The Next President Must Root Out Federal Overreach And Waste

Americans are the most kind, helpful, smart, and generous folks I know. Having spent most of my career living and working abroad, I speak with some authority.

We are a moral people and have put our money where our faith is. “I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger, and you invited me in, I needed clothes, and you clothed me, I was sick, and you looked after me, I was in prison, and you came to visit me.” Matthew 25:35-36

States and localities spend roughly half their annual budgets educating our young. Our federal budget this past year allocated 25% to medical care programs (Medicare, Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program, ACA subsidies), 21% to care for the infirm and aged (Social Security), 11% for a variety of economic security supports (welfare, housing, food stamps, school lunches, child tax credits, etc.), and 7% on those who worked on the country’s behalf (veterans, federal retirees).

We are a very wealthy country in terms of strategic security, natural resources, and an educated, creative workforce. We’re so rich that we have had the capacity to fund lots of good ideas and fix many problems, both here and abroad (where we spend a mere 1% of our federal budget).

Taking out the garbage image (edited) by luis_molinero.

In our zeal to do good, we have taken on too much. Rebuilding racist roads? If the road works, the original intent is moot today. We’ll do better going forward. Charging stations everywhere for every sort of green vehicle energy even though those vehicles don’t exist in critical numbers hardly anywhere? If there’s a profit to be made, we can let the market take care of that need.

A king’s ransom for green energy production? A comprehensive look at the total global cost in terms of money, carbon footprint (if that matters to one), environmental degradation, and human rights will reveal that hydroelectric, natural gas, and nuclear power will “save the planet”; solar and wind power generation will not. Neither will changing out domestic appliances for an environmental “improvement” so slight its impact cannot be measured. The cost is crushing. Already trillions in Boomer taxbucks have been irrecoverably wasted.

Fifty years ago, we became the premier of a globalized world where strategic military and economic partnerships ruled. Prosperity was ours to grant to other countries and regions through our example and assistance. I can’t point to a single event that made us decide that, if we can do some good, we must; that, if there’s a problem we can fix, we must fix it. But we just can’t afford it. Not anymore.

Our demographic pyramid is changing into a diamond. Our taxpayer base is shrinking, but we’re spending like it’s growing exponentially. Boomers are retiring and leaving behind their highly taxed careers. We have no option—the size and cost of government must be reduced. Agencies must be realigned and consolidated.

The government is not a charity nor a business that can redirect its profits into expansion. There are enumerated powers that the federal government is responsible for carrying out. There are inherently governmental activities that are permitted only to the government. The list boils down to legislation; judiciary; command of the military; diplomacy and border security; federal criminal investigations; determining agency priorities, policies, and budget; defining work for, hiring, and directing federal employees; acquisition and property disposal; intelligence work; issuing responses to FOIA requests; security clearances; and collection and control of revenue.

We must limit our federal activities/expenditures to our highest priorities. Let states and localities manage what is theirs to manage. Trump showed that the best way to manage federal funds isn’t to return money to the taxpayers. Instead, it is not to take it from them in the first place. Lowering tax rates raises the amount of revenue. Significantly reducing the government’s size and scope will help make it possible to continue moving forward with a shrinking tax base.

Vivek Ramaswamy is the man to get this off the ground. He promises to abolish some federal agencies and says he could do it without congressional intervention. See Andrea Widburg’s excellent piece here. I think he’s right. He’s done a deep dive and called out Education, the FBI, and the Nuclear Regulatory Agency so far. That’s a good start.

There are others that need to go away—EPA, chunks of USDA, Labor, Interior, Transportation, HHS, Commerce, HUD, and many commissions and smaller agencies. There is waste and redundancy in all areas that must be rooted out. Retired public servants could be invited to make suggestions because we know where all this is hidden.

So, Vivek Ramaswamy for Agency Realignment and Consolidation Advisor—our ARC Angel and, possibly, our fiscal savior. He's got the energy, the drive, and the smarts to make this happen. And then, 2028 is right around the corner.

Anony Mee is the nom de blog of a retired public servant.