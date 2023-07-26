Welcome to the Persecution, RFK Jr.

Last Thursday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made his opening statement before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. He pleaded for “respect” and “compassion” in public discourse. He argued for the restoration of 1st Amendment rights. He opposes “turnkey totalitarianism,” which is technology used to control people. His arguing against censorship led committee Democrats to move to censor Kennedy. Nowadays, Democrats love to decry hate speech. Orwellian translation: Free speech is hate speech.

No sooner had Kennedy finished, than he was pounced on by Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Wasserman Schultz is a political whore of the first order, though as a member of Congress she’s got company. Kennedy might as well have speechified to the Spanish Inquisition’s chief hatchet man.

Wasserman Schultz didn’t even dedicate a syllable acknowledging the meat of Kennedy’s statement. Democrats moved to censor him. Wasserman Schultz then moved to have the hearing taken into executive session. Heaven knows, the public might be harmed by counterarguments to the Democrats’ anti-free speech narratives. Kennedy needed to be flailed.

Kennedy is an anti-Semite and racist, she charged. Wasserman Schultz was riding point because she’s a Jew, and her being Jewish supposedly lends credibility to the accusation that Kennedy is a Jew-hater. As Kennedy pointed out on Twitter, Wasserman Schultz had tried the same trick on fellow Jew Bernie Sanders. She lost her leadership position at the DNC as a result, though, today, she’d probably win a medal.

What Kennedy should be learning is that, like Donald Trump, he’s now not just targeted to be ostracized. The powers-that-be will persecute him. Attempts to marginalize him were just Step One. Step Two is obliterating his character. Step Three, as an increasing threat to Democrats, Kennedy will be targeted by blue state DAs and/or federal prosecutors. They’ll concoct all sorts of bogus lawbreaking to go after him.

Anyone who in any way poses a real or supposed threat to the Democrats’ and establishment’s grip on power is in the crosshairs. Parents with beefs at school board meetings, COVID narrative dissenters, pro-life activists, right up to our beleaguered 46th president -- all must be demolished.

Wasserman Schultz’s smear focused on comments Kennedy made days before about COVID and the development of bio-weapons targeting ethnic populations.

In a dinner-table discussion, Kennedy had cited Cleveland Clinic researchers who claimed that COVID hit hardest at Caucasians -- generally -- and blacks, though less so at ethnic Chinese and Ashkenazi Jews. Wasserman Schultz used those comments to tar Kennedy as a bigot.

Kennedy never said that COVID was engineered to target ethnicities, only that COVID had a disproportionate impact on some races. He made that point as part of the broader conversation about viruses as bioweapons.

It’s alleged that there’s a competition among nations -- yes, that includes the U.S. -- to develop what would be the equivalent of viral smart weapons. Never mind the Biological Weapons Convention. If the U.S. is in the business of developing biological weapons, it isn’t alone. China is suspected of doing so, too, starting with COVID-19.

Viral smart weapons may seem like science fiction, but they aren’t. The ethical considerations of any such pursuit are first-order imperative. The practical considerations of creating and unleashing invisible bioengineered monsters are mind-boggling.

The thought of one dark day unleashing viral weapons with the intent of wiping out whole races is awful in ways that nuclear weapons aren’t. It’s dreadful to contemplate scientists working with Frankensteinish intensity in laboratories to destroy large parts of humanity.

The establishment has targeted Kennedy for years, specifically Big Pharma has. He’s been tagged an anti-vaxxer for daring to challenge Big Pharma’s drug and vaccine moneymaking machines. As a champion of proper vaccine trials, he’s on Big Pharma’s Most Wanted list.

Kennedy’s relentless challenge threatens a lot of interests tied to pharmaceuticals.

Politicians, who, having left office, are paid off for their fealty by sinecures on drug company boards or are rewarded fat consulting contracts. Politicians’ families and allies, who secure jobs from the drug company leviathans. Lobbyists, who live handsomely off drug company retainers at state capitals and in D.C. And media, which generates handsome profits from a parade of drug and vaccine ads.

Kennedy is also conspicuous for favoring a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine war. Settling the war -- and ending the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and tens of thousands of Russians -- is a big no-no to neocons, neolibs, and the military industrial complex. The military needs a mission and defense contractors need to rake in gobs of taxpayer dollars. War is business.

Kennedy poses an unacceptable risk to Biden -- or whoever the monied interests select to replace Biden as he slides further into dementia. While Kennedy securing the Democrat presidential nomination seems a bridge too far, there’s a chance that he could run as an independent, foiling Biden’s reelection chances or the chances of whoever replaces him. Yes, election rigging is what Democrats do, so that’s a big factor, but Kennedy spooks them. They aren’t frightened without reasons.

Years of evidence clearly demonstrate that Kennedy isn’t a Jew-hater and racist. We know that Democrats and the establishment manufacture lies to lay waste to political opposition -- or anyone who rates as a threat.

Last year, Sharyl Attkisson reported that the FBI intended to plant child porn on her husband’s computer to ruin her. What was Michael Flynn’s federal prosecution about, other than sidelining him as Trump’s national security advisor? Flynn knew too much about Obama’s machinations. Or Mark Houk, a family man, Catholic, and pro-life activist whose home was invaded by FBI jackboots. He was arrested and cuffed in front of his kids. Houk was later speedily acquitted.

Kennedy is questing to move his party back to center-left. That may not excite conservatives, but accomplishing that would be a boon to the nation. Democrats are nowhere near center now. In fact, they keep marching further left -- away from our founding and the Constitution. Though Kennedy isn’t crusading against Democrats championing of cultural depravity, he did say to Jordan Peterson that “[i]n fact, I think a lot of the problems we see in kids -- and particularly boys -- it's probably under-appreciated how much of that is coming from chemical exposures, including a lot of the sexual dysphoria that we're seeing.”

He might be partly right. A bigger part is a base culture and morally unmoored “progressive” parents and schools that are central to mutilating confused kids. While conservatives definitely have differences with Kennedy about key issues, he needs to be regarded as an ally the fight to protect the bedrock of liberty: Americans 1st Amendment rights. As a civil libertarian, he’s calling out Big Brother.

Trump now has a kindred spirit in Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Both are being persecuted for the threats they pose vested interests, power-hungry politicians, and shadowy Deep State players. Trump is just further down the road. If Kennedy stays in the fight, his persecution has only begun.

J. Robert Smith can be found regularly at Gab @JRobertSmith. He also blogs occasionally at Flyover. He recently returned to Twitter. His Twitter handle is @JRobertSmith1.

Image: Gage Skidmore