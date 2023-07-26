The Democrats’ Dilemma: How to Convince Joe Biden to Drop out of the Race

As the 2024 presidential election is beginning to cast a growing shadow over the American political landscape, many in the party establishment are quietly looking into replacing Joe Biden as the Democrat Party nominee. But who will they choose to replace Biden and how are they going to force him to either resign or drop out of the race without creating political turmoil for the party?

Biden’s physical and mental incapacity is becoming increasingly pronounced and the Republican House, with the assistance of numerous whistleblowers, is revealing evermore damning evidence of potential criminality by both Joe and his son, Hunter. The pressure to either force him to resign or drop his candidacy and remain in office is accelerating as the Democrats become increasingly fearful of losing the presidency in 2024.

Finding someone to replace Biden is perhaps the least of their problems. While a number of names have been bandied about, an exceedingly flawed Gavin Newsom appears to be the current front-runner. However, there is another potential candidate that sets many Democrat hearts aflutter: Gretchen Whitmer, the 51-year-old, well-spoken and telegenic Governor of Michigan.

On July 6, 2023, Politico Magazine published a fawning article extolling Governor Whitmer. Within the article, Whitmer claimed she has no interest in running for president, however:

A subsequent announcement, however, made it clear she’s willing to try. Whitmer is creating a federal PAC, called “Fight Like Hell,” to boost Biden and congressional candidates next year….

This step could also allow her to assume the role of a leading candidate for the 2024 Democrat nomination, replacing Joe Biden.

Jonathan Martin, the author of the Politico article also reveals that many backstage conversations have been taking place with Whitmer. He further exposes the Democrats’ increasingly shaky strategy of Biden easily winning again in 2024.

These backstage conversations have taken place as Biden’s approval ratings show little sign of improvement and increasingly appear impervious to external events, for good or ill. Of course, Democrats are betting that the most significant external event of all—Republicans renominating a candidate with more baggage than O’Hare [Airport] at Thanksgiving—will tip the election again to Biden. Yet even their assumedly strong odds in such a rematch have not soothed Democrats.

The angst now percolating among the Democrat hierarchy is also reflected among the rank-and- file Democrat voters, as over 50% are saying they do not want Biden to run for the nomination.

If the Democrat establishment succeeds in getting Biden to resign or drop out of the race and the choice is between Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer, Whitmer would, in all likelihood, be the preferred nominee as she will be a formidable presidential candidate pitted against Donald Trump. But finding a new candidate to replace Joe Biden is the easy part, getting him to resign or drop out of the race without triggering a political firestorm may prove to be far more difficult.

The Democrats exploited the Covid-19 pandemic to unconstitutionally manipulate state voting laws, expand and abuse mail-in voting, and orchestrate unfettered ballot harvesting in order to place in office perhaps the most incompetent, corrupt, and bribable president in American history. They cannot feign ignorance as virtually every Washington insider knew Biden was an unprincipled buffoon since his early days in the Senate.

By foisting this reprobate on America, they also, per the Constitution, granted him the unlimited power to grant pre-emptive pardons to whomever he chooses. Joe, in order to protect himself and his family, will, at some point, exercise his presidential prerogative to issue these pardons.

Coupled with the unthinkable specter of Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential election, the power to pardon also serves as a potential extortion tool in the hands of an unscrupulous Joe Biden in his dealings with Democrat party elites.

The revelations emanating from the House of Representative and multiple whistleblowers of Joe and Hunter Biden’s alleged criminality have been devastating. A July 12, 2023 poll reveals 56% of Americans (and 40% of Democrats) believe Biden likely took bribes from sources tied to various foreign governments. There is little likelihood these polls, coupled with many that are now showing Trump beating Biden, will change as more potential criminality is being exposed and the White House remains unable to offer any viable explanations.

With this evolving political disaster for the Democrats, they will, of necessity, have to either force Joe Biden out of the White House as soon as possible or induce him to drop out of the race and remain in office.

The Democrat establishment’s reluctance to compel a dangerously incapacitated and compromised Joe Biden to resign is the product of both the buffoonish incompetence of his VP successor, Kamala Harris, and of Biden’s pardon power. If the Democrats and the legacy media succeed in forcing Biden to resign, he will issue pardons for himself and Hunter et al on his way out the door. Thus, creating a potential political firestorm as the bulk of the citizenry would be incensed over this egregious self-dealing. Resulting in the Democrat Party and its down-ballot candidates being negatively impacted in the 2024 election.

Additionally, a Biden resignation would thrust an extraordinarily unpopular Kamala Harris, who is losing to Trump by double digits in every poll, back into the presidential sweepstakes creating potentially more problems for the Democrats among minorities if she is forced off the 2024 ticket.

Thus, the Democrat elites would prefer any arrangement which allows Biden to drop out of the race and remain in office. Their ideal arrangement would be to give Biden whatever he wants if he agrees to wait until after Election Day November 5, 2024 to issue pre-emptive pardons. After which the Party elites could feign outrage at his actions.

Their anticipation would be that once Joe is out of the race, he will no longer be the center of attention in the campaign. The Democrats and the legacy media would then focus on manipulating the electorate into ignoring the allegations of Biden family criminality by making certain the American people fixate on Trump’s specious legal predicaments and the Democrats’ shiny new candidate running for president.

While this cabal is losing faith in Biden’s chances in 2024, they are still convinced that regardless of the circumstances surrounding Biden, almost anyone they nominate, but in particular Gavin Newsom or Gretchen Whitmer, could win as long as Donald Trump, entangled in their treacherous web of indictments and trials, is the Republican nominee.

There is, however, a high-stakes risk in the strategy of convincing Joe Biden to drop out of the race and remain in office. Can the Democrats and the legacy media keep a lid on the ongoing revelations about alleged bribes and fraud for the next 15 months without exposing their duplicity, thus, infuriating the bulk of the electorate?

An ever-increasing percentage of the citizenry is becoming aware of the potential criminality of Joe Biden and the cover-up by the Democrats and the legacy media. If the Republicans do not waver and continue to aggressively investigate and open an impeachment inquiry as well as expose Biden’s Democrat enablers, it is highly unlikely that this cabal will be able to control the narrative for an extended period of time.

After premeditatively foisting Joe Biden on the American people, it is a supreme irony that the Democrat party elites and the legacy media are now being hoisted on their own petard.

Photo credit: Twitter video screen grab (cropped).