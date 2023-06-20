The GOP is Losing the Vote Fraud War

A Rasmussen poll taken in October of 2021 found that 56% of all likely voters believed that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Another Rasmussen poll dated April of 2023 revealed that 60% of all likely voters believed that cheating affected the outcomes of many 2022 midterm elections. Unsurprisingly in a Rasmussen poll published on June 14, 2023, 54% of all likely voters believe that cheating will determine the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

For a majority of the American electorate, and for a much higher percentage of Republicans, the issue of whether there was rampant cheating in the past two election cycles is no longer in question and their concern about the outcome of the 2024 election is fully justified.

The Republican National Committee (RNC), beyond issuing the usual fatuous press releases and reports about what they are going to do, has done nothing of substance on the ground to offset unabashed Democrat cheating.

In an effort to do what they can, individuals such as Scott Presler and his PAC have been on the ground in the various battleground states doing their best to not only register voters but instructing and recruiting volunteers to promote early voting, mail-in voting and ballot harvesting where legal. However, instead of supporting and coordinating with Presler and organizations such as Turning Point USA, the RNC has deliberately ignored them.

By declaring an obviously senescent, incompetent and iniquitous Joe Biden as their potential nominee in 2024, the Democrat party implicitly is poking Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the eye, essentially, claiming that they can successfully elect any buffoon they choose as Trump and the Party are incapable of offsetting or eliminating their overt fraud and manipulation.

They can justify their arrogance as an inept Republican Party has lost or grossly underperformed in the last three election cycles. In 2018 with the surprising loss of 40 seats in the House of Representatives, the fraud-riddled 2020 election and the equally fraud-riddled 2022 midterm which should have been a Republican landslide.

Since 2018 there has been one common denominator: the same personnel utilizing the same tactics have been and continue to be in charge of the RNC, the clearinghouse for national strategy and voter turnout.

While the party has been metamorphizing into a populist blue collar and middle-class America-First entity, the hierarchy has remained entrenched in the Bush self-defeating “civility” mindset and the resultant acquiescent approach in dealing with a Marxist-infused Democrat party.

No one personifies this predisposition more than Ronna McDaniel, the Chairman of the Republican National Committee, first elected in January of 2017 and recently re-elected through January 2025. She is the longest serving Chairman since Edwin Morgan, a founder of the Party and its first Chairman (1856 to 1864).

Throughout the months of the ill-advised and debilitating Covid-19 lockdown, the Democrats openly telegraphed their intent to legalize by any means possible mail-in voting and exploit ballot harvesting. They quickly assembled a massive legal army to descend upon the battleground states to, oftentimes unconstitutionally, change state voting laws. They were confident in the knowledge that the RNC would not forcefully challenge their efforts. Further, that after the election, the courts, including the Supreme Court, would not overturn any election without irrefutable evidence -- which would be nearly impossible to produce within predetermined timeframes.

The Republicans offered little opposition in the various state courts or legislatures as they haughtily allowed themselves to be caught flat-footed prior to the election and were grossly undermanned after the election.

Kurt Schlichter of Townhall wrote about his experience in Nevada in 2020 and pleaded with the Republican National Committee not to re-elect McDaniel in 2023.

In 2020, I lawyered after the election in Las Vegas. Las Vegas was one of a half-dozen critical cities in winnable states where we knew the Democrat machine would be working overtime to execute their election shenanigans. In fact, Democrat lawyers has been there and elsewhere for months prepping the battlefield for election night. I got a desperate call the day after the election and drove out to Vegas to help. Guess how many lawyers Ronna had ensured were on the ground by the time I rolled in 24 hours after the election ended. 100? 50? A dozen? One? Not one, Kurt. That would be crazy. One …And that was on Ronna. Though she denies responsibility. Remember, nothing is her fault. You can’t blame her for not getting it done -- she was only in charge. Fast forward to 2022. Did that look like the RNC’s legal forces were adequately deployed and ready to win? Governor Lake, what are your thoughts on that? Lost once, GOP? Shame on you. Lose twice? Shame on you again. Lose three times? What the hell are you people thinking re-electing someone who keeps blowing it?

Among the unfathomable aspects of this entire debacle is that Donald Trump, the victim of the rampant voter fraud and manipulation in 2020, wholeheartedly endorsed and called for McDaniel’s re-election as Chairman in January of 2021 stating: “I am pleased to announce that I have given my full support and endorsement to Ronna McDaniel to continue leading the Republican National Committee.” She easily won re-election and oversaw the overwhelming disappointment that was the 2022 mid-term.

Even more confounding is that in January of 2023, while taking a publicly neutral position in the vote to re-elect McDaniel for a fourth term, Trump had his staff lobby for her with the RNC delegates. Despite having the option of electing an extraordinarily well qualified and proven candidate in Harmeet Dhillon, McDaniel on the strength of Trump’s influence was again re-elected. Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA, a diehard Trump supporter, openly expressed his disappointment and incredulity that Trump would again put her in office.

Trump’s continual backing of Ronna McDaniel cannot be justified or dismissed even by the most intransigent Trump supporters as he has had three distinct opportunities to replace her and chose not to.

Thus, the oft-repeated excuse that Trump relied on others to recommend personnel choices cannot be used as an explanation. A defense which, in actuality, is a backhanded indictment. Trump is the one who ultimately chose among others, John Bolton, Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, Christopher Wray, and James Mattis -- the tip of the iceberg of a long list of hires who have turned against him. Further, Trump refused to fire gross incompetents such as Drs. Fauci and Birx.

2024 is a watershed election that may well decide the fate of the nation. If Donald Trump is serious about winning in November of 2024, he must acknowledge that competence, the ability to motivate the grass roots, and outstanding managerial skills are far more important than personal loyalty or obsequiousness.

The time has come for Trump and other viable Republican candidates to call for Ronna McDaniel’s resignation and for a housecleaning at the RNC. Rampant Democrat voting manipulation and fraud will not be defeated in the gilded offices in Washington D.C. but in the precincts throughout all the battleground states.

Image credit: public domain