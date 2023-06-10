As Biden Abuses Our Republic, His Handlers Abuse Him

In earshot of where I’m sitting, a man says to his adult female, human companion, in other words a woman, "It seems as if our president is a victim of elder abuse. I'm unsure what's occurring, but his son or wife or someone is prolonging the abuse and making him toil in ways that he is increasingly unable to do."

Joe Biden through his handlers is abusing America every day by allowing millions of low-skilled, uneducated, or criminal individuals to enter our country; by indoctrinating children to hate America and to be confused about their gender; by regarding concerned parents as terrorists; by printing and spending money as if there is no tomorrow;; by supporting a double-standard of justice propagated by his corrupt AG, by kowtowing to China at every turn; by decimating our energy-producing capabilities; by turning the U.S. military from alert and prepared to woke and weak, and 1,000 other cuts -- his handlers, his key staff, his wife, his family, and his friends are abusing him.

They are literally engaging in elder abuse, and for what? To further their power-hungry, selfish ends. It’s medicate him, dress him up, get him out the door, and parade him in public for yet another day.

When Older Adults Face Harm

"Elder abuse," according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) "is an intentional act or failure to act that causes or creates a risk of harm to an older adult. An older adult is someone age 60 or older. The abuse often occurs at the hands of a caregiver or a person the elder trusts." Are you listening, Dr. Jill?

The CDC states that "Elder abuse is common. Abuse, including neglect and exploitation, are experienced by about 1 in 10 people aged 60 and older who live at home. Victims often have to decide whether to tell someone they are being hurt or continue being abused by someone they depend upon or care for deeply."

Shockingly, an abuser can be a spouse, partner, child, relative, friend, business associate, neighbor, practitioner, service provider, or any other person who has some intent to limit, exploit, or control a vulnerable individual. In Joe Biden's case, he is being hit on all sides. It is now apparent, moreover, that the Democrats' unceasing lust for Executive Branch control is being played out every day through the calculated exploitation of Joe Biden.

All at High Risk

The effects of elder abuse are stark. According to the National Council on Aging, elders who have been abused incur 300% higher risk of death as compared to those who have not been mistreated. As for poor, doddering Joe, his recent trips and falls are accelerating. His mental lapses are not just sad, they are pitiful. He has confused Iraq with Iran, his sister with his wife, the dead with the living, his presidential 'run' with a Senate run. He needs cue cards when appearing in public, telling him when to sit, stand, speak, etc., which even a nine-year-old wouldn't require. On the podium, after saying a few words, he sometimes turns to shake hands with no one there.

He has uttered absurd claims that Donald Trump is the only politician who advocates defunding police. Perhaps most telling, he has referred to the 'Harris-Biden Administration' on more than one occasion.

Joe Biden is able to speak for only a few minutes without gaffes, and only when scripted. He can last for about a minute or two, ad hoc. It is likely that he has been given stimulants to temporarily heighten his responsiveness. Left on his own, even when attempting to address a softball question, he is likely to blunder.

Stray the Course

Biden routinely mentally strays in a manner that prompts even his ardent supporters to cringe. He has verbally blundered so often that compilations are readily found on YouTube and elsewhere online.

He is being propped up daily by his sordid political party that steadfastly wishes to retain him as its political puppet. Recall that his VP, Kamala Harris, hails from California, hence the DNC did not need her to win California's huge electoral vote count: She provided no strategic value, vote-wise. So, why did they choose Harris? The DNC operatives eagerly coveted one of the farthest Left candidates in modern U.S. history, unsure if Biden would last four years.

As Joe Biden is exploited and put at risk daily, one is prompted to ask, what type of political party would knowingly, even gleefully, endlessly subject a person to such treatment? Scarier, still: of what else are they capable if they're so committed to blatantly exploiting Biden?

Political Operatives Aplenty

While giving Biden 'cover' at every opportunity, the Left, predictably, seeks to portray Donald Trump as cognitively challenged. In a 90-minute rally, with no teleprompters, addressing 20,000 to 30,000 people, if Trump slurs a single word or if he utters a single phrase which is a bit less than coherent, the mainstream press milks it for all it's worth.

Mental decline is a gargantuan hurdle for the average American or, for that matter, the average adult anywhere. For a president it is simply catastrophic. Democrats could care less, however, about the health and welfare of Joe Biden. They have the puppet in the White House that they have always wanted, and the fact that he is quite ill is all but irrelevant to them.

Biden has never been much more than a prop for them -- a useful vehicle, the ultimate "useful idiot" to employ a favorite expression of Vladimir Lenin. If Biden dies tomorrow, and he could, for Democrats, it is all part of the plan.

