of the interview.

The same article includes a notification Google sent to the Conservative Treehouse explaining that it was demonetizing the post. The notice explains that it will not allow posts to be monetized if they include “claims that Ukraine is committing genocide or deliberately attacking its own citizens.” This is the deplorable state of today’s media.

Looking at events in America and Europe, we see an ever-increasing tendency towards authoritarianism among Western leaders. Today’s America is closer to the Soviet model than it is to that of our Founding Fathers. This may explain their affinity for Ukrainian Nazism. These so-called leaders see nothing wrong with genocide if it produces the desired results. Western leaders can ignore the costs of war because the dying and destruction are “over there.” Fatality estimates vary widely, but it seems as if they are already in the tens of thousands, and that doesn’t count the human misery from destroyed communities and displaced lives.

Every American who believes in the U.S. Constitution should be both fearful and ashamed of our current government.