Do you belong to a sex club? If so, do you claim your sex club dues as an expense on your income tax? No? That's because most of us aren't Dems and our name isn't Hunter Biden.

However, if you are Hunter Biden, you join sex clubs and deduct your dues on your taxes — or at least that's what an IRS whistleblower has alleged. Then, when the IRS investigates such bogus tax deductions, your father's Department of Justice (DOJ) instructs the IRS to back off.

Oh, you didn't hear about that? That's because the Democrat media absolutely refuses to report on such illegal activities of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, James Comey, Hillary, and all the other Democrats who broke and flouted the law in recent years.

If you're unaware of what I'm talking about, I'm referring to the daily (almost hourly) fake news that results when our Democrat media (ABC, CNN, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, N.Y. Times, Washington Post, Vox, etc.) ignore the news. Fake news can be false facts and false statements, but far and away the most prevalent form of fake news occurs when the media actually ignore the news.

It's good to be a Dem — you can break the law, the DOJ won't bother to investigate, and the media won't report. If any federal agency is bold enough to investigate a Dem (such as the IRS's investigation of Hunter), Biden's DOJ squashes the investigation. Even worse, the media go along and ignores the story.

Here's a quick review.

While Hillary was secretary of state, she maintained a private email account for much of her official business, claiming that it was for "convenience," to carry one device (a BlackBerry) instead of two. After the September 11, 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Congress discovered her use of private emails and, as part of its investigation, subpoenaed those emails. Despite the subpoena, Hillary destroyed over 33,000 emails. The FBI investigated Hillary's handling of classified material and discovered that Hillary intentionally destroyed those emails, that she mishandled classified materials, and that she likely broke the law. However, James Comey, FBI director, concluded that "no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case," and the FBI and DOJ closed the case against her.

Other Democrats who broke the law by mishandling classified information include

Joe Biden, who, while senator and vice president, took hundreds of classified documents, which were discovered in several different unsecure locations. (His garage was one such location, meaning the materials were completely unguarded.)

James Comey, after he was fired by President Trump, leaked classified material to the media.

Barack Obama's White House staff leaked numerous classified documents to the media with the intent to sway public opinion.

Leon Panetta, while CIA director, leaked classified information about the details of the Delta Force raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

All of these Democrats received preferential treatment by not being investigated or held to account for their illegal activities.

The illegal activity by high-ranking Dems, and the DOJ/FBI/media's subsequent refusal to pursue justice, takes us to Hunter Biden, poster boy for preferential treatment. Recall that three weeks before the November 2020 election, the the N.Y. Post ran an article about Hunter's laptop and the thousands of emails found on it. In short, the Post's article highlighted years of bribes, extortion, and influence-peddling conducted by Hunter in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, China, and elsewhere.

The Democrat media (those listed above) ignored the laptop. Twitter, Facebook, and other social media refused to allow the story to be shared because it was damning to Biden and to Democrats. The entire Intelligence Community desperately wanted Biden to get elected, so, despite having no evidence, 51 intel officials falsely claimed that the laptop story was Russian disinformation.

Turns out the laptop, with all its damning evidence, was real. The media, the FBI, and the Intel Community knew that it was real. The FBI verified the laptop's authenticity (FBI agents had had it in their possession since December 2019) but treated the Bidens like Hillary and refused to investigate further despite documents, on the laptop, that showed that Hunter had used his father's name to sell influence and to extort millions from Ukraine and China.

Because the FBI decided against investigating Hunter, the IRS decided to investigate. After all, the IRS wanted its money from Hunter's millions in unclaimed income. (All earned income must be reported, to include income earned from illegal activities, such as extortion.) And then Gary Shapley, Jr., an IRS special agent who oversaw that agency's probe into Hunter, testified to Congress that Hunter listed payments to prostitutes as business expenses. Additionally, Hunter listed a $25,000 membership fee as an expense on his 2018 taxes. Shapley followed the money and discovered that the "membership fee" was for a sex club in L.A. Shapley further testified that DOJ's decisions in Hunter's case were "influenced by politics," and during every stage of the investigation, decisions were made to "the effect of benefiting the subject of the investigation."

Couple of points about Shapley's testimony to Congress: First, if the Republicans hadn't won the House in November 2022, none of Hunter's and Joe's illegals activities (extortion, bribery, etc.) would be known. That's because the Dems refused to investigate any Biden family crimes. Second, Attorney General Merrick Garland has repeatedly lied to Congress and the public about the DOJ's impartiality. The DOJ is covering for Joe and Hunter. Third, most Democrat voters are completely unaware of Hunter's and Joe's illegal activities because most media refuse to report on them. For example, when Shapley testified that Hunter used his father's name to extort millions from China and Ukraine, no Democrat media carried the story.

Fourth, the Hunter and Joe Biden corruption scandals are not going away. Almost daily, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, brings forth more damning information on Hunter Biden. His committee has bank records proving Hunter received millions from foreign agents. And all those records directly tie Joe to bribery and extortion.

Fifth, remember when Joe insisted he had no knowledge of Hunter's business dealings? Joe lied; he met with dozens of Hunter's associates, and those associates visited the Obama White House over 90 times when he was V.P.

Finally, isn't it ironic that Barack, Biden, Hillary, and the other Dems rail that the wealthy aren't paying their "fair share"? Yet when it happens that his own son cheated on his taxes to avoid paying his fair share, Joe tells us how proud he is of Hunter.

Image via Raw Pixel.