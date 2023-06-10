Radio Free America

If Rush Limbaugh were alive today, what would he tell us? I believe he’d say that the war of attrition against freedom, American prosperity, and uniqueness is entering its final chapter. He might hammer the issue of the J6 prisoners of conscience, unlawfully detained for supporting our Constitution and our shared inalienable rights against the usurpers. He would likely iterate, “This cannot stand.”

Usurpers have hijacked our government, our traditions, even our majesty, but can be allowed to no more. There is always a cost for treason; a traitor’s reckoning must come eventually, soon, I hope. If Rush were alive today, he would broadcast the unvarnished truth, confronting the despotic lies leading us to inevitable subjugation and ruin—he’d go to war against the same lies cited below.

Let me remind you of what our enemies try to make you believe is true, and upon what they predicate their New America (which they think is close at hand). The media portrays us as a weak and decadent remnant of long ago, but you and I know that to be nothing more than propaganda to support a false narrative.

Republicans are “economic terrorists” for trying to inject sanity into the spending sprees. We spend two trillion dollars more annually now than pre-pandemic, and Democrats and progressives want to lock that spending in forever. Government receipts are up double digits each year, but that isn’t enough to begin to slow the deficit spending designed to buy the votes of weak people.

Progressives and Democrats refuse to connect wasteful and extravagant government spending with inflation, but that’s the driving cause. There is no free lunch, but the left would have you believe otherwise. Devastating inflation leaves many struggling to put away something for retirement or a rainy day. Starkly higher interest costs hit regular Americans hard each month. Americans carry a huge debt burden, much of which is not at fixed interest rates. These rates have increased precipitously, and Americans borrow money to maintain their lifestyles in this economic quicksand.

Look at what the nation’s largest home insurer, State Farm, just did. They dropped California, no longer writing new property insurance policies. In our politically correct world, State Farm cited rising construction costs as a prime factor, but that also would apply to Florida, New York, and many other places. The real reason can only be their loss history in general, and fraud in particular. This has affected State Farm’s ability to lay off exposure to the huge reinsurance market that all insurance companies access. Homelessness, lawlessness, and overly pro-consumer courts are bankrupting not just insurance companies, but businesses large and small.

In the din of leftists shrieking over the idea of a state religion, “climate change” is taught in schools in a manner that would make any parochial school leader proud. Kids today believe that “climate change” is a life-and-death issue—a curriculum intentionally structured to keep them frightened, and unable to comprehend a fair and balanced view of such a highly charged subject. Today, schools teach hysteria and obedience.

Did you hear about the City College of New York professor who trashed a pro-life information table on campus while screaming obscenities at the students? Then, when reporters went to her home for comment, she came out of the door with a machete and held it to the reporter’s throat? Fortunately, all of this was caught on camera, or there would have been zero proof or ramifications.

On the subject of so-called teachers: in Colorado, the largest teachers union came out with a strong statement against…wait for it, capitalism! At its 97th Annual Delegate Assembly in April, the Colorado Education Association formally voted to oppose capitalism as an economic system. Does this clear and present danger resonate with you? Why would anyone want their children taught by people like this? While we love true teachers and their dedication to their students, we hate the betrayal of these anti-teachers.

Woke companies everywhere are being rejected by consumers, costing investors tens of billions of dollars in market losses. Have you checked your 401(k) recently? Target, Disney, Bud Light, and a literal cast of hundreds of other companies have rejected the concept of working for their investors and instead adopted policies that are the epitome of liberal Democrat, woke causes like transgenderism, homosexuality, reparations, and much, much more. Where’s the accountability?

Woke companies like Walmart, CVS, Target, and even specialty brands like Old Navy were sucked into “doing the right thing” and building in “underserved” areas of big cities. Now, those very same names are pulling out in droves as they count their losses in the billions, but won’t mouth the reasons why as established corporations, they can’t survive in buzzing districts. The truth is obvious, but wokeism won’t allow you to say that the principal causes are shoplifting, violent crime, weak or unenforced laws, and courts that return the most profligate and violent offenders for endless rounds of mayhem.

The eight examples of economically and socially destructive behaviors above are happening with the full knowledge and consent of a political majority in major American cities, almost exclusively run by affirmative action politicians and a coalition of Democrat progressives who intend to crash our system. This is how the war on freedom, individualism, and the rule of law is played out in America today—egged on by an adoring legacy media, nothing less than cheerleaders of death and mayhem.

Did you know that 95% of the matter in the universe has not been scientifically observed? We call it Dark Matter. We can’t see it, but we know it exists; we can infer it because of the intrinsic mathematical balance that governs the universe. Just as we had a brother in Rush, like-minded patriots still exist, fighting against those who despise your rights, history, and your very existence. How do I know? By inference. Millions of Americans won’t go down quietly. Millions think like you and I. This is a clarion call, not to give up, but to endure and hope. Remember, it’s always darkest before the dawn. The fight is coming.

Will you be ready when a new Rush calls?

God Bless America!

Allan J. Feifer—Patriot, Author, Businessman, and Thinker.

