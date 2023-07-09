The current travesty of giving estrogen to boys and testosterone to girls and of cutting off their genitalia has its roots in a lie that was promoted by the homosexual community. It is the identity lie. It is the lie that people are born gay, that they have no choice, and that they are not responsible for their behavior. This lie is told by the media. It is told in our schools. It is everywhere.

Robin Goodspeed is an ex-lesbian. She wrote the following:

I was not born a homosexual. I was not 'born that way.' There is no scientific proof, or proof of any kind, that there is a homosexual gene or that homosexuals are 'born that way.' I was sexually molested at the age of 2 and I began making choices at that age that led to a life of homosexuality. I chose that life and I clung desperately to the lie that I was 'born that way' so I would never be held accountable for my choices.

Walt Heyer, a former transgender, was asked if transgenders are born that way. He answered:

There is no evidence that transgenders are born that way. There is, however, evidence that they are suffering from untreated mental disorders such as bipolar disorder, dissociative disorder, separation anxiety, schizophrenia, and personality disorder.

There is a popular TV show called Say Yes to the Dress. With the help of experts, brides search for the perfect dress. On October 26, 2012, there was an episode in which the woman getting married was heterosexual, and her bridesmaid was a lesbian. What was unusual was that the bridesmaid was her identical twin. How can one be born a lesbian and the other be born a heterosexual if they are identical twins?

There are other examples of identical twins in which one is gay and one is not. A famous pair of such twins are two former NBA players, Jason and Jarron Collins. Jarron said, "I had no idea he was in the closet for so long. When I found out I was definitely surprised when he told me. Then again, it's all about acceptance and love. That's my brother and I'm going to support him."

The fact that there are many ex-homosexuals also speaks against the genetic argument. If they were born homosexual, and they can't help being homosexual, then how did they stop being homosexual?

Janet Boynes is a Christian minister. She wrote that she had an abusive childhood and also didn't fit what she calls the cookie-cutter image of what a woman should be. She chose to become involved in lesbian relationships. In her autobiography, she made it clear that instead of seeing her lesbian relationships as a trait she was born with, she sees them and saw them as sins. She wrote:

When I was living in homosexuality, I knew I was sinning. The Bible told me, my conscience told me, and many people in my life told me. Unfortunately, I also had many people telling me that what I was doing was simply a lifestyle choice and not a sin. ... My own experience as a former lesbian leads me to believe that many in the homosexual community are searching for love and acceptance. ... I desperately needed to find love, to feel loved and to experience love.

Cynthia Nixon is an actress known for her role in Sex and the City. In a 2012 interview with New York Times Magazine, she said that homosexuality was, for her, a choice.

The blogger John Aravosis was one of many critics who pounced on Nixon. "Every religious right hatemonger is now going to quote this woman every single time they want to deny us our civil rights." Aravosis leveled the same accusations against Brandon Ambrosino in 2014, when Brandon wrote a piece for The New Republic saying his gay behavior was a choice. Calling Brandon "idiotic" and "patently absurd," Aravosis wrote, "The gay haters at the religious right couldn't have written it any better."

John Aravosis is showing us why many gays insist that they are born that way. They believe that if they don't say that gays are born that way, it helps make the case of people who disapprove of homosexual behavior. The idea is that people who disapprove of homosexuals can't fault them if homosexuals can't help it and are born that way, but if gays have a choice, then they are responsible for their actions.

Jane Ward, a professor of feminist studies at UCAL Santa Barbara, wrote:

People who challenge the Born This Way narrative are often cast as homophobic, and their thinking is considered backward — even if they are themselves gay.

That's why so few have had the courage to speak the truth the way Cynthia Nixon and Brandon Ambrosino did. Ex-homosexuals who have suggested that gays are not born that way have even been threatened by homosexual activists.

Jane Ward, when speaking about the "born that way" argument, pointed out, "Just because an argument is politically expedient doesn't make it true." Jane Ward has received hate mail as a result of her statements, with some gays telling her she's "worse than Ann Coulter."

Promotion of the identity lie has not resulted in more positive feelings toward gay people. Patrick Grzanka, assistant professor of psychology at the University of Tennessee, has shown that some people who believe that homosexuality is innate still hold negative views of gays. In fact, the homophobic and non-homophobic respondents he studied shared similar levels of belief in a Born This Way ideology.

Although promotion of the identity lie has not helped homosexuals, it has hurt a lot of people, and that number is increasing. According to the 2020 Plastic Surgery Statistics provided by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, females had 6,368 "gender confirmation surgeries" performed in the US in 2020 compared to 5,616 in 2019.

Are transgender people individuals with another gender trapped in the wrong body? Do they have a different identity? In June, my son's teacher asked his class, "What does transgender mean?" A student answered, "A transgender is someone who decided to change their gender." The teacher said:

That's not true. They were always that gender, but now they are able to express themselves and are taking certain actions to be the gender they always were.

There are many people who "de-transitioned" who have testified that they were persuaded by teachers, peers, and social media that they were a different gender and that they would be a lot happier if they transitioned. Then reality hit, and they de-transitioned. They were able to stop taking hormones, but they couldn't undo the damage or get the organs back that "gender-affirming" surgeons had cut off.

People who have nothing to do with the identity lie pay a price with higher insurance premiums, because if insurance doesn't pay for transgender surgery, that is considered discrimination and so is illegal. Women and young girls are forced to share bathrooms and locker rooms with males. Women locked up in prison are locked up with male criminals who claim to be female. Innocent children are brainwashed into ruining their lives. And all this because they were persuaded to believe the identity lie.

