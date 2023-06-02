Mr. Schumer’s Speech Threatens Our Republic

Mr. Schumer and his party appear to be what they constantly accuse their adversaries of: the biggest threat to our democracy,understood as the constitutional Republic, that rests upon the fundamental assumption that the American government is “deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed”.

He has a history of disparaging, often in provocative or threatening language, one of the most respected institutions of the federal government — the Supreme Court of the United States. His recent verbal attack levied against the Court serves as a typical example of his recklessness. Here is a quote from an article posted by Fox News:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., slammed the Supreme Court’s ruling Thursday that limited the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to regulate bodies of water, calling it a ‘MAGA’ court even though the decision was 9-0.

Apparently, Mr. Schumer thinks that to “make America great again” is an evil goal, the accomplishment of which would be detrimental to him, his party, and its constituents. This allows one to logically conclude that he and his ilk consider America to be a threat and an obstacle in their continuous attempts to impose upon the American people a political system of Mr. Schumer and his party’s liking. Otherwise he would not have been using the “MAGA” label as a pejorative epithet.

The above verbal attack comes on the heels of his previous threat against Supreme Justices when he said, according to a report from NBC News, that the arbiters “won’t know what hit” them if they vote to uphold state’s rights, and to make sure that his threat was specific enough he added “I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price.”

Yet when President Trump said “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” then Mr. Schumer and his ilk were crying that it was an incitement of “insurrection” with Maxine Waters even claiming it was “the greatest threat to our democracy since the Civil War.”

As one can see from the above quotations, Mr. Schumer does not refrain from using pejorative and threatening language towards those he considers political opponents even if those opponents are honorable and respectable members who contributed a lot to the betterment of this country.

So, let’s see what insightful epithets we can all use while referring to Mr. Schumer, his supporters, and members of his political faction.

Tribal. Tribalism is, perhaps, the single most descriptive feature of Mr. Schumer, his party, and his pet constituents. They act as if they believe that whatever is beneficial for them is morally good and whatever is beneficial for their perceived and actual adversaries is evil. Or, in a more illustrative language, they think that if someone steals their tribe’s cow it is evil, and if their tribe steals someone else’s cow it’s good. So, when they keep repeating that “no one is above the law” what they really mean is that no one is above their law. It is alright to weaponize criminal justice system against anyone, like President Trump, who challenges their ability to grab and maintain political power while at the same time holding themselves, like Ms. Clinton or Mr. Biden, and their supporters immune from prosecution. Also, they appear to conflate democracy with cheating on behalf of their pet constituencies. Obstructionist. As soon as Mr. Schumer and his party lose control of any of the three branches of the federal government, they obstruct, obstruct, and obstruct anything and everything that they don’t like. This is how they understand “bye-partisanship” in their tribal mentality. Seems like menacing Justices while they are deliberating a case qualifies as an obstruction of justice, right? Regressive. Under Mr. Schumer and his party regime, America is “progressing? back at an increasing speed, with the apparent goal to move our country to the times before the year 1776 in order to make us helpless and powerless subjects of their dictatorial and totalitarian power. As a result, America is becoming weaker and weaker, both economically and politically, more and more lawless, and galloping inflation turns a once-prosperous American existence into an existential struggle. Bolshevik. Many ideas for which Mr. Schumer advocates can be derived from Marxism and Soviet ideology. Just substitute Marx’s “proletariat” with any of the “oppressed” classes of which he claims to be the champion and protector, and “capitalists” with “oppressors” or “white supremacists” and you will be able to recognize the many Marx and Lenin theses in Mr. Schumer’s ideas on how to quickly transform the U.S. into a neo-Soviet system in which the “oppressed” will rule over and parasitize on their “oppressors”. Deceitful. Mr. Schumer is a master of deception. A clever observer can notice signs of that on his face with his insincere smile and snake-shaped lips. He portrays himself as a very principled champion of the “oppressed” but in reality he has several sets of different standards and switches between them depending on what he is trying to accomplish. Dangerous. Mr. Schumer’s rhetoric (like the one mentioned at the beginning of this article) indicates how dangerous he is to the rule of law and to the well-being of our Republic. Taking into account the profound damage that he and his party have already inflicted upon America, the longer he stays in power the higher the risk that said damage will become irreparable. Anti-American. Anyone who uses the “Make America Great Again” motto, or its acronym “MAGA” as a slanderous epithet must harbor deep distrust or fear of strong America — and that is the quintessence of being anti-American. Power-hungry. Mr. Schumer’s lust for power is overriding his other desires. It is so typical for top-ranking members of his party. They manufacture larger and larger classes of “oppressed” factions and appoint themselves as champions and defenders of that class, which — according to their ideology — gives them a mandate for monopoly on political power. The fact is that most of those “oppressed” could fare fairly well without Mr. Schumer and his party’s “help”; relative to similar individuals in other countries of the world. They are used as props to facilitate a Democrat power grab to make sure that their pet “oppressed” cannot succeed on their own. Traitorous. Orchestrating and facilitating the invasion of millions of quickly multiplying migrants — the likely future “oppressed” pets of Mr. Schumer and company — in conflict with federal law and the will of the majority of American voters, is betraying the solemn oath of office he once took.

Federal politics often play out like a ridiculous theater performance, so it can be easy to forget who these people really are…. However, we can glean one very valuable tidbit from Mr. Schumer, and that is the fact that whatever accusations he levels against the American people, and specifically the politically conservative class, are acts of which he himself is likely guilty — it’s like he’s shown us his hand in a poker game that he is playing against us.

Image: Public domain.