Where Is the Missing Biden Witness, Gal Luft?

Last February, Dr. Gal Luft, a retired Israel Defense Forces lieutenant colonel with deep intelligence ties in Washington and Beijing, was arrested as an alleged gun runner. At the time, he claimed the arrest was to stop him from revealing what he knows about the Biden crime family and FBI corruption. Now, Dr. Luft has disappeared entirely.

In the early 2000s, Luft formed a think tank called the Institute for Analysis of Global Security (IAGS) that focused on energy innovations and policy. Accordingly, from 2015 to 2018, Luft organized international energy conferences. He did this in partnership, with the China Energy Fund Committee (CEFC-USA), the non-profit arm of CEFC, China’s huge energy conglomerate that was headed by one Ye Jianming. Ye reportedly has ties to Chinese military intelligence. CEFC-USA, in turn, was headed by Patrick Ho.

In September 2020, the story broke about Hunter Biden’s laptop, which first revealed that the CEFC began to court the Bidens in 2015:

According to documents in the laptop, the Biden family began their ties with CEFC in 2015. In May 2017 … the Bidens formed Sinohawk Holdings to carry out their partnership with CEFC. CEFC agreed to pay Sinohawk $5 million and transfer another $5 million to the Biden family as a gift . (Emphasis added.)

As the New York Post summarized,

Hunter met with Ye, over a private dinner in early February 2017, at which the CEFC chairman made him a generous offer of $10 million a year, for a minimum of three years.

The funds, suspiciously, were earmarked for “introductions alone.”

Later in the summer of 2017, Ye was concerned that Patrick Ho might be under investigation and asked Hunter Biden for help. Hunter told the New Yorker that he agreed to represent Ho and to “try to figure out” if he was under scrutiny by law enforcement.

Image: Gal Luft by Web Summit. CC BY 2.0.

So where does Gal Luft fit into this? In February 2023, Gal Luft found himself detained in Cyprus on arms trafficking charges as he was about to head for Israel. He claimed that this was politically motivated because had dirt on both the FBI and the Biden family. He’d tried to inform the DOJ in 2019, during Trump’s presidency, but was ignored. Now, though, with things heating up around Biden, says Luft, he’s being silenced.

He contends that Hunter Biden had an FBI mole named “One-Eye.” That mole told Ye and Ho that the DOJ was investigating them. Further, said Luft,

Soon after that tipoff, Ye offered Hunter $1 million to be his “private counsel” and flew to China, leaving his wife, daughter, son, mother, and nanny in his $50 million penthouse at 15 Central Park West. He was detained in Shanghai three months later and disappeared. Before he left New York, Ye told Ho that the coast was clear for him to come back to the US. On Nov. 18, 2017, Ho flew into JFK Airport, where he was arrested by FBI agents on bribery and money laundering charges.

Ho’s arrest provided another shady business opportunity for Hunter. From the same article:

“Hunter was paid $1 million by CEFC to represent Ho, which entailed contacting his FBI sources on Ho’s behalf and engaging another attorney to do the legal work, according to emails on his laptop.” Luft claims he contacted the DOJ after Ho was jailed and federal investigators flew to Brussels to interview him in the presence of his attorney Robert Henoch for more than 18 hours on March 28 and 29, 2019. (Emphasis added.)

While the Hunter info is interesting, what’s really significant is that Luft told the DOJ that an FBI insider was “selling sealed U.S. law enforcement information to Chinese individuals”—and the DOJ didn’t care.

Now, though, Congressman Comer’s House Oversight Committee has been investigating Luft’s claims:

In a March 2 interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox, Comer referred to Luft as “the straw that broke the camel’s back.” He said that after word got out of Luft’s arrest, “we’ve had three people that were involved in the Hunter Biden shady business schemes that have communicated with my committee staff.”

The reason Luft’s information mattered so much is that it helped explain the money Hunter Biden was bringing in, As Robert Henoch, Luft’s lawyer said,

“Congress has the Biden bank records but it doesn’t know the reason for the payments. Now it does . The information that the whistleblower Dr. Luft gave the DOJ four years ago is the missing link for the reason behind the China-Biden money transfers. Clearly, this is explosive stuff.” (Emphasis added.)

It was this information, which lay dormant in the DOJ for so many years that was the predicate to Luft’s arrest on what he claims are trumped-up charges of arms trafficking to China and Libya and violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. One must ask why, if Luft was such a notorious gun runner, he wasn’t arrested over four years ago in March 2019 when he spent 18 hours telling FBI agents everything he knew about the Bidens and Hunter.

Moreover, while the warrant was issued in November 2022, and it spells out heinous crimes, Luft wasn’t arrested for another three months:

The government issued its arrest warrant in November. It has a cooperative agreement and relationship with the Israeli Ministry of Justice and state prosecution. And yet, it didn’t communicate the arrest warrant to Israel. Israeli officials could have arrested and investigated Luft at any time. (Emphasis added.)

That long delay, standing alone, is suspicious. Immediately after his arrest, Luft went public about his claims regarding the FBI, the Bidens, and China:

I've been arrested in Cyprus on a politically motivated extradition request by the US.



The US, claiming I'm an arms dealer. It would be funny if it weren't tragic.



I've never been an arms dealer.



DOJ is trying to bury me to protect Joe,Jim&Hunter Biden.



Shall I name names? — Gal Luft (@GalLuft) February 19, 2023

Luft’s arrest prompted concern for his safety. On March 23, former congressman Steve King shared his worries on Twitter:

.@JamesComer Dr. Gal Luft is the witness who fills in the blanks on why Chinese CCP paid million$ in tip-off, protection, & influence money to Joe, Jill, Jim, Hunter and Hallie Biden. Luft had better NOT get Epsteined! https://t.co/ZgmEkeTjPL — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) March 23, 2023

King may have been right to worry. Things took a sinister turn at the end of March. Luft, who was being held in a Cyprus jail awaiting a hearing to determine if he should be extradited to the United States, was released on bail after finally securing the necessary funds. And then he disappeared:

In March, a Cypriot court deliberating a US extradition request had instructed him to surrender his passport to authorities and post 400,000 euros as bail before being released from custody. He was also required to register at the Paphos police station weekly but failed for the past month and did not appear for three trial dates. Luft’s car was found abandoned on the island a day after his disappearance was reported.

It's currently unknown whether he met with foul play or voluntarily dropped out of sight. However, what is well established is that since that fateful interview with the FBI in March 2019, Luft has made powerful enemies in both Chinese and American intelligence and, of course, in the Biden syndicate.