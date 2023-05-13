Vote with Your Eyes, Ears, Mouths, and Wallets

It's now crystal-clear to anyone with half a brain that our entire election system is a farce — from who can register and how absentee ballots are mailed to empty lots to the lack of any meaningful chain of custody.

This is not some sort of accident or incompetence, but a concerted effort to take over our country in order to destroy it.

Who is doing this? There is a long list of people, groups, and countries who have interests in weakening America. Are they working together, or do they just have common interests? "The enemy of my enemy is my partner in crime."

Here's a short list of some of the actors involved.

George Soros, with hundreds of millions of dollars spent creating anti-American organizations and funding "no crime is worth jail time" prosecutors now covering 75% of the population, leading to the utter destruction of inner cities.

Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg have spent hundreds of millions to ensure Democrat election victories.

The Democrats have embarked on a plan to remove all election integrity checks and balances so they will not only win all future elections, but choose the most liberal candidates in every Democrat primary and the least electable candidate in Republican primaries.

The "Republicans." RINOs actively fought Trump candidates in the primaries and cut their funding in the general elections. Their RNC leadership didn't say a word about 2020 or 2022 election fraud in Arizona or other states.

The Chinese. We see their involvement across the board — most notably spending at least $10 million to pay off the entire Biden crime family. Add their control of the WHO to push insane COVID laws and the deadly "vaccines" and incessant spying and extortion of government officials.

Colleges indoctrinating their students with anti-American hatred, creating a new pool of mindless Democrat voters and campaign workers.

Government bureaucracies ruling by regulation to destroy small businesses and farms.

And the Fed eliminating the middle class with insane monetary policies that are robbing everyone of buying power and forcing families out of homeownership.

These individuals, groups, political parties, and foreign countries placed Biden (and Fetterman) into office despite the fact that he is beyond incompetent (Fetterman, too). The result? Almost everything pro-American, pro–free speech, pro-business, pro–middle class, pro–energy independence, pro–military morale and readiness, has been systematically dismantled since January 20, 2021.

Who ends up actually in charge at the end is up to debate, but it won't be we. Their goal is control of everything for their own purposes. They already control 95% of what you see — on television and the internet, what you hear — on radio and music, what you say — on social media, in public forums, and, if they can create a government crypto-currency, they will control every penny you spend.

What to do? Our only choice, while we still can, is to use our own eyes, ears, mouths, and wallets to fight back.

Eyes.

Television and the internet are already lost. Witness the almost complete silence on the Comer Committee press conference detailing the 20 fake corporations the Biden crime family has set up to funnel over $10 million (and counting) from foreign governments.

Thank goodness that there are a few websites willing to post videos about the truth. Here's a Rumble.com video that shows the entire Comer press conference.

FOX news, the only remaining news outlet that carried conservative content, has gone to the dark side. Any remaining "free speech" is carefully controlled.

Tucker Carlson's ouster was the last straw, but he is resurfacing on Twitter. I'm sure he'll have a lot to say!

Read conservative articles and books, watch conservative movies, and get your news from conservative websites such as American Thinker, Canada Free Press, RedState, Daily Signal, Daybreak Insider, Brighteon, Judicial Watch, the New York Sun, and Town Hall. Share what you learn with your families and friends via email and on the new Twitter.

The internet is a great source of information, but search engines are controlled to return biased results. Try Yandex.com.

Ears.

Listen to talk radio, podcasts. Share.

Listen to new songs that promote freedom and American values.

Mouths.

Talk! Talk to your family, friends, and strangers. Ask, "Are you happy with the direction of our country?"

When they say, "Not really," follow up with "Why?" and "Tell me more" and then "What do you think we can do about it?"

Pick a few topics you are interested in and become more knowledgeable so you can discuss the state of our country and start changing minds.

Thank police officers and those in the military for their service.

Wallets.

America is the richest country in the world. But we don't realize that where we spend our money is actually supporting anti-American policies.

Large corporations are caught between a rock and a hard place. They are huge targets for government regulations, especially banks. And government bureaucracies are using their power to force them to follow leftist mandates, even when they are contrary to good business practices, or even common sense. A regulator can arbitrarily open a case against a corporation for any of a thousand reasons and cost it billions of dollars in fees, fines, or litigation.

But what will cost them even more is a rebellion of their paying customers.

The good news is that this is already happening.

Many people try to buy American and avoid anything "Made in China."

Bed Bath & Beyond tossed out MyPillow products, which started a silent boycott. The company is now bankrupt, and its leases are being sold to other businesses.

Conservatives have left FOX News. FOX's ratings took a hit.

Anheuser-Busch's appeal to wokeness and the transgenders was an absolute disaster. Its sales have tanked, and now its efforts to take back conservative customers have angered the woke community!

Here's a new website that helps you understand which companies are captives of woke policies, ESG, and climate change hysteria.

Americans spend $800 billion on primary and secondary education and over $300 billion on colleges. Most have their main goal to indoctrinate our children and destroy our families.

Take your kids out of public schools and find ways to homeschool them with other parents. Support laws that allow parents to use money they send in for public schools to fund private schools and homeschooling. Don't send your kids to liberal colleges.

Billions of dollars are being funneled into both political parties from illegal sources. There is no reason to send money to the RINO GOP. Boycott any campaign that uses WinRed to collect funds.

Instead, donate to conservative organizations and those determined to expose the truth — James O'Keefe, Judicial Watch, Heritage Foundation. And, of course, send a few bucks to President Trump's Save America PAC.

Donate to conservative candidates for sheriff, city council, and school boards. Or run for office yourself.

We are far from powerless! Use your eyes, ears, mouths, and wallets to fight back against the forces determined to take away our freedoms — while you still can.

Image: cagdesign via Pixabay, Pixabay License.