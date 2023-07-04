Okay, liberals, after the Supreme Court's racist-sexist-homophobic Pride Week, the world is still standing. Obviously, experts agree, the Harvard/UNC decision is the most racist of all time, and the 303 Creative web designer decision is the most homophobic of all time. And there must have been some sexism in there. So, it is understandable that the little kiddies at Boston University law school might need therapy.

Hey liberals, what's the point of your administrative state with DEI administrators from stem to stern unless it can thumb its nose at the yokels, whether an Uncle Tom from Pin Point, GA, or a bigoted deplorable Christian web-page designer?

And don't come on to me about "justice." CNN gave us the real story in their reporting on Biden's response to the Supreme Court's Pride Week:

But Biden and his team have already begun assigning blame on Republicans for dismantling programs that have benefited young, college-educated and minority voters -- all critical components of the Democratic coalition Biden will need to mobilize if he hopes to win reelection.

Oh really. So it's not about justice after all; it's just about buying the next election with "programs that have benefited young, college-educated and minority voters." Peruvian President Óscar Benavides was right after all with:

For my friends, everything; for my enemies, the law.

Except La Wik says it's all disinformation.

But, as usual, I want to do an Ike, and make the problem bigger.

Back in the day the whole point of Harvard -- founded in 1636, a mere 17 years after the fateful year of 1619 -- was to turn out good Puritan ministers. Later, its purpose was to turn out young Sam Adams so he could write revolutionary propaganda and turn the killing of five rioters into the Boston Massacre.

Now the Harvard kiddies learn how to hype the George Floyd killing into martyrdom.

Today, the whole point of the research university is to indoctrinate young status-seekers with regime propaganda so they can take their place in the administrative state, or do regime-sponsored activism, or fight the next World War LGBT. But what if we are entering The Autumn of the Administrative State, you legacy donors? Maybe a legacy admission to the Ivy League is yesterday's thing. Maybe you should be funding the New Thing and getting your kiddie into the coming thing, whatever it is. Think about the 14-year-old South Asian kid from Santa Clara University that just got hired by SpaceX.

So if the research university is past its sell-by date, what then? Gaetano Mosca, in The Ruling Class, said that the success of a ruling class depends on its "intermediate strata," and promoting likely candidates from the lower classes to become justices and presidents of Harvard. But what if the rulers are promoting folks like Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Harvard president-elect Claudine Gay, who know nothing except undigested ruling-class "lived experience," and are not quite up to snuff?

Perhaps the most important role of a head of state, Mosca writes, is his ability to effect "timely reforms of the ruling class" to keep its game up. (See my brief on The Ruling Class.) How is that coming along, dear Democratic friends?

Here's my take on the future of America. I think it depends enormously on our rising East Asian and South Asian communities. I see lots of East Asians -- with their kids -- at symphony concerts, and East Asians now dominate piano competitions. South Asians are already the richest kind with the highest annual income. You know what? I like it.

It was just after World War II that Jewish-Americans went to work on the Ivies' Jewish quota. And now the Supreme Court has "done something" about the East Asian quota. I wonder what happens next. As a racist-sexist-homophobe of the first water, I just don't think that our rising Asian friends have much time for doofus diversity hires. They just don't seem to be into the "Mascot" thing. And I seriously doubt if your average Tiger Mom heads for the therapist at the first sign of trouble.

I was reading Michael Lind's "Dinners with Moynihan" last week. Thirty years ago at dinner, Pat Moynihan was always coming up with ideas about how to jiggle government programs to create an America where an ordinary male worker could earn enough to support a family with a stay-at-home mom.

No, Pat. That's not how it works at all. Our U.S. history of the past 100 years is littered with the failed efforts to do this, from labor legislation to help workers, to housing subsidies to help homeowners, to Affirmative Action to help blacks, to social welfare to help the poor. It all looks so bright and shiny when the educated experts roll it out. Thirty years later it wrecks the economy or the family and ruins the latest Mascots of the Anointed.

I demand reparations from the Anointed educated class to the Benighted middle class. Shall we say $10 trillion for starters?

