The Left's LGBTQ+ Hit Squad

Among the many examples of how cynically the progressive Left exploits fringe special-interest groups to do their political bidding, none is more stark than the callous manner in which they manipulate the LGBTQ+ crowd.

Progressives have fashioned the LGBTQ+ group into a political “mafia.” Their job is to strike fear into the neighboring community, attempt to exert influence over events to their own benefit and just generally intimidate the surrounding society at large by forcing them to act in any manner the mafia wants. The bottom-line goal of the mafia’s activity is to make progressives look good and to make conservatives gun-shy. So-called “normal” society doesn’t want to cross the LGBTQ+ mafia, lest they be labeled as intolerant haters and run the risk of having their business boycotted and being publicly shamed for their backward views.

Depending on what study is cited and what metric qualifies an individual as belonging to the LGBTQ+ demographic, by any measure, the percentage is small, anywhere from .5% to 5-10% of the population. How, then, does such a small numerical group exert such a large influence on American society and culture?

The answer, of course, is that it has nothing to do with “gay” or “trans” or any other marginal group’s civil or human rights. Instead, this is the progressive wing of the Democrat Party using a numerically fringe group as a social cudgel to bludgeon their political opponents into submission by trying to smear them with the stain of intolerance and hatred. The Chuck Schumers, Debbie Dingells, and Gavin Newsoms of the world likely don’t have any special affinity for the LGBTQ+ posse, from a personal standpoint. Let’s make the assumption that like most people, the aforementioned pols probably take a “Live and let live, as long as it doesn’t hurt my family” approach to this matter.

But their political stance is quite a different story.

Progressives will jump at the chance to use any hot social topic as a weapon with which to attack and besmirch conservatives and damage their image in the eyes of that all-important voting group, low-information undecided “swing” voters. In your gut, you just know that none of those high-profile progressives has even the slightest personal stake or interest in any of those issues.

All of these current issues are poison-tipped arrows in the progressive quiver:

Reparations -- According to progressives, we’re now, as a society, supposed to make huge financial payments to Blacks to atone for past inequities. If you oppose this ideal, you’ll be branded as an incorrigible bigot, lower than low. Putting aside for the moment the question of where the funding will come from, no one has worked out those pesky details yet of how we’re supposed to accurately trace a person’s lineage back to actual African slaves, nor has the issue of “mixed” racial background been addressed. Halle Berry has one black parent and one white. So does Barack Obama. Do they only get a 50% share?

Climate change -- Have even the slightest question and you’re branded as a science denier.

Illegal immigration -- Our country is made up of immigrants, so you must be hard-hearted to not enthusiastically agree with letting them in and paying for their housing, medical, and education.

CRT -- Obviously, your idea of education is stuck back in the Jim Crow era. Military aid for Ukraine -- If you’re not 100% on board, you’re anti-democracy, a Putin supporter. Don’t tell me about the U.S. budget deficit or that this money could house and feed our homeless American vets, or that this money could put armed guards at every public school and end school shootings overnight. Instead, progressives tell us that Zelenskyy is Churchill, so shut up!

However, as divisive and caustic as all the foregoing issues are, none are deployed with more vigor or violent intensity than is the LGBTQ+ subject. That group truly acts as the progressive’s mafia. They terrorize the neighborhood of normal society. They insist upon “payment” from conservatives in the form of recognition, privilege, and being accorded legitimacy no matter how many indisputable biological laws of science/nature they defy, no matter how inappropriate their behavior is around young children and no matter how counterproductive their intentionally provocative presence is in the professional workplace or in the ranks of the active military. Refusal to fully and unquestioningly comply with their demands results in the mafia extracting their toll, in the form of permanently destroying that group’s carefully curated reputation, followed by a swift, irreversible social ostracization. (In an ironic twist, the LGBTQ+-ers actually believe that progressive politicians really care about their rights and beliefs. They don’t, of course. Progressives’ interest in LGBTQ+ “rights” will end the nanosecond they’ve outlived their political usefulness to the liberal cause.)

In reality, the LGBTQ+ mafia is little more than an armed enforcement wing of the progressive faction and the strong-arm tactics of shame, embarrassment and societal “ransom” are used to deadly effect to manipulate conservatives, influence undecided voters and control the national narrative. Although most people disapprove of the LGBTQ+ mafia’s tactics, until recently they’ve been too afraid to stand up to them publicly for fear of an immediate, crushing, immutable reprisal.

But that’s changing in a big way. The customer backlash against Bud Light for the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco has been so crushing and immediate that even worse than Anheuser-Busch’s off-the-cliff-likely-permanent sales drop is the fact that the phrase “Bud Light” is now a joke punchline. Ditto for Target stores -- their customer base reacted in such a vociferously negative way to Target’s pushing of infant and toddler “transgender” clothing (as if five-year-olds can be transgender!), that the chain was forced to remove the offending displays and rationalize it by saying it was because their staff was being “threatened with violence” from some irate customers. That was just face-saving nonsense on Target’s part, of course.

Liberal HBO talk show host Bill Maher recently spoke out about the indefensible inconsistencies and hypocrisy that progressives routinely express on this topic, outright lies that they put forth without blinking an eye. Full credit to Maher for having the courage to buck progressive orthodoxy and point it out.

Up until this point, the LGBTQ+ mafia has terrorized the neighborhood at will with its demands that society-at-large accept their views of such things as body-altering surgery for teens without parental knowledge or approval and the teaching of gay pornography in public schools to middle-schoolers, at taxpayer expense. Oppose this, voice a single doubt, and you’re a “hater.”

But the neighborhood is starting to rally around the idea of sanity and is pushing back, hard. The hope of everyday Americans is that this revolt against the mafia continues until they are no longer able to hold regular people hostage for simply wanting to live a normal life and raise their kids in a sane, calm atmosphere.

