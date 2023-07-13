Musk’s Suffrage Stance is Insufferable

It’s probably worth noting what the richest bloke on the planet (and creator of jobs and markets) thinks, especially when that entails disenfranchising millions of our most productive, wealth-creating citizens.

After expressing “the childless have little stake in the future” on a Twitter thread, Elon Musk seemed to endorse the idea that suffrage be limited to parents.

By those standards, not even our great Founding Father George Washington would be eligible to vote. Though he was a father figure to children of his wife, Martha, from her first marriage, he never had children of his own. There’s speculation that a blockage in his testicles prevented that. Yikes! Well, at least he wasn’t impotent in becoming “Father of his Country.”

Nikola Tesla, a genius of the first order and the namesake of Musk’s main company, never got married, and never had children. Apparently, the eccentric Tesla fancied a pigeon, which was never going to increase birth rates. Nevertheless, his brilliance ensured that many others would have a “stake in the future” of alternating current, amongst his other “illuminating” patents.

Cornelius Vanderbilt, the famed industrialist, philanthropist, and creator of wealth that allowed others to have jobs and families, had no children. Presumably he was worthy of the vote.

I wonder if Musk has the time to realize that six of our presidents had no children. Since they received enough votes to be elected, presumably they deserved to vote. America would not have been quite as exceptional without their efforts. Polk, for example, was instrumental in ensuring the fresh, vibrant country that ascended into the Shining City on a Hill, would eventually illuminate “America the Beautiful” from sea to shining sea.

He may not have been able to vote, but it’s instructive that Sir Isaac Newton was childless. By most accounts, he is one of the top two scientists of all time (you don’t have to be an Einstein to guess the other); indeed, one of the smartest people who ever lived. Newton expressed to Robert Hooke (an esteemed scientist who was also without child) that, “[i]f I have seen further it is by standing on the shoulders of Giants.” His insights and foresights shaped the future of scientific progress, though he had little stake in it -- per Musk’s mad thinking, that is.

The list of childless luminaries who not only had a stake in our future but helped forge it is breathtakingly impressive. In fact, it needs to be broken down into list one, and list two. They may have forgone parenthood, but were still inspirational mentors to others’ children, who will see father by standing on their shoulders, metaphorically speaking.

Musk is concerned about what he described as a “population collapse,” but will prospective parents have children in order to retain the vote? Compared to biological imperatives -- and good ol’ fashioned love -- that seems an unlikely motivation (though the Child Tax Credit may ameliorate irresponsible parenting decisions from welfare parents).

What may increase female fecundity is a robust economy and optimism in the American dream. Factors which our entrepreneurial job creators disproportionately help realize. Interestingly, when contrasting single versus married entrepreneurs, this report gave the edge to the singles, particularly in the categories of “flexibility” and “time and energy.” No doubt, their dedication and innovation helps create jobs and markets that allow families to flourish.

Musk is on the right track about limiting the right to vote; rather than parenting status (would Hunter Biden qualify?), it should be based on taxpaying status (no, he wouldn’t). After all, government doesn’t create wealth, it appropriates it and redistributes it. Those who give them the funds from the fruits of their labor have a greater stake in the future and should be encouraged to vote, whereas freeloaders “discouraged.”

Limiting the vote to federal income taxpaying citizens would also undermine progressive extremists from buying votes by constraining their rapacious, ill-disciplined, anti-American constituents. Furthermore, let’s ensure our cherished votes count equally by requiring a REAL ID complete with tamper proof digital photos, laser engraving, and watermarks. Being a generous people, I’m sure we could subsidize ID cards for low-income voters. Tax credit for taxpaying voters?

Musk is right about the need to purge our bloated voting rolls. However, asserting that the childless have little stake in the future is irresponsible and intellectually lazy. Those who milk the doll, including deadbeat dads masquerading as parents, take more than they give. Should deadbeat grandparents like ill-tempered Joe Biden, who ostracizes his darling seventh grandchild, be voting, let alone get votes? In fact, Biden should be ineligible just based on fathering Hunter.

In conjunction with unravelling birthright citizenship, we should contemplate methods to limit suffrage to those with little stake in the future -- not the childless, but the workless and worthless socialists who take more than they give even while disrespecting their benefactors.

Musk must be off his rocker, or just too busy to think it through. His suffrage stance is simply insufferable.

