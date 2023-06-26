2024: How to Out-Compute the Left

In 2024 Republicans cannot "out-fraud" the left, cannot "out-ballot-harvest" them, cannot "out-lawfare" them, cannot "out-media" them, cannot "out–contribution mule" them, cannot "out–Justice Department" them...but sure as hell can out-compute them — and that may do it.

The left owns the election apparatus — voting equipment, ballot-manufacturing, vagrant habitats, election commissions, media intimidation of judges not to look at election fraud and driving out any lawyer who raises a valid case.

Electioneering, by both sides, currently runs 1970s technology.

Leftists make good use of obsolete relational tech; Republicans, not so much.

In 2024, there is an opportunity to out-compute the left. Here's what it may look like.

Ninety percent of current election fraud comes in two buckets: election commissions jacking with voter rolls like Arizona and Wisconsin and mail-in ballots collected and illegally voted like everywhere.

Neither fraud bucket is thwarted by organizational solutions — both can be stopped with real-time compute power.

Let's define the terrain.

Twenty twenty-four will be won or lost in six swing states.

In each swing state, 2024 will be won or lost based on fraud turnout in two or three counties.

The leader of the free world, the end of the Deep State, for many the future of America as they have known it depends on about 17 counties. Remember — two types of fraud — voter commissions and phantom ballots.

The problem comes into focus.

Let's start with fraudulent election commissions — at the state and county levels.

Sketchy election commissions know they can modify voter rolls when mail-in ballots go out by changing ZIP codes (Arizona), adding a fake street (Florida), putting hidden characters in voter IDs (Wisconsin), creating an inventory of nice unvoted mail-in ballots gathered by the U.S. Postal Service (Illinois and Wisconsin) given to leftists — for a fee.

Current relational technology is blind because of database latency.

In one Republican state, our team found 41,000 voters changed from inactive status to active, voted, then changed back. In Arizona, 107,000 changes, plus 22,000 new voters added in one county alone — days before the 2022 election.

Real-time changes all the rules — it just needs to be applied before the election, not as a data autopsy afterward (Arizona).

In 2024, in 17 counties, let's do real-time voter registration analysis beginning six months before the election.

Download daily, weekly, or monthly copies of voter rolls.

Compare every voter roll with every other, showing every change. Were large numbers of addresses changed? Were thousands of new voters added 90 days before early voting from ineligible addresses (Houston)?

Ineligible? Who determines?

Good question, dear reader.

With relational technology, someone must knock on the door and ask if Phineas lives there. When told, "No, never heard of him," the canvasser fills out an affidavit, goes to the judge. Nothing happens.

With real-time super-compute, our pal Phineas's address is cross-tabbed with the county property tax records. They show 11 people registered in his 823-square-foot house, and the county health department says "no-no" to more than four people per 500 square feet. Seven fake voters just got busted.

The voter integrity types will tell you nothing can be done; we hear that all the time. But you are not dealing with their SQL limitations. Real-time gives you choices because you see this fraud before the election — before votes are cast.

Sit down with the county registrar. Pull out your tablet showing that on her voter list, there's a phantom nest.

You are not saying it. The tax records — government dox — say it.

Look her in the eye and say, "Phyllis, we both know these addresses are ineligible. Your health department says so. We are taking this list to the sheriff. If people here are mailed a ballot, we will report you for a criminal violation."

Sound harsh? It does. It also works.

Chat with the team in Wisconsin who almost single-handedly shut down 40% of the phantom vote in 2022 — helping a U.S. Senate squeaky win. They showed the phantoms, identified with real-time Fractal technology, to registrars — with a smile.

When you have better technology than the government, the government hesitates.

This one step, alone, will reduce leftist fraud by 30 to 40%. It is unrecoverable. Leftists need fraudulent voter roll changes to impact their numbers — if they miss these quotas, there is no way to make them up.

Shut down election commission fraud, via real-time visibility, and you just cut election fraud in 17 counties 30–40%. In Arizona, Kari Lake would now be governor.

We're not done.

Now for the phantoms.

There are several kinds of phantoms.

One type signs a voter registration application at the leftist church, the homeless shelter, the gas station and never votes. She may be dead in a tent on an Austin street. Who knows? Leftists do not care; they have a forever voter

Another phantom is a not-too-interested person who registered, lives in a house, but does not vote because it is useless, an effort or a distraction. She is the "I don't care" voter. Leftists have a ballot and voter for her.

There are phantom ballot, not people, collection points.

A large urban apartment building has a mail room, where hundreds of mail-in ballots collect because nobody cares to open them. There is no check inside.

As the junk mail gets tossed, ballots accumulate. They aren't collected by Ronna's Kiwanis Club Republican county chairman — he's on the golf course. They are collected by a vagrant, paid $25 for each mail-in ballot in that trash can. They get voted while Ronna is ballot-harvesting in densely Republican churches.

Real-time compute makes this a game two can play.

With the Undeliverable Ballot Database, it can be determined where almost every ballot collects. Skip Ronna; send a kid to that mail room and have him pick up those ballots, and give them to the sheriff — noting they were in the garbage!

Do you think this just might be more effective than Republican ballot-harvesting at evangelical churches who are going to vote anyway?

Leftists made huge, 40-year investments in corrupting voter commissions, getting their team on board, building phantom armies they could vote when needed.

Unfortunately for them, their fraud is dependent on 1970s relational database — its limitations, its latency, its clumsy use by Republicans.

Real-time changes the outcomes.

Every address in every county, certainly in 17, can be profiled in excruciating detail — square feet, year built, number of baths, bedrooms. Voter roll changes can be seen the moment they are augmented by helpful leftist voter commissions.

Challenges happen now — before the election — publicly — not months afterward, when nobody cares.

In 2024, the goal is not to stop voter fraud. Stopping fraud will take years.

Super-compute can reduce fraud by 40% or more — and that is more than enough to stop leftists who are stuck on relational technology.

The most significant confrontation on North American soil since Gettysburg will happen in 2024. Super-compute can determine who has the high ground.

Jay Valentine led the team that built the eBay fraud detection engine and the TSA No-Fly List. Jay's team built the world's largest election database with Fractal tech and developed the Undeliverable Ballot Database. Jay can be contacted at https://Omega4America.com and @AmericaOme17300.

