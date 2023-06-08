Vivek Ramaswamy for Vice President

Does it really matter that a bunch of second and third-tier candidates have announced for the GOP presidential nomination? Other than DeSantis -- who’s first tier -- are any of them really running for president or are they running to pump a little air into their brands?

Well, one second-tier candidate is doing more than pumping air. His name is Vivek Ramaswamy. He’s young -- just 37 -- and has made waves with his Twitter postings. I’ll wager he’s running for future consideration. Ramaswamy isn’t a reformer. He’s a conservative firebrand. He’s articulating positions that are bold, would upend the establishment if enacted, and return government to its rightful owners: the people. He represents the future of conservatism. More on Ramaswamy in a moment.

As to the rest of the field, some, like Nikki Haley, are running for vice president. Haley, who, along with fellow South Carolinian Lindsey Graham wants the Ukraine war to be the nation’s next Vietnam -- far worse, actually. A major war in Europe would be catastrophic, there and here. Haley, who wants pro-sex school indoctrination Disney to move to South Carolina. And who’s flipflopped on sex changes for kids. Haley has the biggest tin ear among the also-rans.

Mike Pence undoubtedly isn’t running for veep. It’s hard to say why Pence is running. A decent guy, Pence has the personality of a cardboard cutout. He seems to be the establishment’s pick for 2024’s Jeb!. Maybe he has plans for a podcast or new book. And since Trump is most very likely to be the GOP presidential standard-bearer, there’s not much of a chance for a veep encore for Mike.

Chris Christie? Christie is running toward the buffet or hors d’oeuvre tables at campaign stops. Are his pockets lined with Ziplocks?

Governor Doug Burgum is running, too. Please don’t ask, “Who?” Doug is a big deal in North Dakota.

Tim Scott? Trump has had nice things to say about Scott, which is a little scary. Scott is running for veep, unless he’s deluded. Let’s hope that Trump doesn’t pick Scott as his running mate. Among Trump’s many attributes, picking personnel isn’t one. He needs to leave personnel decisions to Melania, judging by the bombs he dropped during his term as president. Scott seems like a nice guy, and maybe he is.

But Scott’s got one story: He was raised by a single momma and pulled himself up by the bootstraps. A really nice story, but with America moving relentlessly toward a hotter cold civil war, the economy shaky, with China making noises about real war… with the American establishment itching for -- yes -- a hot war with Russia, the momma thing simply doesn’t resonate. Maybe in 1992 it would have, but not now. And Scott is too nice, actually. Xi Jingping and Vlad Putin, among others, are apex predators. They eat nice guys for lunch.

If Trump is elected president, and heaven forbid, the Good Lord called him home during his term, you really want Mr. Sugary Nice Establishment Guy to assume the presidency?

DeSantis? He’s the legit contender among the others. My best guess is that Ron is running in case Trump stumbles somehow -- or if Trump’s health fails him. I don’t understand the DeSantis candidacy in 2024, otherwise. In 2028, yes, definitely, but next year?

One doesn’t need polls to gauge the depth and breadth of Trump’s support. We were all burned by polls during the midterms -- or I was. One need only see the intensity of support for Trump among a wide swath of conservative voters. These people are going to turn out in droves for the caucuses and primaries next year, and they’re voting Trump. The cake is pretty much baked. DeSantis ends up with the crumbs -- if he doesn’t fold tent sooner. The others get memories.

DeSantis would have been better off backing Trump and aligning with the America First movement, finishing his term as Florida governor, and then running for president next go. He would have had the wind at his back. His running for president in 2024 doesn’t necessarily hurt his chances in 2028 -- unless he goes scorched earth, which would be very dumb politically.

If Trump isn’t considering Vivek Ramaswamy for vice president, let’s hope he does. Ramaswamy would be a good fit for Trump, not unlike McKinley-Roosevelt in 1900. We all remember that election, right?

To refresh memories, McKinley -- now little recalled and much underestimated historically -- was the older pol, and along with Mark Hanna, his conciliary, a changemaker at a time when the U.S. was undergoing profound challenges from industrialization and immigration. Teddy Roosevelt was seen as the future -- by progressive factions in the GOP, anyway -- and a firebrand in his own right. There were more politics to Roosevelt being on the ticket, but that’s what matters here.

The rap on Ramaswamy is that he isn’t battle tested. It’s a legitimate concern. He’s never held political office (Trump hadn’t before his ascendancy). If he assumed the presidency, would he be tough enough to stand toe-to-toe with Xi or Putin? Would he possess the deftness -- as Trump exhibited in his term -- to resolve potential conflicts overseas while projecting strength? The jury is out, but Ramaswamy does show a sophistication in his pronouncements (read his lengthy Twitter feed) that suggest he most certainly gets the game.

Trump and Ramaswamy share a passion: Creating historic change in Washington, D.C. In fact, both want to overturn the system. The system needs to be overturned, if it can be.

Politically, Trump has always been a demolition man, which is a compliment. Ramaswamy has no compunction about demolishing, but as is Trump, he’s also offering ways to rebuild the government and nation.

Ramaswamy doesn’t hesitate to call for the abolition of the FBI and uprooting the Deep State. Reforming the FBI is a fool’s errand; the entire culture is rotted to the core. That started with J. Edgar Hoover. The CIA and other Deep State players are rogues. As we’re learning almost daily, the CIA has been rogue for a very long time. It’s interference with republican government must end. Trump and Ramaswamy seem well matched to make a run at deep-sixing the Deep State.

Trump and Ramaswamy both offer plans to revive America. Ramaswamy’s plan includes five key points: 1) Revive American National Identity; 2) Unleash the American Economy: Achieve [plus] 5% GDP Growth; 3) Declare Independence from Communist China; 4) Dismantle Managerial Bureaucracy; 5) End Weaponization of Government & Financial Markets. This dovetails with Trump’s “Agenda47.”

In an article for The Federalist, Ramaswamy offers the most intelligent rationale for bringing about an end to the Ukraine war and seeking to bring Russia into alignment with the U.S. and West. It’s well worth reading.

Trump is a cagey politician. The bridges to the establishment -- such as existed -- are long burned. Audacity is the name of the game. Tim Scott is a safe choice for veep -- too safe, as a matter of fact. DeSantis is a fellow Floridian -- hence, barred from the ticket -- and he’s better off positioning for a run in 2028, anyway.

Ramaswamy is bold, as young men tend to be, and has no compunction about declaring his beliefs without the conventional hedging we expect from most politicians. He points the way -- along with DeSantis, in fairness -- to what the GOP can become when Trump exits the scene.

A Trump presidency -- if it occurs -- can be monumental. Trump would have 48 months to redirect the nation, back toward liberty, traditional values, and greater safety in a dangerous world. He could also introduce Americans to Vivek Ramaswamy.

J. Robert Smith can be found regularly at Gab @JRobertSmith. He also blogs at Flyover . He’s recently returned to Twitter. His Twitter handle is @JRobertSmith1

Image: Gage Skidmore