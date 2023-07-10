Loving Dad Joe Engages Son in Life of Crime

The propaganda ministry is in full spin mode, trying to explain why Joe Biden is parading around the world with Hunter in tow. The two are together for state dinners, overseas junkets, and weekends at Camp David. As the narrative goes, Hunter is a troubled man, victimized by the demon of addiction. Any appearance of presidential impropriety is simply a loving father concerned about his son, holding him close to keep him out of trouble.

I say hogwash.

Organized crime bosses protect themselves from legal jeopardy by insulating themselves from the dirty work. They use underlings to sell their product, collect the money, launder the money, and if necessary take the fall. If a legal price is to be paid, it's paid by the expendables. The boss keeps them quiet with hush money, legal assistance, and witness intimidation.

Does anyone believe that a cartel boss helps an arrested underling out of love? Nope. He does it in service to his own selfish interests — which brings me to Hunter Biden's loving father, Joe.

We've learned a great deal about the Biden family business in the last three years from abandoned laptops, congressional investigations, and federal whistleblowers.

We know that Hunter was working on a deal with a Chinese energy company in which 10 percent would go to the "big guy." We learned from Hunter's business partner, Tony Bobulinski, that the "big guy" was Hunter's code name for his dad, Joe Biden. Oddly, Bobulinski was never interviewed by Biden's consigliere or his crew, the Department of Justice.

What was Hunter selling to the Chinese? We've learned that from WhatsApp text messages to Henry Zhao, the group chairman of China's Harvest Fund Management. He texted:

The Bidens are the best I know at doing exactly what the chairman wants from this [partnership].

Oddly, Hunter's communications with the Chinese never discuss any product or service other than access to Joe. I'm sure what "the Bidens are the best ... at" doesn't involve anything harmful to America — like granting his pal Xi Jinping permission to fly reconnaissance balloons over America.

But Hunter was involved in not only the sales side of the family business. He also did the dirty work of collections. In another message to Zhao, he texted:

I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.

That was Hunter Biden giving a Chinese businessman, with ties to Chinese intelligence, an "or else" if they didn't pay up. Five million bucks arrived in the next few days.

But the Chinese weren't the only clients of Biden Inc. They also did extensive work (I'm using the term loosely) with Burisma in Ukraine. A whistleblower has come forward identifying evidence in FBI possession that the Bidens were working a side deal, while Joe was the vice president, to help Burisma Holdings out of some legal difficulties.

It seems Burisma needed a Ukrainian investigation to go away. Joe helped by threatening to withhold a billion dollars of U.S. aid if the Ukrainians didn't fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma. The Ukrainians complied, the investigation was terminated, and Hunter and Joe each received $5 million.

The whistleblower claims that the president of Burisma told him that he has audio recordings of his conversation with Joe — presumably as insurance to make sure the bribed stay bribed. We know that Joe did the deed, because he bragged about it at a Council for Foreign Relations meeting — on video. Maybe now we have a better idea about why he did the deed.

The Bidens created a vast network of shell companies to launder the money received. But ill gotten gains are still gains, and subject to taxation. Therefore, the IRS was following the money.

Investigators had to work their way through the maze of shell companies, which received money, divided it up, moved it around, and eventually deposited it in Biden family bank accounts. The investigation was a time-consuming process of subpoenaing records, fighting legal resistance, and moving to the next link in the money chain — hoping to reach the end before the statute of limitations expired. The investigators almost pulled it off — until they were told to stand down, ignore leads associated Joe Biden or the "big guy," and let Hunter off with a couple of misdemeanors for defrauding taxpayers of millions of dollars.

This is all ample evidence that in the Biden family business, Joe had the product, and Hunter took care of sales, collections, and distribution of the proceeds.

Does Joe love Hunter? Maybe so, but demonstrably not as much as Joe loves Joe.

Would a father who loves a son more than himself involve that son in a criminal enterprise that could land him in jail for decades?

Would a father who's concerned about his troubled son facilitate his access to easy money for drugs, strippers, and hookers?

Wouldn't a loving father try to separate his troubled son from the influences that corrupted him — rather than increase his exposure to temptations at state dinners, West Wing meetings, and overseas travel to meet with foreign businessmen?

Wouldn't a concerned father be able to keep drugs away from his addicted son in the most secure building in the world — the White House? However, we've learned that the White House was evacuated because a bag of cocaine was found in the West Wing. We've also learned that the Bidens have directed the White House staff to "lay off" Hunter Biden. Just how extensive was that directive? Did it include "laying off" stopping the first son from snorting cocaine in the West Wing?

Those are rhetorical questions. We know the answers, so spare me the "loving father" nonsense. Joe is the head of a criminal enterprise, selling government influence to the highest bidder, with complete disregard for America's interests. He used his son and other family members to do the dirty work of

selling the product (influence),

collecting the proceeds, and

laundering the money for use by the first family.

While they did that, Joe smiled for the cameras and worked to maintain the façade of returning normalcy to the White House.

But Hunter is no criminal mastermind, and he left far too much evidence of family misdeeds for the public to ignore. Now that Hunter has been caught, Joe is suddenly concerned about his troubled son? Baloney. Joe is running interference with the DOJ and keeping Hunter close to keep him quiet.

Nothing Joe Biden is doing is being done out of affection for his son. It's being done to save his own skin. He's doing what any other mob boss would do with an underling when the truth starts bubbling to the surface: keep him quiet at all costs. Some loving father.

John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Idaho. He has written for American Thinker and American Free News Network. He can be reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.