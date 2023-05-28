Transgenderism and its War on Truth

In all the conversation that is prevalent throughout the Earth today, there is almost nothing further from the truth than the absurd and evil notion that men can become women, and that women can become men, or similarly, the idea that sex (or “gender”) is not binary and rather “a spectrum.” These ideas are so absurd and so far from the truth (in line with 2 + 2 = 5) that many modern liberals refuse—or perhaps more accurately, have yet—to embrace them.

We shouldn’t be surprised that we are now having to debate what is a male and what is a female, or that sex is binary. Transgenderism, and all its fallacies, is simply what results when one abandons the notion of absolute truth. The idea that some things are settled for all time is not a tenet of modern liberalism.

Saying that “some things are settled for all time” is simply another way of saying that we live in a universe where “absolute truth” exists. I’ve never quite understood why it’s “absolute truth” and not simply “truth.” Regardless, it is folly to suggest that some things aren’t immutably true. If anything exists, there must be truth. As St. Thomas Aquinas put it,

The existence of truth is self-evident. For whoever denies the existence of truth grants that truth does not exist: and, if truth does not exist, then the proposition ‘Truth does not exist’ is true: and if there is anything true, there must be truth.

The truth about truth flies in the face of those who wish to rule their own world and write their own moral code. So you see, transgenderism—like the marriage debate—is just another battle in the war on truth. Granted, it is a battle against one of the oldest truths—even older than the truth of what is marriage—in the history of humanity. Few things have been known longer than what is a male, and what is a female, yet the left’s war on this old and foundational truth rages on.

It rages on because if doubt can be cast on the truth of sex (males/females), then doubt (and subsequent lies) can creep into virtually ANY realm of truth. This is why the enemy of all humanity; the enemy of all truth—Satan—is so hard at work here. Yes, this is indeed a spiritual war, and The Father of Lies is winning many battles.

Satan has been so successful in the arena of biological sex that Scientific American—once a widely respected publication—recently published an absurd piece titled "Here’s Why Human Sex is Not Binary." Scientific American is the oldest continuously published magazine in the U.S. Noted scientists such as Einstein and Tesla contributed articles to it. Yet it seems now that, in order to further the leftist agenda, Scientific American is willing to abandon biology that children can comprehend.

After the Twitterverse called them out for going woke on biology, Scientific American doubled down on their wokeness. Just days after running the Here’s Why Human Sex is Not Binary column, Laura Helmuth, the Editor-in-Chief of Scientific American, in a tweet about White-throated sparrows, boldly declared “sex is not binary.”

The modern leftist agenda—which lies at the foundation of the Democrat party, the mainstream American media, government schools, and the like—is itself a war on truth. As in any war, what the left seeks to do here is to replace their adversary—truth—with their own idea of “truth.” Of course, as the last several decades in America have proved, the left has had great success in supplanting the truth with their own perverse, evil ideology. Their wild successes in supplanting the truth of what is a male and what is a female alone proves this point.

In addition to corrupting formerly esteemed science publications, the highest court in the land, the U.S. Supreme Court, is now publishing opinions where males are referred to as females. Again, this should come as little surprise as the author of the opinion herself, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, during her confirmation hearing, refused to define what is a woman. “I’m not a biologist,” she foolishly declared.

Numerous U.S. corporations are pushing the evil trans agenda. Adidas recently published an ad for a women’s swimsuit using a male model, complete with chest hair and an obvious groin bulge. Starbucks recently ran an ad in India marketing transgenderism in the Hindu-majority nation. Target is now selling chest binders, “tuck friendly” swimwear, and other woke and dangerous clothing to children!

Additionally, there are now near-countless states and other municipalities (run by Democrats) who are enshrining into law the “right” of one to simply declare themselves the opposite sex, along with the demand (or threat) that rest of us support and accommodate this evil. Those who refuse are targeted. As Orwell predicted, common sense has become heresy. In Nineteen Eighty-Four, Orwell writes,

In the end, the Party would announce that two and two made five, and you would have to believe it. It was inevitable that they should make that claim sooner or later: the logic of their position demanded it. Not merely the validity of experience, but the very existence of external reality, was tacitly denied by their philosophy. The heresy of heresies was common sense. And what was terrifying was not that they would kill you for thinking otherwise, but that they might be right. For, after all, how do we know that two and two make four? Or that the force of gravity works? Or that the past is unchangeable? If both the past and the external world exist only in the mind, and if the mind itself is controllable—what then?

Again, we shouldn’t be surprised we are debating what is a male and what is a female, the “logic” of today’s left demands it. The very existence of “external reality,” or truth, is tacitly loudly denied by their philosophy. And how do we know the truth about sex, marriage, and the like? Not merely because of “common sense,” but because of all that the Author of truth has revealed to us.

This is what is truly terrifying to the left: that there is a system of values—call it what you will, “absolute truth,” “external reality,” etc.—that is the ultimate source of all value judgements; that there is an Author of truth to whom we are all beholden; and that their system of “values”—especially on matters in the sexual realm—are afoul of what He has revealed.

Trevor Grant Thomas: At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason. www.trevorgrantthomas.com. Trevor is the author of the The Miracle and Magnificence of America and can be reached at tthomas@trevorgrantthomas.com

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License