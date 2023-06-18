Epstein’s Death Wasn’t The First Time The Feds Told An Unlikely Prisoner ‘Suicide' Story

Last January, Tucker Carlson featured a segment that challenged the theory that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide. He was not alone. Many doubt the official narrative. What the doubters don’t realize is how the press used the cover-up of a 1995 brutal prison homicide to facilitate the cover-up of Epstein’s (very likely) homicide.

On August 21, 1995, Kenneth Michael Trentadue was found dead in his allegedly suicide-proof cell at the Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City. Pieces of his skull were missing in three different places. There were deep bruises underneath his arms, including bruises shaped like a person’s fingertips running along his biceps. His knuckles were deeply bruised and swollen.

According to the government, Trentadue’s appalling injuries resulted from his hanging himself in that “suicide-proof” cell during a 24-minute interval between bed checks. The FBI and the DOJ successfully made their suicide fantasy the accepted narrative about Trentadue’s death.

The only person who wasn’t fooled was Kenneth Trentadue’s brother, Jessie Trentadue, a trial lawyer in Salt Lake City who kept challenging the government’s lies. What he could not figure out was what triggered the violent assault. That issue was addressed in the Rohrabacher Report, which examined the many controversies surrounding the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. It turns out it may have been a case of mistaken identity:

Bank robber Richard Guthrie claimed that he would soon be revealing information that would blow the lid off the Oklahoma City bombing case. The next day, he was found dead, hanging in his cell, purportedly a suicide. This suspicious “suicide” mirrored the similar death of Kenneth Trentadue, another prisoner, who may have been tangentially and incorrectly linked to the Oklahoma City bombing. The death of these two prisoners, who happened to be very similar in appearance, is more than disturbing. (Emphasis added.)

According to the FBI, Richard Guthrie was a member of the Midwest Bank robbers gang that reportedly shared stolen monies with Timothy McVeigh to help fund the Oklahoma City bombing. Trentadue may have been beaten to death by prison guards because they mistook him for Guthrie.

Image: Trentadue and Epstein.

This is where matters stood until 2019, when Epstein was discovered dead in his federal prison cell, purportedly another prison hanging. The next day two prominent newspapers described Epstein’s death in relation to Trentadue’s death.

From the Wall Street Journal (emphasis added):

The investigation into Mr. Epstein’s death could take years to complete. It took more than two years, for instance, for the Justice Department’s inspector general to complete a probe into the death of Kenneth Trentadue, who was found hanging in his cell at a federal prison…

The Hill was more colorful:

Deadly déjà vu: Epstein’s prison death was decades in the making

By accident or design, each newspaper incorrectly referred to Trentadue’s death as a “suicide.”

Epstein’s death, as it turns out, was just as unlike a “suicide” as Trentadue’s was. To begin with, how many people are aware that Dr. Barbara Sampson, then Medical Examiner for New York City, did not attend Epstein’s autopsy? Consider:

[Acclaimed forensic pathologist Dr. Michael] Baden told the [Miami] Herald that the pathologist who actually conducted the autopsy, Dr. Kristin Roman, also had trouble determining that Epstein hanged himself, and initially determined that the manner of death was ‘pending.’ (Emphasis added.)

Less than a week later, Dr. Sampson changed the manner of death from “pending” to “suicide,” with no further findings or input.

Then there was the matter of the fact that Epstein allegedly killed himself simply by kneeling into the noose. Moreover, during a 60 Minutes interview, Baden noted, “This looks like a clean noose that was never used to compress anybody’s neck.” Baden explained that “there was no transfer of blood or skin to that noose although Epstein had a bloody wound under his chin.” Thus,

Graphic images from the autopsy report showed a deep, bloody ligature mark on Epstein’s neck. Baden said there was no way the mark could have been made by a bed sheet.

According to Baden, the type of wound Epstein had—straight across his neck—“is more common when a victim is strangled by a wire or cord.”

During an interview with Fox News, Baden pointed out that the petechiae, or broken capillaries in Epstein’s eyes, are further evidence that Epstein did not hang himself:

Then there is the highly suspicious matter of Epstein’s broken neck bones. During a 60 Minutes broadcast in January 2020, Baden expressed dismay concerning fractured neck bones discovered during Epstein’s autopsy (emphasis added):

Dr. Michael Baden: There were fractures of the left, the right, thyroid cartilage and the left hyoid bone. I have never seen three fractures like this in a suicidal hanging. Sometimes there’s a fracture of the hyoid bone or a fracture of the thyroid cartilage. Sharyn Alfonsi: But not three? Dr. Michael Baden: Very unusual to have two and not three. And going over— over a thousand jail hangings, suicides in the New York City state prisons over the past 40-50 years, no one had three fractures.

Dr. Cyril Wecht, another expert forensic pathologist, does not believe Epstein killed himself. He told the Washington Examiner,

“I have never seen this kind of hanging scenario, this leaning forward, with three fractures. The bunk was three to four feet above, and there was not enough velocity there to produce three fractures.” (Emphasis added.)

Nevertheless, Dr. Barbara Sampson, Chief Medical Examiner for New York City, tenaciously clings to her suicide-by-hanging ruling. She does so even though it flies in the face of reams of hard evidence that indicates otherwise. On his January 26, 2023, show, Tucker Carlson featured the many strange circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death, including pointing out how Dr. Sampson unilaterally overruled the conclusions of those who conducted the autopsy. But why did she do that? Carlson says that, when she was asked that question, Sampson responded by hanging up.

In a later broadcast, Carlson revealed how the Justice Department has been “investigating” Epstein’s death for four years but has yet to publish their findings.

As you consider the evidence versus the official rulings regarding Epstein’s death, consider too what President Harry Truman wrote on May 12, 1945:

“ We want no Gestapo or Secret Police. F.B.I. is tending in that direction . They are dabbling in sex life scandles [sic] and plain blackmail when they should be catching criminals.

What makes Truman’s statement so profound is not just its word content but when it was written: a mere five days after Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender and Europe’s liberation. Truman, who should have been ebullient, was instead apparently more concerned about the FBI, already in the blackmail business, transmogrifying into a Gestapo.

Considering the mess we’re in now, one might be tempted to ask, “How did we fall so far so fast?” In fact, warning bells have been going off for decades. Did they fall on deaf ears?