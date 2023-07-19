Trump Doesn’t Need to Unite the Republican Party to Win the Election

President Trump has a quasi-incumbency advantage for the Republican nomination, but there is much chatter about how he can officially seal the deal on his third primary victory.

However, one thing he does not have to do is “unite” the party, at least not in the way some believe.

During the 2008 Democrat primaries, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were locked into a vicious campaign that saw Obama squeak out a slim delegate victory. In theory, a party can’t be more “divided” than having two candidates essentially tied. Eight years later, the Republican primary saw Trump spar with 16 candidates en route to winning a smaller percentage of delegates than any Republican nominee since 1968.

Both primaries produced battle-tested nominees by the time the general election cycle began. And while during the process it seemed there was immense internal division, voters of Obama in 2008 and Trump in 2016 evidently were not fazed by in-party hostilities by the time the general election arrived. In fact, those vicious primaries mobilized voters because Obama and Trump proved that they could withstand the storm, and voters rewarded them greatly for it. This was proven by Obama setting the then-popular vote record in 2008 and furthered by Trump setting the then-Republican candidate record for general election votes in 2016.

The alternative to this is having a nominee who faces very little opposition, which is not as beneficial as it sounds. The primary may appear more united, but keeping the all-important momentum going is the key to winning for any candidate. Recent history proves when it is assumed a primary is a “lock,” voters are more likely to stay complacent during the general compared to the party that experienced a tight race throughout the entire process. Furthermore, when a candidate experiences attacks for the first time during general election debates, they are less prepared to counter them than those who experience them during the primaries.

Hillary Clinton beat Bernie Sanders by 12 percent in 2016, but Hillary already had the vast majority of the superdelegates pledged to her candidacy prior to the election, making that primary a foregone conclusion. Likewise, McCain and Romney were granted their long-assumed turns as the Republican nominee without much resistance in 2008 and 2012, respectively. All three nominees endured a noticeable lack of voter enthusiasm before their significant electoral college defeats, despite the party elites all strongly backing them.

What this shows is the party is the voters, not the long-entrenched figures associated with it. Trump has already united voters, which is why he doesn’t need the establishment seal of approval.

In 2015 Trump was an outsider that joined a party with strong allegiances to the political dynasties of Bush, Cheney, and Romney, and had put their hopes in the young, up-and-coming Paul Ryan. Trump has since ended the Bush and Cheney dynasties by defeating Jeb Bush soundly in the 2016 primary and endorsing a 2022 primary challenger to Liz Cheney who went on to beat her by nearly 40 points. Paul Ryan has also bowed out of public politics, and there is a good chance Mitt Romney is serving his last term in public office.

Voters supported 91% of Trump’s endorsed candidates during the 2022 midterms, despite candidates not being nearly as popular as Trump himself. Republicans also outvoted Democrats on a national scale by the millions despite disenfranchisement that took place in Arizona.

The portion of the party not united behind Trump represents a vast minority, as virtually all polling shows Republican voters strongly prefer Trump to be the nominee. The narrative that the party isn’t united comes from T.V. personalities, and the minority of Republican political figures who are given airtime for being openly anti-Trump.

The main goal for many old-guard, career-political establishment Republicans such as Chris Sununu is to stop Trump as opposed to securing a party victory. They would rather a Democrat win than Trump, which is why voters reject them.

Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson are other openly anti-Trump candidates who fail to crack double digits in the polls, and Paul Ryan now refers to himself as a Never-Again-Trumper from his NewsCorp perch. But even Mitt Romney conceded they are in the minority of the party in saying:

“Among the potential contenders in 2024, if you put President Trump in there among Republicans, he wins in a landslide. Though I would probably be getting behind somebody who I thought more represented the tiny wing of the Republican party that I represent.”

But even with the un-united narrative gaining mainstream (Fox News) attention, there are actually far more Republicans in government positions who have endorsed Trump than there are those who have endorsed a different candidate, further debunking claims of widespread Republican disunity.

Post-indictment polls also continue to reflect increasing support for Trump. This reinforces the notion that voters are in fact strongly united behind him nationally, not just in Republican stronghold areas. By setting the vote record for a Republican candidate in consecutive elections he proved he is not only uniting Republicans but also bringing in voters who previously didn’t vote Republican, or at all. He achieved this by doing all the things that are considered destructive to the party image. But Trump isn’t hurting the party, he is hurting what the establishment wants the party to be, and they know this.

Trump was at his weakest in 2016. He did not yet have a political track record, only ideas and campaign promises. He had to cut through media bias to convince voters he was a risk worth taking. Almost all polling suggested he had no chance of winning, which undoubtedly suppressed voting to some extent, yet he still prevailed.

By 2020, voters who were disillusioned by their 2016 options had experienced four years of record low unemployment, a secure border, and a strong economy, all of which have since vanished. We hear so much – despite no evidence to prove this – about people who simply vote for whoever runs against Trump. But what about those that are so enraged by the left that they will vote for anybody against them?

Our elections are corrupted, but in terms of reality, there is no doubt about how voters will respond when given the chance. If the Democrat nominee is Biden (which it may not be), voters will have a distinct comparison of how the two candidates have governed. There can’t possibly be more people that would vote against bettering their lives personally because the name Trump is associated with it than there are people who will vote against the leftwing lunacy ravaging America. And when gauging America’s pulse ask yourself, do you know anybody whose mind isn’t made up after all this time?

Reagan’s “11th Amendment” said to never speak ill of a fellow Republican. Perhaps that was smart then, but not now. The old Republican Party is long gone, which is why Trump’s attacks on Republicans do not hurt his popularity or enthusiasm in the slightest. Radical left extremism and right-wing warmongering has eroded much of the “undecided” voter base and drove them to Trump and his commonsense approach to governing. Like his time as a real estate developer, Trump was able to identify something (the Republican party) that had a solid foundation (the voters), but also tremendous untapped potential that with his skill could be made great again. Unite the establishment? No, unite the voters. Trump has, and now the party is his.

Matt Kane is a writer who graduated from Stony Brook University with a bachelor’s degree in political science whose work has been published by RealClearPolitics. Follow on Truth Social: @MattKane

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License