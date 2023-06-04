The Road to Socialism is Paved with Equity

Equity is one of those quirky words that has numerous meanings, including "the value of an asset" and "justice according to natural law or right." The first defines equity as the value of financial assets a person might possess. The second establishes equity as a quality of fairness divined by nature or our Creator. If we look at the word closely, we discover that these meanings converge in the collective mind of liberals.

The Biden administration defines equity as "the consistent and systematic treatment of all individuals in a fair, just, and impartial manner." Who could be against a policy so pure? One would think the supporters of a policy so pragmatically pristine would encourage critical discussion. This is not the case. Anyone that dares question the Democrat party's pursuit of equity is castigated as a blasphemer against liberal orthodoxy. Liberals require opponents to approach their canon with the reverence of monastic silence. But when the equity dogma is examined, one realizes that it more closely resembles a Faustian bargain than progressive enlightenment.

The Biden administration is unable to enact legislation that will assure its vision of equity. Instead, it relies on the dictate of executive order and bureaucratic malfeasance to push its vision of systematic equity into American culture. This vision portrays America as a nation dedicated to systemic racism, chauvinism, and misogyny. Liberal elites have contorted history, social norms, and anthropology to awaken America to support their contrived culture.

In search of equity, liberals ignore justice. Democrat district attorneys all over the country downplay criminal behavior because they consider crime the result of a plethora of inequities encountered by law-breakers. They ignore the fact that criminal behavior is a choice made to damage or harm others. Liberals refuse to hold criminals accountable, preferring to prosecute society. They fail the people they represent by releasing criminals back into the communities they harm. Innocent people live in fear. The police are demonized. Justice is a sham.

Liberal state legislatures are decriminalizing shoplifting. Criminals may steal from stores without repercussion so long as the amount stolen doesn't exceed $1,000, or whatever amount the state considers equitable. This causes losses so large that many businesses lock their goods up or close the store altogether. Many firms claim these losses against insurance policies, causing insurance costs to increase across the country. Businesses must raise prices to cover these losses.

Biden's executive orders are harmful. In 2008, the U.S. economy almost failed because federal mortgage agencies "Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac made home loans accessible to borrowers who had low credit scores and a higher risk of defaulting on loans." Hundreds of billions of dollars were lost. The economy teetered on the brink of collapse. The Biden administration is doubling down on this failed policy. Biden has determined that the government should encourage borrowers with low credit scores by reducing their costs to obtain mortgages. To accomplish this, he is increasing costs for borrowers who have higher credit scores. USA Today reports, "By charging borrowers with good credit scores higher fees, those with non-stellar scores will pay less than they did previously. Think of it as mortgage socialism."

Biden wants to forgive student loans, costing taxpayers $400 billion. He allows the FDIC to cover billions of uninsured losses at banks that are failing across the country. Executive orders have been enacted to shut down America's energy sector, though no reliable alternative exist. Equity is universal. Anyone who enters the country illegally is greeted with government benefits.

Every American possesses cultural equity. When the Declaration of Independence was signed, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness became a component of our cultural equity. Enactment of the Constitution and Bill of Rights increased our equity. When abolitionists demanded freedom for all Americans, and blood was spilled on battlefields from Gettysburg to Selma to assure the equality of all Americans, our equity rose substantially. Equality, liberty, freedom, and justice are the currency of our shared cultural equity. These unalienable rights are endowed by our Creator. A government's suggestion that it can give, transfer, or redistribute the cultural equity Americans possess is perverse.

Most Americans possess financial equity. Liberals don't believe that money is earned through hard work. They believe that financial equity is obtained through the oppression of one person by another. Hard work, prudence, entrepreneurship, and efficiency in pursuit of profit are evidence of this oppression. Democrats want to remove the financial equity from the pocket of the oppressor to put it in the pocket of the oppressed.

The purpose of America's government is to secure the property and liberty of its people so they may freely pursue their interests. Liberal factions in the Democrat party will remove the cultural and financial equity from one group and deliver them to another until their version of equity is satisfied. Redistribution of unalienable rights is tyranny. Redistribution of wealth is socialism. Socialism is no longer creeping. The Democrat Party has it on a fast track. Americans are right to question this deceitful version of equity and demand its cessation.

