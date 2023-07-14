Bureaucratic and Political Ineptitude Gave Way to Institutionalized Lying

“The road to hell is paved with good intentions.”

Seemingly isolated news stories offer proof that there is a sinister agenda purposefully hidden from view; for the sake of brevity, here are three examples at which we will look:

The Supreme Court reverses decades of Affirmative Action policies at universities.

Europe undergoes some of the worst rioting and looting in a generation.

The exposure of government and media collusion to interfere with our constitutionally-protected right to free speech.

How are all of the above connected (and what are the many more I could have listed)? Well, the three examples above note that chaos and disorder were once byproducts of big government, but are now the motives of the tentacled mass emanating from D.C.

Why is it essential to understand what “they” are keeping from you, and the “why” behind the omissions? Well, “they” seek to disrupt our thought patterns, restricting the critical information we need to formulate correct decisions and avoid “their” desired political outcome.

A clear-eyed and informed population would have the ability to understand what is really going on, and that would be an existential danger to those controlling the many facets of our day-to-day existence. The thought police are so active today—even going as far as creating they/them pronouns which interfere with something as rudimentary as “one plus one equals two.”

Let’s dig deeper into this:

Affirmative action is perhaps the most racist concept to make it into policy in a hundred years. It is a lie that only those who haven’t read Thomas Sowell would believe. It’s a destructive premise underlined by false beliefs: first, that black or minority applicants need a boost because they can’t compete on their own (simply based on the color of their skin); secondly, that everyone is born with equal intelligence, desire, and other abilities, Rather than deal with facts that expose the idiocy, some attempt to change society to fit a false narrative that can never square the circle.

Affirmative action is a stain that blights anyone helped by it. When the government, a business, or an institution creates a place for you, not on merit but on a supposed righting of a distant wrong, it tells the beneficiary that he/she could not succeed on his/her own. Statistics show that the dropout rate for affirmative action students is much greater than for others. It’s hard to know the true motives of all those who originally pushed affirmative action, but it’s safe to say that at least some had good and true intentions. Can the same be said now? Or is affirmative action pushed as a divide-and-conquer strategy?

What is happening in Europe is a harbinger of what could happen here. Have you noticed a description of the events, both domestically and abroad, delivered with little understanding of who is actually committing the violence? Journalists now have policies restricting the disclosure of skin color and ethnicity, as if that would distract from the facts. By eliminating such context in a story, false narratives can be shaped to fit whatever storyline the writer or reader may want.

Ostensibly, the story is of a young Muslim man killed by an allegedly trigger-happy police officer. The more nuanced story is about high birth rates within the imported Muslim populations, creating a culture shock in France and threatening social integrity. An even larger story concerns climate policy-making affecting the poor. Have we heard any of that? Or, somewhere along the line did calls for “diversity” and “melting pot” politics give rise to an orchestrated clash of cultures?

Government interference with our free speech rights. Literally hot off the presses is the story of a federal judge slapping down the government for its alleged role in a mammoth Orwellian program of free speech suppression and punishment; court documents read “the censorship alleged in this case almost exclusively targeted conservative speech.” Under the guise of saving lives during the Covid-19 era, the evidence supports a persecutory campaign that saw the government and Big Tech cooperate on mandatory messaging, which often included the stifling of some (conservative) voices in favor of a collective narrative.

People didn’t heed the “nine most terrifying words” of Ronald Reagan, and it shows. Unprecedented collusion between business and the government suppressed free speech like never before, and it was permitted because well-intentioned but uninformed Americans (both inside and outside of the government) allowed it; they succumbed to the propaganda fear machine.

We are not talking about our government lying by accident, or an embellished public relations campaign; instead, small groups within the government deliberately attempt to remold us by spreading false information and silencing the voices threatening their agenda. We have undergone a startling transformation from the government obscuring the truth and morality by simple incompetence, to actively creating false narratives to mislead and control. They want subjects, not citizens.

The reality is far from what the government and its closely-associated acolytes like educators and Big Business would have you believe—the profound fact is that the government is growing increasingly afraid of its people. It’s as if the government is now a living, breathing, and sentient entity, that openly acts as if its sole function, its very reason for existence, is to to defend itself against us.

Less than 10% of us trust our government; our historically cohesive country is unraveling in the face of ascendant totalitarian collaborators, because we are being torn apart by state-sanctioned lies.

It’s all about culture wars, climate change, and a dismantled America—our enemies are pleased—but in the words frequently attributed to Thomas Jefferson, “evil triumphs when good men do nothing.” The tyrants fear informed and unafraid citizens…so be one.

God Bless America!

Allan J. Feifer—Patriot, Author, Businessman, and Thinker. Read more about Allan, his background, and his ideas to create a better tomorrow at www.1plus1equals2.com.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.