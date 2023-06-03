Neuralink Chips to Thwart Lying Politicians

A.I. represents a secular technology revolution on a par with computers, smartphones, and the internet. There is another transformative technology based on brain-to-computer interfaces (BCI) that could leverage A.I. to rectify deluded Dems. Stick a chip in their muddled brains, and eventually we may get the truth out of them.

Neuralink, an Elon Musk company, develops implantable brain-computer interfaces. Specifically, they make a self-contained and hermetically sealed chip, which has tiny electrodes that are implanted into the brain to record the electrical activity of neurons. The neural signals are transmitted wirelessly to a computer for analysis, where they can be decoded to manipulate a computer cursor, for example. Once they work out how to provide sensory feedback to the brain in this wireless system, patients can control external devices like a robotic arm or prosthetic.

Their primary mission is to "create a generalized brain interface to restore autonomy to those with unmet medical needs today and unlock human potential tomorrow." In a watershed development, the company recently received FDA approval for human study of brain implants.

While Alzheimer's patients could also benefit from the potential implementations of BCI, it would probably be wasted on irredeemable Biden. Senator Fetterman, however, could benefit, so one of his aides should direct him to this link to enroll in the clinical tests. Then, as the technology evolves and efficacy and safety are confirmed, anyone riddled with the liberal lying disease may benefit from a neural implant that induces him to communicate with more precision, as discussed below.

At first, Neuralink's noble endeavor is to improve the lives of people with paralysis and neurological disorders. One implementation envisions patients telepathically controlling a cursor on a keyboard to type. Indeed, per this recent study by Stanford researchers (not yet peer-reviewed), speech brain-computer interfaces in general have the "potential to restore rapid communication to people with paralysis by decoding neural activity evoked by attempted speaking movements into text or sound."

That's for starters, but Musk has grandiose ambitions that would revolutionize communication, perhaps thwarting them lying Dems. In Musk's visionary mind, Neuralink could render human language obsolete in five to ten years. Among many possible ramifications, that would severely restrict the demented Dems from expressing ugly and inaccurate political language to exert mind control over their low-information voters. The scoop they share with their media darlings would be less susceptible to coordinated "talking point" deception.

In fact, Musk touts "conceptual telepathy" and imagines a day when minds will be able to communicate directly with one another — no chit-chat required. Some dispute the feasibility of this, cautioning that we still don't know exactly how or where in the brain our thoughts are compiled and stored.

Nevertheless, researchers have already conducted experiments that connect people's brains via computer, something called brain-to-brain interface. Using a non-invasive technique (versus Neuralink's implanted method), they were even able to facilitate a fun video game played collaboratively among three people using only their thoughts.

While pervasive mind-to-mind communication may be futuristic, the chips Musk foresees will aid verbal communications because their electrodes can detect the brain's motor cortex instructions that actually stimulate the physical movements that underlie the mechanics of speech.

Now, then, presuming that his motor cortex is hospitable enough, I advocate sticking one in Adam Schiff's brain. While it won't immediately reveal his dark, innermost thoughts, it should induce a little more introspection as he crafts deviously murky language to destroy his political opponents.

Furthermore, Musk envisions regular upgrades for the brain implants, not dissimilar to purpose-driven chips of today — memory, A.I., graphics GPUs, storage, etc. There'll likely be one that specializes in streamlined verbalization. After all, Mr. Musk has stated:

Our brain spends a lot of effort compressing a complex concept into words and there's a lot of loss of information that occurs when compressing a complex concept into words. ... And then you say those words, those words are then interpreted, then they're decompressed by the person who is listening.

The neuro-ethicists will probably ruminate about it 'til the cows come home, but, eventually, the scurrilous politicians and burrowed bureaucrats who weaponized law enforcement may be suitable guinea pigs for a brain chip implant that specializes in streamlined verbalization. Remember, communication is complicated and demands a lot of brain exertions; today's demented Dems and their malevolent media minions leverage its imprecision for Machiavellian purposes.

For example, they're not hesitant to ruin the lives of anyone who disagrees with anything they espouse by invoking the specter of white supremacy in bizarre scenarios. Neuralink, by improving communication, might be able curtail that Democrat demagoguery once it fulfills its aspiration to invent new technologies "that that could expand our abilities, our community, and our world."

While Neuralink's immediate focus is to improve the lives of patients with severe neurological conditions, one would be shortsighted to not anticipate the impact their technology could — could — have on politicians with severe fibbing conditions. Musk dreams big, for sure, but he has a remarkable entrepreneurial record. One shouldn't cavalierly dismiss his vision that by using Neuralink's device (an upgraded version), "you would be able to communicate very quickly and with far more precision."

It's a take on an old joke, but here it goes: "How can you tell a Democrat is lying?" Answer: He's moving his lips. Well, imagine a world where, as Musk muses, "You wouldn't need to talk" to get ideas across. A world in which them lying Dems must put their brains (chips) in gear before putting their mouths in motion.

In the meantime, Neuralink's focus is on conditions including Alzheimer's and dementia. I can think of several politicians who should join the patient registry and waiting list for the recently FDA-approved human clinical trials.

Image: DeltaWorks via Pixabay, Pixabay License.