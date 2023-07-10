The War on Native American Names and Mascots

America’s never-ending quest for inclusion has now turned its attention to supposedly offensive school nicknames and mascots. Native American names are a particular target of this ire—Braves, Warriors, Chiefs together with individual tribes such as the Seminoles or the Illini.

The latest installment of this “anti-hate” push has occurred in New York State where these purportedly offensive names, logos, and mascots were banned in public schools as of April of 2023, or schools will lose state funding. As of March 2022, 133 New York schools had such Indian names and New York is hardly alone in exorcising allegedly hateful stereotypes. According to one Native American organization, some 1900 US schools use Native American-themed names, while nine states have officially banned them,

Colleges have similarly been a battleground over allegedly offensive Native American names and logos. Some twenty-five have formally dropped their Indian names, In some instances schools heeded pressure and removed all references to Native American symbols. Elsewhere, Indian tribes permitted schools to retain the name, while in yet other instances schools initially avoided calls for dropping Indian names since there were no Indians to complain. This trend also includes professional sports teams such as the former Cleveland Indians who became the Cleveland Guardians.

Although the scrubbing of Native-American names has been widely opposed by parents and students at targeted schools, both educators and Indian organizations offer apparently compelling justifications. Richard Mills, a former New York State Education Commissioner asserted that the mascots “can become a barrier to building a safe and nurturing school community and

improving academic achievement for all students.” When the American Psychological Association officially opposed these names in 2005, it based its opposition on a review of 26 studies asserting that this stereotypical naming has a negative impact on the mental health of Native Americans.

This debate has little to do with helping Indians and everything to do with the Left’s effort to feminize society or, conversely, suppress masculine virtues, Native Americans are just politically useful in this campaign where little boys attend shows featuring drag queens and visit the school library to read sexually explicit books featuring masculine girls and effeminate boys.

It is also a war in which social science is enlisted to support a politically correct message. To understand the dishonesty, begin with the grim pathologies afflicting Native Americans. For one, the average life expectancy of an American Indian is 44 years and they disproportionally suffer from cirrhosis, diabetes, and chronic lower respiratory diseases. Alcoholism is rampant -- nearly a quarter report monthly binge drinking, and under-age drinking is higher than any other ethnic/racial group. Not unexpectedly, Native Americans had the highest poverty rate of all ethnic/racial groups. The homicide rate was nearly two and half times that of whites. According to the Census, 25.4% were classified as below the poverty line compared to 20.8% of blacks and 8.1% of whites, As if that were insufficient, they suffer disproportionately from mental illness,

How do these nicknames contribute to these dreadful pathologies? Did groups of Navajos watch the NFL on TV, see the Washington Redskins’ logo, and then get drunk and squander all their money? Disentangling the source of these pathologies would be a Herculean scientific task and it is doubtful that contemporary nicknames and mascots would explain much.

But, if one were to scan the psychological studies that justify eliminating offensive names, one would find zero effort to assess the impact of these names and symbols on the pathologies, Instead, one reads countless studies “demonstrating” that when a handful of subjects were shown various pictures of Indians, these subjects were more likely to embrace “hurtful” stereotypes of Indians (for example, see here), Hardly accidental given reality: Indians have a deserved reputation for war-like behavior This is bait and switch, and conveniently avoids the real research question, the precise role of current views of Indians and their pathologies, many of which long pre-date school nicknames.

This devious stratagem becomes even clearer if one examines the context of Native American names, In every single instance they are used to signify the warrior spirit, the virtues of strength, fortitude, willingness to fight and die for a just cause, and courage, Nearly all Native Americans were famous for these traits, and peaceful tribes like Zuni, don’t make the menu of nicknames and mascots, These were often terrifying people, and the US Cavalry respected their courage and audacity,

Soldiers always try to intimidate enemies, so it is no wonder that a football team such as the Washington Reskins previously pictured a stone-faced warrior on their helmets.

One of America’s foremost generals was named after a famous Indian warrior—General William Tecumseh Sherman—and Sherman, ironically, headed the US army during the infamous Indian wars.

Nor is it accidental that the US miliary favors Indian designations when naming its helicopters: the Black Hawk, Chinook, Iroquois, Kiowa Warrior, Lakota, and Apache Longbow, among others. Tellingly, this penchant for Native American names is official policy. As per AR 70-28: "Army aircraft were specifically categorized as requiring 'Indian terms and names of American Indian tribes and chiefs.'’ Names to choose from were provided by the Bureau of Indian Affairs .

This policy goes back to when helicopters were initially put into service. According to the official record, this was decided by Army General Hamilton Howze who said that “,,.the H-13 (of M.A.S.H. fame) was fast and agile, able to attack enemy flanks and fade away, similar to the way the tribes on the Great Plains fought during the aforementioned American Indian Wars. The choppers would be called the Sioux in honor of the Native Americans who fought Army soldiers in the Sioux Wars and defeated the 7th Calvary Regiment at the Battle of Little Bighorn.” American Indians might be more offended if the H-13 were called, “The Custer,”

One tale – perhaps apocryphal – is about US paratroopers yelling “Geronimo” when jumping from airplanes. The yell supposedly commemorates how this great Apache Chief, with the Cavalry in hot pursuit, while still mounted on horseback, jumped off a steep cliff rather than be captured. Hard to imagine this saga driving contemporary Apaches to drunkenness. Maybe our newly woke Department of Defense will order the Airborne to yell, “Harriet Tubman” when parachuting.

Removing Indian names and mascots is a war on Western culture that celebrates masculine virtues. Perhaps this explains why current appeals for youngsters to enlist in the military fall on deaf ears. More, however, is involved than merely banning a symbol. Victory must also humiliate and demoralize the enemy to render all future resistance unthinkable. In effect, those wanting to ban mascots are saying:

“You may cherish your Indian symbols, the Chief’s picture in the school’s gym, and the school’s fight song ‘Go Warriors Go,’ but we are going to take everything away, and there is nothing you can do about it. If you resist, we have two dozen “scientific” research paper demonstrating how cheering on your Brave Warrior football team is hate. Just follow the science. And if you dare shout Geronimo to express defiance, you will be ordered to the school nurse for a dose of Adderall and then it’s off for mandatory sensitivity training, Any questions?”