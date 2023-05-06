Why I’ m Not a Republican

It used to be necessary in the early 1950 to declare that one “is not now and have never have been a member of the Communist Party”. That is no longer true. Since Marxists have infiltrated virtually every institution in America while the Republican “leadership” were cashing checks and sucking their thumbs, it is now necessary for patriots to make a very different declaration, so I make it here: I am not now and never have been a member of the Republican Party. I usually hope Republicans win elections but this is not because they are very good. It is because the Democrats are even worse.

The first problem with the Republican Party is that there are too many Democrats in it. Arlen Spector made official what was already obvious when he decided that it would help his political career to put a big “D” behind his name. And he is not the only one.

There are also far too many members of the Republican Party who are just "spineless”. Like the Democrats, many of them never saw an appeal to emotion fallacy that didn’t make them all wet and weepy. Many appear to think they are just cash registers. Many of them do not appear to know what they are.

Some do not appear able to understand English; for example, the expression, “shall not be infringed” in the Second Amendment at the ninth grade level. When placating their base is in their political interest they placate them for a time, thereby giving the impression that they actually have some principles. However, when they decide that betraying their voters is in their political interest, they simply betray them.

For example, following the mass school shooting in Uvalde Texas by a crazed gunman, 13 Republican senators and one Republican House member committed to a “bipartisan” piece of gun control legislation. This includes many of the usual suspects, Senators Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and House member, Todd Young (R-Ind.). Their “reasoning”, so to speak, is that since the back door on the school was unlocked and since the Uvalde police failed miserably to protect the children, it is necessary to take some constitutional rights away from Americans who have done nothing wrong. Brilliant!

Another important part of their “reasoning” is “Do-Somethingism.” That is, instead of trying to figure out what might actually solve the problem of gun violence, which is unpopular because that requires genuine thinking and courage, neither of which is ever in oversupply in D.C., one hears the plaintive refrain: “We have to do something.” However, medical textbooks do not instruct doctors that when they do not know what ails a sick patient, they “must do something”. For reasons that can be obvious to tenth graders, doctors are taught to identify the problem before one begins administering treatment.

Since the Columbine shootings in 1999, there has been a precipitous rise in school shootings, mostly by young males. Since the US population was heavily armed long before this without many of these kinds of incidents, it could not be more obvious that the problem is not guns.

There is another sickness in the culture generating these school shootings. It is common-sense that one must figure out what has gone wrong in the society that has led to this anger in young men. In fact, in the period leading up to the current violent era more young men have grown up in fatherless homes without an authoritative male adult to teach them how to become a responsible man. Unfortunately, there is no appetite on the Left, including much of the Democrat party, to deal with this problem realistically because, following Marxism, the destruction of the traditional family is one of their central projects.

The problem of Republican weaklings is not, however, confined to the gun issue. No one was surprised when Mitch McConnell broke his promise that the only way Democrats would pass their multi-trillion dollar Green New Deal and new entitlement programs bill would be by “reconciliation”, so that they would “own it” entirely. When McConnell faced the moment of truth, he folded like a cheap suit and betrayed conservatives. Similarly, John McCain broke his promise to repeal Obamacare, thereby saving it.

We no longer have a liberal Democrat Party and a conservative Republican Party. We have a far-left Democrat Party bullied by Marxist adolescents and a weak divided Republican Party. There are a handful of good conservatives in the Republican Party but the “leadership” and too many other elected Republicans, are only interested in cashing checks, putting on make-up for the camera, “losing gracefully”, asking their donors what they’re required to do, taking pictures with birds, confirming leftist justices that don’t know what a woman is, fawning over the Messiah, betraying their voters and, of course, stabbing other Republicans, generally the few with a backbone, in the back.

I am not a Republican because our freedoms are constantly being taken from us by the Uni-Party but the Republican “leadership,” and many other influential Republicans seem determined to do whatever they have to do to keep their lucrative place in the “swamp” in order that a government of the craven elites, by the craven elites, and for the craven elites shall not perish from this earth.

