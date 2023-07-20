Is Sound of Freedom the Next 'Shot Heard Round the World'?

Much is being said about the newly released movie Sound of Freedom. Here's the trailer, which has now been viewed over 4 million times.

Sound of Freedom, based on the incredible true story, shines a light on even the darkest of places. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy's sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.

Released on July 4, the movie debuted in third place with revenue of about $20 million and in its second week went to second place behind Mission Impossible with $27 million. The $100 million mark is well within reach.

USA Today says,

"Sound of Freedom" has a 79% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 100% audience score. Audiences gave it an A+ on CinemaScore. In a largely positive review, Variety's Owen Gleiberman wrote, "Let's assume that, like me, you're not a right-wing fundamentalist conspiracy theorist looking for a dark, faith-based suspense film ... you needn't hold extreme beliefs to experience 'Sound of Freedom' as a compelling movie that shines an authentic light on one of the crucial criminal horrors of our time, one that Hollywood has mostly shied away from."

You can always tell when something terrifies the left because the long knives come out — usually for a popular conservative candidate, but in this case, for a movie.

Among the negative reviews, Rolling Stone's Miles Klee labels the film as a "superhero movie for dads with brainworms," and The Guardian's Charles Bramesco accuses it of being "QAnon-adjacent." QAnon supposedly claims that the world is being run by pedophiles who use a chemical found in children's blood as an anti-aging serum.

Bramesco fails to realize that the movie was filmed in 2018, before anyone had ever heard about QAnon.

The real-life Tim Ballard, on whom the film's main character is based, said that if the film had been released in 2018, it "would be applauded and written up by every news outlet as an important topic."

He said our wide open southern border is a major source of child sex–trafficking. "I spent ten out of twelve years on the southern border, and to know what's happening, you have to understand the economy of pedophilia," he said. "The U.S. is the number-one consumer of childhood rape videos in the world."

The New York Post did a more balanced article on Ballard's story and concludes, "Ballard notes the success of Sound of Freedom shows a silent majority is rising up and listening. 'Hopefully we will start enforcing the border. It's the only compassionate thing to do if you care about children.'"

Americans across the country are 100% fed up with our current administration and its efforts to destroy and reshape our nation in a coordinated "death by 1,000 cuts." This movie highlights the one issue that can unite us all: the safety and well-being of our children.

In 2021, Glenn Youngkin led such a coalition of concerned parents to surprise his well funded challenger and win the race for governor of Virginia. The Virginia House turned Republican as well, and significant gains were made in the Senate and down-ballot in local school board elections. In his acceptance speech, Youngkin said, "Our kids can't wait. We work in real-people time, not government time." He promised new investments in education and school choice and to "re-establish excellence in our schools."

Across the country, a renewed mission to protect our children can unite parents horrified by Democrat efforts to use graphic materials to teach sex to first-graders, hold drag shows, and destroy girls' sports with transgender athletes. The left's control of education is now seen as its plan to take over the minds of our children — against their parents' wishes. And encouraging transgenderism in ten-year-olds and genital mutilation surgery is completely insane, especially when just a few years ago, children were sent home from school for taking a single aspirin tablet without written permission.

These new revelations about the prevalence of child sex–trafficking and other horrific abuses may be the final outrage to spur action across a wide range of issues.

We can demand changes from our local, statewide, and nationally elected officials and threaten to vote them out of office if they refuse to take action now.

The first step must be to stop the exploitation of children crossing the southern border. Whether the number is 152,000 or 340,000, it's far too many. And there are no estimates of children taken before they get to the border. What happens to these innocents?

We must demand increased penalties for child-trafficking and pedophilia and insist on rigorous prosecution.

But talk is cheap. Action is priceless.

Get involved. Turn on your phone's video and track down your local, state, and federal representatives and those seeking office. Ask them...

"Do you support closing the border?"

"Do you support increased penalties for child-traffickers and pedophiles?"

Talk with your local sheriff and ask what he's doing about child trafficking in your area.

Share your videos on YouTube, Rumble, and your social media.

But the goal of electing new representatives raises the question: "if our votes aren't counted accurately, how can we enforce our will?"

So the second side of this new revolution must be a demand for reforms that will return confidence to our election process.

Our current system is horribly compromised, with fake mail-in ballots and zero signature verification. We must move to paper ballots and voter ID. Absentee ballots must abide by the same rules. Counting must be done by hand with impartial observers.

ERIC is a database system that is supposed to clean up voter rolls but is actually a tool of the left. It needs to be replaced by new systems that use the most advanced technology to clean voter rolls of people who have died or changed address, and who are listed as living in vacant lots or demolished apartment buildings.

Patrick Colbeck explains in detail the attack on honest elections. "We need to monitor elections as poll workers, poll challengers and poll watchers." So contact your local Board of Elections and ask to volunteer. Then keep your eyes open and share what you learn.

He lists organizations to follow, including Mike Lindell's Election Crime Bureau, American Voters' Alliance, Verity Vote, Fix 2020 First, and Election Integrity Network.

Get out your phone and ask...

"Do you support cleaning our voter rolls, voter-ID, paper ballots, and hand-counting?"

Our schools are the next battleground. Interview local school board officials and county commissioners, and get them on the record...

"Will you remove all sex-based curricula, explicit books, and drag shows from elementary schools?"

"Will you protect girls' sports from biological males who claim to be transgender?"

Don't worry. If they run away from your questions, just keep videotaping. A good flee scene is often clearer than a wishy-washy offend-no-one statement.

It's the children, stupid! They are our most precious resource. We must protect them at all costs. When we join together, no one can stop us.

Correction: An earlier version misstated the Virginia Senate flipped to Republican control.