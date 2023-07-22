Meet the Threat that No One Saw Coming

Have you ever tried to warn people about something, only to be told repeatedly that there's nothing to worry about? That you are not a serious adult for even broaching such issues? Ever wonder how things would have gone if people shouted out their windows for Paul Revere to shut up, the king's army is on the other side of the ocean? Ever started to feel like Cassandra?

What if there were substantial evidence that shady operators currently inhabiting the U.S. have the determination and connections to pose a threat to free speech, starting with the press and the internet? Suppose these individuals are known to have connections in the U.S. and in international political, charity, and think-tank circles.

What if there were evidence of a pair of such operators — let's call them Boris and Natasha — who have already engineered enough anti-white, anti-Western strife to undermine race relations in multiple countries? The strife they've generated, in only a couple of years, has embroiled member-states of one decades-old, 56-member multinational organization dedicated to advancing economic and cultural flowering. Already, one member-state has experienced such an increase in turmoil based on racial grievances that the government has removed the monarch as its head of state. This nation and others are considering withdrawing from the economic and cultural organization altogether. This long stable and productive enterprise is now infected with the kinds of anti-Western grudges that have turned the United Nations into an international monstrosity. The strife has even contributed to increases in race-rooted agitation for removing a longstanding European monarchy. Boris's and Natasha's fans in the U.S. and Europe are energetically working the internet to diminish racial harmony in their parts of the world. We can thank Natasha, Boris, and their internet basement trolls for so much divisiveness.

Natasha and Boris have set up at least 11 shell corporations in the state of Delaware. The best known is a 501(c)(3) charity. Its 2020 tax filing shows that it acquired $13 million in donations and dispersed $3 million for philanthropic causes. (Salaries and expenses can eat up an awful lot, especially if the books are organized just so.) This foundation is among amicus partners supporting the defendant in NetChoice v. Bonta, challenging the constitutionality of the California Age Appropriate Design Code Act. Any business whose internet services or products might be of interest to children up to age 17 would be required to produce a Data Protection Impact Assessment of any potential harm to children. Harms aren't specified in the law and are to be determined by stakeholders, including academia, consumer groups, and businesses. Also required is compliance with the E.U.'s General Data Protection regulation.

Natasha, an American national, has been buddying up with the likes of Hillary Clinton for nearly a decade. Hillary even visited Natasha while she was living in a foreign country. At the time that Emma Watson, as a U.N. Women Ambassador, gave her dreadful speech to the U.N., "He for She" (a demand that the world's men need to do feminism for the benefit of the world's women), Natasha held the position of U.N. Women Advocate. She's also a member of the One Young World Forum, a think-tank designed to recruit and train young leaders into what they call their "global community." OYW had a presence at the WEF annual meeting at Davos/Klosters in 2020.

Natasha is rumored to be angling to be installed in a soon-to-be-vacant U.S. Senate seat, rather than waiting for a pesky general election.

In a 2022 video, Boris said he couldn't vote in the upcoming U.S. election, and he called on American voters to reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity. Boris is a foreign national of unknown immigration status. His privacy is currently being protected by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He's a highly willing public mouthpiece for the cause of protecting the entire world from media spreading misinformation and disinformation.

Boris is on the Commission on Internet Disinformation of a U.S. nonprofit that's been working to undermine our First Amendment rights for years and is the host of a 2023 conference called "Is the First Amendment Obsolete?"

In 2021, Wired hosted a conference, "The Internet Lie Machine," where one panel included Boris, another member of the commission, and a former CIA fellow (currently working on a project to detect "internet abuse" in real time) whose work for over a decade has been promoting government censorship of the internet, including the short-lived Disinformation Governance Board, and producing a pro-censorship video for DHS.

In his capacity as a foreign national living in the U.S., Boris is also an officer of an American corporation that has a contract selling dubious services to the U.S. military. The parameters of these services enable the corporation to access to a great deal of information about individual members of our armed forces.

Boris and his attorney are linked with a foreign nonprofit outfit that prioritizes "promoting press reform" (censorship) and has been found to have employed convicted criminals as private investigators who were found to have been (surprise) illegally spying on private citizens.

Just for icing on this cake, Boris is attempting to leverage an international treaty and a European nation that could leave American taxpayers paying for armed security whenever Boris and Natasha are on U.S. soil. (Considering their main residence is in the U.S., that could be the vast majority of their security expenditures.) During 2020, Boris spent three months in a nation in the Western Hemisphere (not the U.S.), costing that nation $1.9 million. Those guards had so little actual guarding to do that they complained of being used as errand boys, fetching take-out food and groceries.

So, dear reader, how do you like the idea of a foreign national having high-status connections and using his personal fame and lax Delaware charity rules to promote efforts to muzzle America's press and citizens and stir up racial strife in the U.S. and other countries at a level that has the capacity to change a nation's form of government? What about such an individual working with a company that can access personal information about active U.S. servicemen? How about U.S. taxpayer funds covering luxury-level services in perpetuity for a foreign national engaged in such activities? What about his American counterpart nursing national political ambitions? How would you like our next fresh new Democrat superstar to be a quarter-black, more obnoxious version of AOC, maybe not in the House, but the Senate, and eying the White House?

Keep dismissing the dangerousness of Meghan Markle and Harry. Just remember I tried to warn you.

