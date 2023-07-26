Did the Soviet Union Really Collapse?

In Total War: The Story of World War II, Peter Calvocoressi and Guy Wint showed how the conflict was globally pervasive and was waged equally against civilians and combatants. What if, unbeknownst to us, we were still in a total war that’s actually ratcheted up several notches? I could be a lunatic who’s crossed into the Twilight Zone, but I’ll spell out my theory and you decide. (But first read about Yuri Bezvenov).

What if the Soviet Union’s ostensible collapse was the greatest Trojan Horse play in all of human history? What if the “international struggle” of global communism never ended with Gorbachev—perhaps the greatest stalking horse in human history?

After all, it’s a fact that Comintern, the Soviet Plan for world domination, existed. I’m merely suggesting that the edifice didn’t end with a mere whimper. The Soviet communists were: 1) extremely good at their craft; 2) international in scope, having very strong cadres in every country worldwide, especially the United States. Do you really think this monumental construction simply shrugged and walked away?

If I were waging a global study for control from the 1940s through the 1970s, and my technology was vastly inferior to my adversaries, I would never rely on conventional or even nuclear war. Instead, I would do what I was indubitably the best at—waging asymmetric war from within.

Sun Tzu wasn’t the only one to observe that you don’t take on your opponent until you first cut his/her legs out from under them. It is also a core Communist tenet. Jimmy Stewart’s 1955 movie Strategic Air Command gives a good look at America’s might. The Soviet Union would be insane to take on that United States in a shooting war.

Image: Trojan Horse by Fredrik Posse. No copyright.

So, in a long march through the institutions—your forte—you’d bide your time, waiting patiently for a brilliant collaboration of agent provocateurs and the useful idiots (the ones Lenin prized so much) to transform America and the rest of the West. Let’s catalog what’s happened in America and see how it benefits the Comintern:

1. In a society that successfully moved toward racial justice and peace, you flip on the switches of racial chaos—BLM and its “trained Marxists,” Antifa, the false narratives that police target black men, and the ultimate in Twilight Zone-like Injustice and flat out insanity—reparations. Leftists are stoking race division, with violent results.

2. In addition to racial upheaval, America’s leftists are working for gender upheaval (LGBTQ, anyone?) and economic class hatred (e.g., student loan forgiveness). This rips society’s sinews, fracturing and balkanizing US society in as many lines as possible.

3. A democracy cannot function if the electorate has no access to facts and truth. So, suborn media to report ideological narratives, not facts. CNN, MSNBC, the NY Times, anyone? See how democracy functions when no one trusts any information.

4. In case America might face a foreign war (e.g., the Taiwan Straits), make sure to castrate the West’s military so that the military is focused on racial, not merit promotions; pronouns; drag queens; and drawing down its munition’s arsenal for a quicksand war in Ukraine. A military service recruitment drought is inevitable.

5. In WWII, America’s economic/manufacturing feat was one for the ages, supplying not only the West in a two-front war, but also supplied the Soviet Union in an under-reported, barely recognized herculean effort through the frigid and perilous North Atlantic. Once having benefitted, the Soviet Union wasn’t about to let that happen again. The left’s “global warming/climate change” campaign has kneecapped the West’s industrial. This is epic insanity on a scale that even the Trojans couldn’t imagine.

We will never likely know who the actual provocateurs (traitors) were and are. You must admit, though, that the internal attack on America has been brilliant in its breadth, patience, and stealth. Comintern work still remains to complete America’s total transformation. Expect the following soon:

1. A financial “event” that could take weeks to develop or (a la 1987) occur in a day, but its lasting effect will be felt for years (a la 1929), for it will destroy the middle class and their 401s/403s/IRAs. You can’t transform a society without gutting its people financially. Destroying the dollar as the reserve currency will be a major player here. (Expect owning gold to join owning guns as a right Americans no longer have, something Democrats have done before.)

2. A military defeat (woke indoctrination does take a toll) that severely bloodies America’s nose (and kills God knows how many of its service men and women), causing it to retreat from the world stage. The real new world order will then take its place.

3. A second global pandemic (remember, the folks that may have brought us COVID are still in business, until recently, were still getting NIH funding) will crush whatever civil liberties are still intact and make the Bill of Rights a true relic.

4. Colder winters (indoors) as US stocks of coal, oil, natural gas, and lumber get shipped across the Pacific to our “competitor.” And hotter summers (indoors) as air conditioning falls victim to Wokism, electric grid failures, fuel shortages, and constant brownouts. The screws will really be turned on the Red States.

5. A dramatic pullback in America’s standard of living and life expectancy. Only obesity-related diseases will diminish due to food scarcity and skyrocketing prices. Still, US carbon emissions will fall back to 1880s’ levels, and the Climate Crisis will be averted. A good thing, right?

If you think that this is too fantastical to be real or legitimate, it’s too bad that you can’t ask citizens of Jerusalem just before Assyria’s rise, or citizens of Constantinople as the Ottoman Empire was starting to rise, or citizens of Paris in 1939. Oh, or citizens of Troy, as the Greek fleet was pulling out and setting sail to just beyond the horizon. They all felt very secure too.

Moreover, today’s enemies have an advantage in the well-oiled, highly disciplined leftist Fifth Column that the US has been enjoying for quite some time, which wages war from within, 24/7, on all fronts. It’s been doing so since at least the 1920s but is now hitting its stride.

Leftists control the media, the entertainment industry, the major cities, the education establishment (K thru graduate degrees), organized religion, nearly every foundation board, most corporate boards, and at least half of the American electorate. If I were a betting man, I would never put my money on us.

Still, Americans have one thing that leftists deride and dismiss—prayer and He who listens to it. He once said that He would confuse the proud in their inmost thoughts.

So, to American Thinker readers I would advise this: assail heaven itself with your prayers and tell God that giving up on His creation (which includes our/His kids) is not an option. Pray like there is no tomorrow because there might not be, and know that prayer is what our enemies (from the DNC to the CCP to Antifa and NAMBLA), by their very definition, will never see coming. And then, having prayed, work hard to bring it about.