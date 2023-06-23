President Trump Did What Ross Perot Could Not

When I watch the news and read statements and opinions written by non-left politicians and pundits, I can’t help but notice a number of disagreements, contentious disputes, and quarrels that at times, end up with name-calling and pejorative epithets. Under normal circumstances, lively debate would be a sign of a healthy political system that has incorporated the idea of divided government and checks and balances as a practical remedy against dictatorship, totalitarianism, and similar forms of oppression against the common people. But these days, the political situation is far from being normal as our great republic and its bedrock of time-proven principles are attacked by a well-organized syndicate of hostile-to-America globalists/socialists who use their remarkable strategic skills and amoral intelligence to weaponize our exceptionally successful socio-economic system against all those who would like to protect and preserve it — and these villains have reliable support in the average (uninformed) Democrat voters still reeling with Trump Derangement Syndrome, and even some Republicans.

As Governor Mike Huckabee noticed during his recent appearance on NewsMax (seen in the latter half of the clip), the affairs of the prevailing political regime are scandals that dwarf Watergate. Those comprising the Obama-Biden cabal have abused their powers for years with defining hallmarks like illegal surveillance and political persecution; but they’ve also weaponized the most powerful departments and agencies of the federal government, all funded by your tax dollars, against those (like President Trump) who stand in the way of the monopolization of political power for which they have an insatiable desire. And, in a manner characteristic of their communist mentality, they consider anything that obstructs their power grab as “evil” and every detrimental action taken against their opponents as “good” — or, according to standard Marxian terminology used by Soviet rulers and similar regimes elsewhere: “progress.”

Let me make it clear that at this time, I see Donald Trump as the only viable candidate to rescue our republic from destruction by said syndicate and its supporters, lackeys, foot soldiers, and opportunistic predators and parasites; but, I recognize the possibility that I may be wrong, and am willing to consider better alternatives (if there are any).Yet I also believe that if we wait for the “perfect” committed leader who will make the best decisions and win the battles ahead of him without stirring up what may look like unnecessary controversies, then we will never be able to liberate ourselves from the regime that has been foisted upon us.

Although not without a vice, Trump has many virtues that galvanized our patriotic and pro-America movement, all of which made a grassroots majority strong enough to overthrow a political establishment that had the advantage of less-than-transparent election processes. If you’re old enough, you may remember in 1992 when Ross Perot was the people’s leader, voicing the message of liberation from a ruling class that was not responsive to the legitimate needs and concerns of We the People, and that abandoned election promises like, “Read my lips: no new taxes.” Perot’s attempt not only failed, but de facto enabled the replacement of the undesired administration with an even worse one, all which triggered a process that skewed society’s political environment to the left, and eventually, brought on our heads the present pathologies and scandals that pose an existential threat to a republican form of government, as stipulated by the Constitution. It was then-candidate Donald Trump whose unique spirit and witty bravado facilitated our movement’s meteoric rise in 2016, and realigned America on the track to greatness, again — he is the third-party outsider that actually won the presidency.

One of Trump’s remarkable virtues has been making his (and our) adversaries show their true colors. Without his direct tweets and bold approach that can lack political correctness and a sugar coat, we would have no idea that many of our “conservative allies” were actually corrupt, or self-centered, or weak, or cowardly, or outright sellouts, or neo-conservatives, or on the leash of enemies of our republic…or all of the above. I wonder why we stopped using the term “cuckservatives” in reference to some of these newly-exposed players?

As a result of Trump’s rare talent to make our adversaries unmask themselves, we now know who really wants to preserve America as it has been described in the Constitution, and build on the solid foundations expressed in the Declaration of Independence, and who does not.

Amongst the former, we may like each other, or we may not. We may even fight against each other every now and then. We may differ with each other about everything, everything, except our overriding love for America and her good gifts. And this love of America must unite us in a fight for her defense, just like the love that keeps a marriage together (despite many differences, disagreements, and fights), for the benefit of others.

So each and every one of us must stand up, shoulder-to-shoulder, with everybody who truly desires to protect America against vicious and well-concerted attacks by the globalist-socialist saboteurs. In our strive to defend her, we must set aside the insults that we’ve traded and the fights we’ve angrily fought, and concentrate all our efforts on defeating our real enemies, now.

Arguably, there is a bill of wrongs that will need to be mended, and some of us might have suffered undeservedly or were not rewarded properly for our contributions and good deeds — President Trump might know a little something about this.

But, when it comes to the defense of America, we must all unite behind our chosen leader who did what no man before him has done, and decimate once and for all the anti-Americanism that is trying to conquer and subjugate us to its totalitarian dictatorship.

Then, and only then will we prevail, able to build a better future for ourselves and generations of Americans yet to come.

Mark Andrew Dwyer’s recent columns are posted here, here, and here.

Image: Public domain.