The Left Again Beclowns Itself Over White Supremacy

White supremacy, according to Britannica, is a belief in the “natural superiority of lighter skinned or white human races over other racial groups.”

Going further, white supremacist groups “espouse ultranationalist, racist or fascist doctrines.”

By that logic, Al Sharpton, must be a black supremacist for his racist comments including, “White folks was in the caves while we (blacks) was building empires.” Or this antisemitic gem, “If the Jews want to get it on, tell them to pin their yarmulkes back and come over to my house.”

Britannica also describes, “White supremacist groups often have relied on violence to achieve their goals.”

What about black supremacists as in the violent BLM riots of 2020, causing hundreds of millions of dollars in property damage and mayhem in many American cities? Or black New York subway shooter Frank R. James who was “consumed with hatred of white people and was convinced of a looming race war”?

Since the abolition of slavery almost two hundred years ago, and the Civil Rights Act of the 1960s, there wasn’t much talk of white supremacy until Donald Trump came along and it became a resistance talking point. The (left wing) Atlantic claimed,

The language of white supremacy has become increasingly central to understanding the argument over the broad currents of Donald Trump’s ascendancy. Long before ESPN anchor Jemele Hill famously referred to Trump as a white supremacist on Twitter, the questions of just who is a white supremacist, and just what white supremacy is, have dominated the analysis of how he came into power, and what that power means.

Now the term white supremacy is firmly entrenched in the left’s lexicon. It’s just a label to criticize and immediately put the accused on the defensive, especially Trump supporters, shutting down any substantive discussion.

The left’s tactic is out of Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals, specifically, rule 11, “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, polarize it.” Going further, According to Alinsky, “The main job of the organizer is to bait an opponent into reacting.”

Naturally one would react vociferously if called a racist or white supremacist, but instead the right should use another Alinsky rule, number 5, “Ridicule is man's most potent weapon. It's hard to counterattack ridicule, and it infuriates the opposition, which then reacts to your advantage.”

So when Time beclowns itself by writing in 2022, “The white supremacist origins of exercise” it’s ridicule time. Likewise when MSNBC tweets, “The far right’s obsession with fitness is going digital” over their recent editorial nonsensically claiming, “Physical fitness has always been central to the far right,” ridicule is the only remedy.

YouTube screen grab

Elon Musk responded appropriately with ridicule, tweeting “MSNBC thinks you’re a nazi if you work out lmaooo” to his nearly 150 million followers. Top podcaster Joe Rogan succinctly ridiculed back, "Being healthy is ‘far right.’ Holy f---." Comments to MSNBC’s original tweet piled on the mocking of this absurd editorial.

The MSNBC editorial claims, “Physical fitness has always been central to the far right.” Tell that to the 70 percent or so NFL and NBA players, superb athletes who also happen to be black, not far right politically and would not be playing professional sports if they avoided physical fitness.

The editorial also invokes Hitler:

Physical fitness has always been central to the far right. In “Mein Kampf,” Hitler fixated on boxing and jujitsu, believing they could help him create an army of millions whose aggressive spirit and impeccably trained bodies, combined with “fanatical love of the fatherland,” would do more for the German nation than any “mediocre” tactical weapons training.

How about Jesse Owens and the U.S. Olympic rowing team, both achieving gold medals in the 1936 Berlin games, against Hitler’s “impeccably trained” athletes?

The editorial also worries, “The realm of online fitness now provides a new and ever-expanding market for reaching and radicalizing young men.” Tell that to on-line fitness giant Les Mills, featuring people of color as instructors and clients. Their only goal to radicalize clients into getting in shape.

I have taken several of their workout classes and never recall their instructors attempting to convert the class into little Nazis.

Another popular fitness class, Tae Bo, founded by a black man Billy Blanks, must be a hotbed of neo-Nazi indoctrination according to MSNBC.

Michelle Obama must also be a white supremacist due to her fitness initiative “Let’s Move,” attempting to reduce obesity through diet, exercise, and fitness.

Another fitness program, a spin-off of P90X called Insanity, is led by “super trainer Shaun T,” an extremely fit black athlete. They offer an online class but there is no mention of Mein Kampf as required reading.

Shame on MSNBC and the race hustlers for demeaning exercise and fitness as white supremacist. Is this claptrap helping or hurting the black community?

Telling blacks that exercise and fitness are white supremacy or privilege is fatal advice. According to the CDC, “Non-Hispanic Black adults (49.9%) had the highest age-adjusted prevalence of obesity.”

Is the CDC a white supremacist organization for providing this rationale for exercise?

Obesity can lead to type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers. A healthy diet and regular physical activity help people achieve and maintain a healthy weight starting at an early age and continuing throughout life.

Telling blacks that fitness is white supremacist and racist does them a disservice, similar to Planned Parenthood placing their abortion clinics in predominantly black neighborhoods.

Math is also racist and white supremacist according to the racial arbiters. How is that helping the predominantly black students in “23 Baltimore schools had no students proficient in math”?

This is the real racism, hard bigotry of low expectations and assumptions, inflammatory rhetoric designed to hurt those purportedly needing help.

The legacy of the political left is using minority groups as pawns to advance their agenda, leaving them tossed aside once they provide relied upon votes for leftist politicians who care not a whit for the real problems and disadvantages facing these minority groups.

Labeling exercise and fitness as white supremacy is but one example, deserving of no serious discussion, only ridicule and laughter.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, and LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph