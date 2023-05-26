Recipe for Disaster: A Democrat President and a Democrat Senate

We have a Democrat president who will nominate anybody who will further his agenda and a Democrat-controlled Senate that places ideology and vote-buying ahead of country and will approve any cabinet member or judge that a Democrat president nominates.

We all know what a doddering old fool the current occupant of the Oval Office is, so there's no need to document his latest gaffes. Let's examine instead four of his nominees, starting with Secretary of State Tony Blinken and his connection with George Soros.

Blinken's father, Donald Blinken, and his wife Vera funded the Vera and Donald Blinken Open Society Archives at Soros' Central European University (CEU). In one Soros Foundations Network report from 2002, Blinken was listed on the Board of Trustees of CEU after Soros and Aryeh Neier (who served as the president of the Open Society Institute from 1993 to 2012).

Like father, like son. Blinken, in May 2021, wrote, "Former President of Albania Sali Berisha's corrupt acts undermined democracy in Albania. I am publicly designating Berisha and his immediate family members as ineligible for entry into the United States."

Why? Berisha had denounced Blinken's action as the work of George Soros. When confronted by Congressman Lee Zeldin (NY-1), Blinken said, "I don't have anything to share." He provided only platitudes but no evidence.

Let's examine Blinken's "accomplishments" without Soros.

Blinken said in remarks in April 2021, "As Secretary of State, my job is to make sure our foreign policy delivers for the American people -- by taking on the biggest challenges they face and seizing the biggest opportunities that can improve their lives. No challenge more clearly captures the two sides of this coin than climate."

Blinken then doubled down, trying in September to justify his concern for climate change by blaming it for worsening conflicts around world. "Look at almost every place where you see threats to international peace and security today -- and you'll find that climate change is making things less peaceful, less secure, and rendering our response even more challenging."

About Blinken's confrontation with the Chinese delegation in Alaska, former CIA analyst and National Security Council chief of staff Fred Fleitz said, "It was one of the most incompetent displays I've ever seen by an American diplomat. I think they were just virtue signaling before the lapdog American media. It was a serious mistake and it set back our policies and it made them look inept because they weren't ready for the counterattack by Chinese officials."

In July 2021, Blinken waived sanctions on Iran's oil trade to allow Japan and Korea to infuse billions of dollars into Iran's failing economy. Then in February 2022, Blinken signed several sanction waivers related to Iran's civilian nuclear activities in a move, he said, was designed to "entice Iran to return to compliance with the 2015 deal that it has been violating since former president Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and re-imposed US sanctions."

Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of Homeland Security who keeps insisting the southern border is secure, intervened to help obtain a sentence commutation for the son of a major Democrat Party donor. The son was a convicted drug dealer.

Then U.S. attorney Mayorkas approached the White House in 2000 on behalf of Carlos Vignali, a convicted drug trafficker whom prosecutors said was a leading figure in a drug ring with nearly three dozen members that stretched from California to Minnesota.

Vignali's father was a wealthy real-estate developer and a substantial donor to California Democrats. He persuaded more than nine important Democrat politicians to approach Bill Clinton on his son's behalf. He increased his political donations as his son's trial began, then donated ever-increasing amounts to the Democratic National Committee during their convention in Los Angeles. The Vignali family also contributed to Xavier Becerra's political campaigns prior to his advocacy for Carlos. Becerra is currently the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Andrew Dunne, an assistant U.S. attorney in Minneapolis who prosecuted Vignali's case, said, "There was a lot of influence, oh yes."

Clinton, on his last day in office, freed Vignali after he had served less than six years of a more than fourteen-year sentence.

Further, an Obama-era inspector general report asserted that Mayorkas had assisted foreign investors in the EB-5 visa program who were connected to top Democrats. "Mayorkas 'pressured staff' to expedite the review of a Las Vegas hotel and casino investment at the request of then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid," and made "...an 'unprecedented' intervention to help GTA, a company chaired by former Democratic National Committee Chairman Terry McAuliffe." A third intervention for former Democratic Pennsylvania governor Ed Rendell resulted in the overturning of another EB-5 refusal.

If not for Mayorkas' intervention, all the cases would have been decided differently.

As if Ketanji Brown Jackson, who can't (or wouldn't) define what a woman is, wasn't bad enough, we now have Nancy Gbana Abudu, Biden's nominee for the 11th Circuit Court.

Biden said Abudu's nomination was part of his "...promise to ensure that the nation's courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country -- both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds." Her nomination came as the administration and congressional Democrats emphasized voting rights and alleged voter suppression in Republican-led states such as Georgia, where Abudu serves.

She is late of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). While at the ACLU, she boasted, "95 percent of my work is in voting rights." She has compared the ban on felons voting to slavery and proof of citizenship to voter suppression. "When you add laws that prohibit people with a criminal conviction from voting, it's practically the same system as during slavery -- Black people who have lost their freedom and cannot vote." I guess she thinks non-Blacks never lose their right to vote.

Last August Abudu urged the Senate to pass HR 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. She said, "As HR 4 moves to the Senate, some senators have already committed to doing everything in their power to oppose the bill -- up to and including leveraging a legislative tool popular with pro-Jim Crow senators of the past -- to prevent its passage and to further erode the fundamental right to vote."

I don't think Abudu ever read HR 4. If she had, she would know HR 4 restores preclearance, which requires states to prove “that the proposed [voting] law would have neither the purpose nor the effect of denying or abridging the right to vote on account of race, color, or membership in a language minority group.” This concept was struck down by SCOTUS in 2013.

Blinken and Mayorkas the men will pass, but the damage they've done will be with us for a long time. As will Abudu and her legacy.

Image: White House