In Defense of Donald Trump

Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis has some formidable hurdles to clear in her quest to convict Donald Trump for interfering in Georgia's 2020 election. She plans to indict the former President in the Atlanta courthouse in August. Ms. Willis has put together a list of Georgia-state election crimes to charge him with. Among those, Ga. Code Ann. § 21-2-603 -- "conspiracy to commit election fraud." If all goes well, she will add racketeering to the list; based on something to do with Trump's collusion with "fake electors."

The first hurdle Willis must confront is of her own making. She will enter the courtroom with the assumption that President Trump's claims that the 2020 election was "rigged" are false; and have proven to be "baseless." She treats this assumption as if it were universally accepted fact: Trump is lying

Trump's "big lie" is fundamental to her case. To support her premise, she may cite the dozens of judges who have tossed the Trump legal team's lawsuits from their courts, seeing no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election. She is not so likely to draw the court's attention to the fact that millions of Americans, who are not judges, have seen a plethora of evidence that amounts to nothing short of a calculated coup d'état, coordinated across several states. Such evidence ranges from expert analysis to published graphs showing impossible spikes in Biden votes in three battleground states: Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia. These fantastic vote spikes were logged in the wee hours of election night when, according to reports, no observers were present, as would be required by law. As J.R. Dunn has stated, "The prosecution is going to have a very hard time stating a case without allowing in evidence that they desperately don't want anyone to hear."

Perhaps the most compelling evidence comes from testimony, given under penalty of perjury, from hundreds of Americans who witnessed illegal activity at the polls during this election. Perjury carries up to a ten-year prison term along with a hefty fine. So, the chances of these people bearing false witness is extremely unlikely. We have such witness testimony across the several contested states, including Michigan and Arizona. Though, perhaps the state where this witness testimony is most succinctly documented and most readily accessible is the state of Georgia. This is the first hurdle Willis will need to contend with.

The second hurdle she must negotiate rises out of her ignorance (intentional or not) of the scope of authority bestowed upon a sitting POTUS. Much of her case seems to center around a January 2, one-hour conference call between President Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger; along with their respective attorneys. She singles out a particular sentence, in their conversation, as if it was the smoking-gun evidence that should put Trump behind bars: "All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more that we have because we won the state." We would have to concede that this one-liner, when put into context of the rest of the one-hour conversation, goes a long way to prove that Donald Trump is indeed guilty, beyond reasonable doubt, of being Donald Trump -- a crime in itself, perhaps.

The number of written affidavits submitted by witnesses to 2020 election malfeasance in Georgia is uncertain here. However, between January 9 and January 14, 2020, over forty of these witnesses gave videoed testimony at Cobb County Republican Party Headquarters. Half of those testimonies are featured on this NTD web site. At least six of these witnesses, each in separate instances, in three separate counties -- Cobb County, Fulton County and Clayton County -- report to encountering, between them, thousands of mail-in ballots, in pristine condition -- without creases in the paper; showing that these ballots were never folded and mailed. All these ballots were identically marked for Joe Biden.

Add to those six witnesses a poll manager in Fulton County who testifies, under oath, that she and a co-worker, also came across a "batch" of uncreased mail-in ballots. "Every single ballot was absolutely identical. They appeared to be printed..." she reports. "98% of these ballots were for Joseph R. Biden." Two ballots were for Donald Trump and one for Joe Jorgensen. So now we have at least seven individuals who witnessed significant quantities of mail-in ballots that were clearly counterfeit.

After the jury, assembled by District Attorney Willis, views these 21 testimonies from their fellow Georgians -- keeping in mind the severe penalties for perjury and that these witnesses have nothing to gain and everything to loose by testifying -- the jury might not be so easily convinced that Mr. Trump's claims of a rigged election are "baseless."

While they're at it, the jury might want to review the controversial State Farm Arena security camera footage, where four (or five) poll workers are filmed running the same reams of ballots through tabulators three times; late at night when no monitors or observers were present. In the conference call with Secretary Raffensperger, Mr. Trump holds this CCTV footage up as indisputable evidence of election cheating in Fulton County:

President Trump: "...they put it in three times, each ballot. ...I don’t know why three times. Why not five times?" He can't resist a facetious jab. But Raffensperger assures him: "Mr. President...We did an audit of that and we proved conclusively that they were not scanned three times." Clearly, both men can't be right. Maybe it is time to let an impartial jury decide.

Woe be upon any judge who should declare this eyewitness testimony (and video) as immaterial and inadmissible in the Willis' election-meddling case against President Trump. It is absolutely material evidence in Donald Trump's defense; since "election/ballot fraud" is a federal crime. And since the sitting President “...shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” That is precisely what President Trump was doing on January 2 -- fulfilling the obligation of his office. In the conference call, Mr. Trump makes it quite clear to Secretary Raffensperger that he is investigating election crimes:

President Trump: "...a large batch came in and it was... 100% for Biden. And that is criminal. You know, that’s criminal...That’s another of the many criminal events, many criminal events here." So, President Trump not only had the justification to examine the result of this federal election in Georgia, but had full authority to verify that this election was conducted in a lawful manner in that state.

It also comes out in the conference call that the Raffensperger team had blocked the Trump investigators from accessing and examining the election results in Fulton County. Instead, they gave them partial access to Cobb County, according to the transcript of the conference call:

President Trump: "OK, so why did you do Cobb County? We didn’t even request [Cobb County] we requested Fulton County, not Cobb County. And you wouldn’t give it to us." He continues: "And you said it would be open to the public..." Trump wanted transparency in the process. "And why can’t it be open to the public?" Those ballots, after all, belong to the voters, not to the Secretary of State or any other public officer. The point is: The Raffensperger team prevented the Trump team from conducting an open and lawful audit of Fulton County election results.

Now, if the tables were turned, this would certainly be called obstruction of justice and we would never hear the end of it. Obstruction carries up to a 20-year prison term.

What are they hiding, anyway? Evidence? If the Trump team had gained access to Fulton County election materials -- open to the public, as they requested -- would they have found stacks of counterfeit mail-in ballots? Would they have discovered evidence that Secretary Raffensperger and his people were in violation of Ga. Code Ann. § 21-2-603 -- Conspiracy to commit election fraud?

District Attorney Fani Willis' obsession to convict Donald Trump for some crime (or another) could be the turning point in the Left's perpetual assault on the former President. So yeah! Bring it on.

Image: Gage Skidmore