Getting Biden Wrong

Okay, I get it! From listening to Republican TV and reading Republican publications, I have learned that Joe Biden is a sleazy, mendacious, and demented chief executive. He has weaponized the entire Justice Department and the IRS against his real and suspected political opponents, thrown open our southern border to drug cartels, and reduced our armed forces and international posture to shambles. Moreover, Joe has a gangster son with whom he has engaged in illegal business ventures; and it’s entirely possible that the cocaine recently found in the West Wing of the White House came from son Hunter, who is a drug addict as well as many other bad things. Joe also keeps falling off platforms and saying ridiculous things, when he’s not weirdly sniffing the hair of little girls and hurling obscenities at his staff or reporters who dare to ask substantive questions.

If this information, which the MSM usually tries to hide from us, is intended to convince me that Joe is thoroughly unfit for his office, I no longer need convincing. Biden seems to be far and away the most incompetent, unprincipled, and verbally incoherent president of my lifetime, going back to the 1950s. It would be hard to think of any president who has disgraced his office to the same degree or who has unleashed more problems on this country. All the same, almost half the voters (and I know many such people) believe Biden or his handlers are doing a great job managing this country; and even those who think he may be growing cognitively incompetent love his policies and would like to see them continued.

Listening to Fox news and other “Republican news,” one may imagine that “the people” are about to revolt against our authoritarian leftist regime and can hardly wait to throw Biden and his party out on their ears. There also seems to be a firm belief among the same news analysts and announcers that by piling up more and more horror stories about Biden’s misdeeds or those of his subordinates, one assures his eventual defeat. Although I myself am profoundly disgusted with what this administration has gotten away with, thanks largely to its MSM handmaidens, I doubt there are many listeners out there who will be swayed by these shockers. It’s not that they’re untrue. It’s just unlikely there are many left who have not already taken sides. When we look at polls, Biden is running neck and neck with his Republican opponents. His supposed lack of popularity disappears when prospective voters are asked to choose between the incumbent and a challenger. That seems to be a more relevant factor than whether voters in an ideal world would want some hypothetical Democrat to run in Biden’s place. Democratic voters or supposed independents I’ve spoken to are so terrified by the MSM depiction of Republicans that they’re not paying any attention to Biden’s obvious shortcomings. They believe that permanent Democratic control of our government may be necessary to save us from a fascist dictatorship or from a second Spanish Inquisition that the Republicans are now preparing for the country.

What should be a priority for those who are working to defeat the present administration is a well-considered ground game. Telling us more about Democratic outrages will not likely help the GOP. What may is avoiding a repeat of 2020. Getting the election to take place entirely on election day under bipartisan supervision would be ideal. If that’s no longer doable, then Republicans should make sure that all mail-in ballots are filled out and submitted according to strictly enforced rules. Drop boxes, where permitted, should only be used during a restricted time period. Ballots that have been dumped late at night should not be counted; and any mass dumping of ballots of the kind that took place in Philadelphia and Atlanta in 2020 should bring immediate investigation. Republican officials, if forced to play by the other party’s rules, must make sure they collect mail-in ballots as energetically as their adversaries. Needless to say, Republicans should fight to make sure that voter identification is in force everywhere.

Republicans must work to avoid a repetition oof the election “rigging” that Molly Hemingway and Miranda Devine found in the last presidential race: e.g., meetings between electronic media heads and other corporate interests together with BLM representatives to discuss how they could use their combined influence to ensure a Democratic victory. In no way must the FBI be allowed to interfere again on behalf of the one-party state that it serves. This time the FBI must be forced to desist from election interference.

Finally, the GOP must be ready to inundate all battleground states with an army of lawyers to counter the one that the Democrats will likely mobilize. The next presidential race will probably end in multiple court cases that the Republicans should be prepared to fight.

One last piece of advice: If the Democrats charge the Republicans once again with trying to “suppress the vote,” then the Republican response should be an appropriate expletive.

