Something wicked this way comes

No, I didn’t think of it. Shakespeare did, in Macbeth, inspirting others to quote him. But it fits with what three recent incidents tell us about what is coming our way. Under Democrats' governance. You can always, as the kids say… put your head between your legs and kiss your hind-quarters goodbye. But before we get there, there are some other things we can do. Let’s review, very briefly, the three incidents mentioned above… July 2022 bodega robbery - Search (bing.com) A 63-year-old bodega employee was attacked in his store by a perpetrator with his girlfriend along. In the course of the scuffle, the girlfriend stabbed the bodega man. Whereupon, the 63-year-old bodega man, in spite of being wounded, attacked with a knife so forcefully that he killed the perpetrator. What did the Democratic governance of NYC do? the bodega employee

January 2023

Arizona rancher held on $1M bond fired 'warning shots,' armed men pointed 'AK-47 right at him,' defense claims | Fox News

A 73-year-old rancher with a rifle, who lives near the border in Arizona, shot and killed an invader in a group of migrants crossing his property. The details are still obscure. Did the migrants have some rifles? Were there any shots in the rancher’s direction? Did the rancher first fire over the heads of the migrants? The rancher was arrested, imprisoned – since released – and charged with murder.

May 2023

MARINE ATTACK IN NEW YORK SUBWAY - Search (bing.com)

In a NYC subway car, a young man walked down the car, razzing the passengers, saying, among other things, that he was willing to die, assaulting people with thrown trash. The perpetrator got to the end of the car and continued his behavior with a passenger who showed distress. There was another passenger there, a 26-year-old former Marine, who saw the distress of the target person.

He stepped in.

He put the perpetrator in a chokehold, which only barely subdued him, i.e., the perpetrator continued to struggle. Other passengers gathered around and separated the two. After several minutes, the perpetrator started to slip away. He died at the hospital from unknown causes, but the current media narrative is that he died from the chokehold. No decision yet, but the guy who stepped in, on the subway, where crime has risen sharply in the last several quarters, is going to be charged with manslaughter.

What are we looking at? Whatever its long-term provenance going back decades, the movement we are dealing with now starts with Obama. In the 2008 campaign, Obama said the objective of his administration would be to “fundamentally transform” America. I, and I suspect a lot of others, thought this was just political blather.

Not hardly.

But there is a problem with this objective. To achieve it, you have to plow through the Constitution. Obama didn’t plan to do that by amendments but by stoking racial animosity.

Something important happened with the death (ruled to be murder) of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020, for which police officer Derek Cauvin has been convicted and sentenced to 22.5 years. (Given the plethora of relevant details around the case, a different judgment is imaginable.) It effectively launched the Defund the Police movement.

And here is the point…defunding the police, yes, reduces the number of police on patrol, but more than that, it delegitimizes the police in their role as guardians of the community and thus delegitimizes the community – its social authority – as well.

What does this result in?

Something wicked. A strategy in four parts to crush the community; to destroy America...

Defund the police. Which delegitimizes the police. Even more, it delegitimizes the community. The community determines the norms the police are maintaining and establishes the metaphysics which everybody – including criminals – at least take account of. (For instance, prior to the most recent plunge under Democrats’ governance, nobody had sex on the sidewalk or defecated there. It was uncool for e very body.) After Democrats’ governance has delegitimized the police and then the community, how does the community defend itself? By volunteers using the Second Amendment. Except that Democrats’ governance criminalizes those who step in.

Quite a package! De-police the country; disarm the citizens. Convert Enterprise America to Welfare America. Top-down socialism. No rights. No Constitution. No community. That’s the fight we’re in.

Is it here yet? No, but we can see it coming on where Democrats’ governance prevails, i.e., in the

blue areas of the country…a swatch running approximately from Los Angeles, through San Francisco, the Northwest, the Upper Midwest, and on to New York and the big cities of the East with stops in Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland and other big cities.

We can say that San Francisco is the poster child for this four-part strategy for Democrat-led governance. As the Islamic scholar Sayyid Qutb might put it about San Francisco…it is a “signpost on the way.” It has “defunded the police” which, with its practical and its metaphysical effects, has attenuated public order, with public spaces filled with tents of the homeless, drug usage, drug paraphernalia and human waste, robberies of Amazon packages from front doors. There is so much mob looting of stores that retailers are moving out.

What is the motive behind this four-part strategy to destroy America? For reasons that are not clear, but perhaps result from an inability to keep up, liberals are interested in power. In contrast, conservatives are interested in achievement.

The way you get rich as a liberal is to seize power and sell out your constituents. The way you get rich as a conservative is to discover a need and fill it with products or services of quality in high volume at a low price. This second method is what built America, and which it is the object of Democrats’ governance to destroy.

What to do? Vote.

You knew I was going to say that. We’re not talking about changing your life. But be aware that the opposition – Democrats’ governance – can’t be reasoned with. It is coming this way and must be stopped. Join the Representative Town Meeting if there is one. Go to school meetings. Support the police. Like that. See you there.

This is our chance to fight for America.