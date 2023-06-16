Twenty Republicans Save Adam Schiff from Censure

Fox News reports that twenty Republicans in the House of Representatives sided with most Democrats in voting against a resolution that would have censured Rep. Adam Schiff, (D-Calif.), for repeatedly peddling the hoax that former President Donald Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

The reprehensible Schiff was one of the foremost proponents of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax. He repeated the falsehood in every forum possible. With every appearance, the lies became more ridiculous. He even claimed that Trump was an asset to the Kremlin. This wasn't a mistake on Schiff's part. Schiff knew these were fabrications but he said it anyway. His actions were purposeful and malicious. The Democrats had assigned him the task of running their biggest disinformation campaign and he did it without caring about the effects it would have on the nation.

Such was his desperation that Schiff fell prey to a prank by Russian radio hosts who told him that they were in possession of compromising images of President Trump.

The Trump-Russia collusion hoax caused instability in D.C. and indeed all over the U.S. It retarded the speed of Trump implementing the MAGA agenda. It probably cost the GOP the House during the mid-terms of 2018. Once the Democrats had control of the House it was a barrage of hoaxes.

But beyond all that, it was an attempt to undo the public mandate. It was part of a coup to unseat President Trump after he was elected by the citizens of America.

For a foul and vile fiend such as Adam Schiff, a censure is a light punishment. In fact, considering the damage he did, even banning him from politics is not sufficient punishment.

Any Republican should have voted to censure Schiff without even thinking.

But alas, the swamp runs deep.

The 225-196 vote killed the resolution introduced by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, (R-Fla.), and included two other Republican lawmakers voting "present" along with five Democrats.

It is essential to note the names of the 20 Republicans who voted against censuring Schiff.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore.

Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz.

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla.

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.

Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas

Rep. Garret Graves, R-La.

Rep. Thomas Kean, R-N.J.

Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif.

Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif.

Rep. Michael Lawler, R-N.Y.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif.

Rep. Marcus Molinaro, R-N.Y.

Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif.

Rep. Michael Simpson, R-Idaho

Rep. Michael Turner, R-Ohio

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif.

Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark.

Why is this unforgivable?

Due to the fact that the Democrats are no longer a political party that just has disagreements on ideology with the GOP. This is an extremist faction that wants to outlaw political opposition.

They targeted Trump as President in an attempt to unseat him and now are not only trying to prevent him from running again but send him to jail for the rest of his life. They are targeting conservatives and calling them domestic terrorists, merely for engaging in protests.

Their every move is directed at curbing freedoms and rights of citizens.

During the pandemic they instituted prolonged lockdowns that denied citizens movement and the right to earn a living. The forced vaccine mandates that resulted in people losing their jobs or ruining their health.

The support pointless foreign wars due to their ties with the nefarious military industrial complex.

The frequently talk about confiscating guns, which are the only affordable means of self-defense in crime-infested Democrat precincts.

They rig elections. If the rigging fails and they lose, they propagate hoaxes against the winning Republican.

They want to give voting rights to illegal aliens to have a permanent hold on power. They successful implemented this in New York and California, now they are hoping to do it nationally.

While they not targeting their opponents and engaging in other skullduggery, their focus is on the enrichment of themselves and their cronies.

They have no regard for the law.

There is no uniformity in application of a law. MAGA Republicans will be convicted first missing their due date in a city library while Democrats can do as they please with impunity.

This is Democrat Washington establishment.

They are the enemy of the people.

Due to the vicious partisan bickering and the extreme polarization, citizens have tendency to focus solely on opponents only. The result is the treachery and the incompetence of your own side is overlooked.

In current times many Republicans are either bystanders or allies of the Democrats. A helpless or treacherous ally is much worse than a sworn enemy.

The adversary is doing what is expected; he is against your interests, he wants to destroy you, you are aware of it hence you are cautious. But when those you think of as allies become indifferent or sides with your adversary, it is an ugly and hurtful betrayal.

These betrayers are adept at deception. They promise to drain the swamp on the campaign trail. They have angry exchanges with Democrats during public hearings on the Hill. They explode on TV while talking about Democrats.

But all this is merely an act to trick voters.

When they are most needed, they vote against the interests of their constituents and servilely return to the feet of their masters from the Democrat Washington establishment. They wag their tails when a biscuit is tossed in their direction.

As voters, it is time to judge Republicans solely by their actions and not by their empty words.

When President Trump wins reelection in 2024, he needs allies on Capitol Hill.

Alas it appears that irrespective of who controls the House and the Senate power will always reside with the Washington Democrat establishment.

If this isn’t a crisis, what is?