Is Genocide Too Powerful a Word?

Genocide is a potent word. It refers to the decimation of an entire group. It results in destruction on a massive scale. It defies the imagination even though we have often witnessed it in the 20th century.

To most people, it is the concerted evisceration of a particular group, whether they be Jews annihilated by the Nazis, Uyghurs by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), or the Ukrainians by Stalin. Of the latter, the term Holodomor comes to mind. It was a man-made famine that affected the Soviet republic of Ukraine from 1932 to 1933, causing mass starvation in grain-growing regions. In acknowledgment of its scale, the famine is often called the Holodomor, a term derived from the Ukrainian words for hunger (holod) and extermination (mor)."

These events need to be understood as the prelude to global actions that are now convulsing the world and whose ultimate goal is the destruction of human life.

Often begun as a bid for the welfare of humanity, these decisions must be regarded as the "alibis of tyrants" with resultant deadly consequences.

Consider the dictates that have caused and will continue to cause food shortages and starvation. In his 2014 book titled The War on Humans, Wesley Smith wrote,

The anti-human side of today's environmental movement has many manifestations. The deep ecology movement that would decimate human population to under one billion.

The global warning alarmists' tyrannical and anti-growth tendencies.

The ... notion of granting legal and enforceable legal 'rights' to nature.

The concomitant international campaign to criminalize large-scale resource exploitation and land development projects as 'ecocide.'

At the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa gave a speech bragging about his country's move toward sustainable agriculture. Less than a year later, millions of Sri Lanka citizens faced starvation...all a result of his disastrous agricultural and environmental policies.

In the Netherlands, farmers express fury at government drives to tackle nitrogen pollution through a major reduction in numbers of pigs, cattle, and chickens.

In Ireland, geologist Ian Plimer has criticized the move for Ireland to cull 200,000 head of cattle in a bold effort to meet climate targets. Mr. Plimer said leaders telling primary producers what to do "can only end in disaster" akin to the Irish potato famine, where a third of the Irish population perished.

Here in the U.S., under the guise of conservation, acres of usable farm land are now being expropriated for green deals.

Moreover, American land is being sold to our archenemy, China, whose aim is to dominate the world. The attack on meat and the insistence we eat insects are yet another means to reduce food supplies and lead to starvation.

Each leftist/Marxist maneuver dovetails with another.

Consider transgenderism. Allegedly, it is meant to show compassion for young people who may be confused about their sexual identity. Yet it encompasses the use of drugs that render the recipients sterile. It involves the surgical removal of reproductive body parts so that procreation is no longer possible.

Abigail Shrier asserts that the reason that trangenderism is exploding among young women is because "most powerful institutions, like social media and education, impose the idea that transgenderism is an inherently good thing. This is particularly harmful for young women in partnership with the politically correct consensus that being a white person carries negative qualities such as racism and superiority."

Heck, it took journalist Megyn Kelly years to understand the harm of transgender beliefs and pronoun use!

Certainly, the ideology envelops young people who do not have the skills to distill the vile applications and fathom the irrevocable end results.

Furthermore, the erasure of modern appliances, which have made life so superior in America, is now being touted as good for the planet — the well-being of people be damned.

Daniel Greenfield aptly states that "environmentalism is just genocide misspelled."

Consider the embrace of ideas meant to indoctrinate young children so they can no longer think critically. Instead, they become fodder for the elites, who now deem them as beasts of burden for their own use.

In the Epoch Times' "Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party," one learns that during the Chinese Cultural Revolution, the "training of youngsters started in pre-school and kindergarten. It is when giving Party-sanctioned answers to questions — answers that do not comply with common sense or a child's human nature — are rewarded." Consequently, "students receive political education from primary school through college, and if they do not learn to give standard Party sanctioned answers, they are not allowed to pass exams and graduate."

Every day, we see American colleges and universities replicate these types of behavior that censor and punish thinking people.

And yet, as the need to hold two jobs becomes more necessary in America in order to make ends meet, there is now a mandate to begin education earlier than ever — all under the guise of helping American families, or, dare I say, controlling their children at a very early age, thus mimicking what the communists do.

Aligned with this is the erasure of factual history in American schools. Students do not learn the evils of communism and centralized governments. Indeed, the specter of communism is ruling the world.

American history has been so distorted that American students are taught to despise the ideas and ideals that do make this country exceptional, notwithstanding Barack Obama's belittling of America. Obama vowed to transform this country, and his proposals have infiltrated every aspect of our lives. But how many understand his vile long-term intentions and make the necessary connections to ongoing events?

Mull over the total erasure of common sense and language specificity. When one cannot pinpoint a specific idea because of deliberate obfuscation and vague language, it becomes a challenge to refute and rebuke ongoing actions that lead to the demise of populations.

Of course, the COVID debacle is the most glaring example of pushing the genocide needle. Increased suicides among youngsters, actual health ticking bombs that lie in wait to explode, and the deaths of millions of people worldwide are conveniently ignored. Moreover, adverse reactions could have been prevented with the use of certain medications that were deliberately held back.

How does one explain the total blackout by the media elites so that there are still people who believe the WHO and CDC, who repeatedly lie and mislead concerning the millions of adverse reactions, never-ending health issues, and abnormal death rates from the COVID jabs? Connect the dots, dear reader.

The pharmaceutical companies knew full well the dangers of the COVID jab. Doctors were prohibited from disseminating so-called disinformation even though there was ample documentation that certain medications such as ivermectin could mitigate and prevent illness.

As of February 2023, Rochelle Walensky and the CDC still think it is acceptable to forcibly mask children. And Biden's latest pick for CDC director will double down on regulations that resulted in emotional, physical, mental, and educational catastrophes for young people of all ages.

Even more blatant is the obsession with erasing whites from the world. Victor Davis Hanson writes that "[o]ne of the tenets of the early civil rights movement some 65 years ago was ending racial stereotyping." But this clearly has been "abandoned by the Left in favor of racial stereotyping, collective guilting, and scapegoating by race and gender."

Sadly, history informs us that these are the perfect ingredients for calls to genocide. After all, according to Hollywood guru Jane Fonda, white men are responsible for environmental disasters.

Racism has come roaring back, and this time, the "other," or those to be despised, are Caucasian males. This kills two birds with one stone. Males are no longer important; thus, they are to be eradicated, and whites need to be obliterated because they are a blight on society.

These attacks are subsets of an ideology that encompasses every aspect of our lives. Understanding this is the first step to fighting what will indubitably harm us.

