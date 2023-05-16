QAnon 2.0?

Many have concluded QAnon was a Deep State intelligence operation to lull Trump supporters into complacency in the runup to the 2020 election and to provide a new pejorative term for the Left to use against the Right. The timing of the rise and abandonment of QAnon postings adds credence to this belief. “Trust the plan” was a component of a sophisticated strategy (concocted far earlier than almost anyone now realizes) to ensure Trump’s 2020 defeat. This strategy included the placement of the fake DNC and RNC J6 pipe bombs, the 51 intelligence professionals swearing to the Russian provenance of the laptop from hell, failure to call up the National Guard on J6 and the dozens (hundreds?) of agents provocateurs embedded in the J6 crowds. The strategy also includes the J6 kangaroo courts and onerous sentencings to deter future protests. Back in the old days, a young man could be arrested for illegally entering the Senate without serious repercussions:

“You know, I walked in when I was 21 [c. 1964], and I got arrested. It was, it was a Saturday. I was down visiting some friends from Georgetown University and, uh, I came up on a Saturday morning because I was fascinated with the Senate. And they had a Saturday session. I walked up -- those days no guards stopping you everywhere, and they just got out of session. I walked in the back, all of a sudden I found myself in the chamber and I walked up, sat down. The presiding officer’s seat. Guy grabbed me by the shoulder, said ‘You’re under arrest!”

This would be the same activist arrested in the 1970s when attempting to meet Nelson Mandela or earlier when protesting civil rights.

Now comes Patriot Front, sallying forth from rented U-Hauls, complete with a military drumbeat, to provide a poor excuse for a White supremacist boogeyman in time for the 2024 election. A magical manifestation of the militant insurrectionists missing from the J6 event? Cue Biden’s pandering Howard University commencement address of May 13, 2023:

“After being -- no longer being Vice President, I became a professor at the University of Pennsylvania for four years. But in 2017, in Charlottesville, Virginia, crazed neo-Nazis with angry faces came out of the fields with -- literally with torches, carrying Nazi banners from the woods and the fields chanting the same antisemitic bile heard across Europe in the ‘30s. Something that I never thought I would ever see in America. Accompanied by Klansmen and white supremacists, emerging from dark rooms and remote fields and the anonymity of the Internet, confronting decent Americans of all backgrounds standing in their way, into the bright light of day. And a young woman objecting to their presence was killed. And what did you hear? That famous quote. When asked about what happened, that famous quote. ‘There are very fine people on both sides.’ That’s when I knew -- and I’m not joking -- that’s when I knew I had to stay engaged and get back into public life. (Applause.) No, I -- I don’t say it for that reason. I say it for the journey. I don’t have to tell you that fearless pro-progress towards justice often meets ferocious pushback from the oldest and most sinister of forces. That’s because hate never goes away. ...To stand up against the poison of white supremacy, as I did in my Inaugural Address -- to single it out as the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy.” (Applause.)

Three instances of “white,” to ensure the message was received. This was from the same Biden who courageously took on Corn Pop at the swimming pool during his lifeguarding career or who vouched to having been repeatedly arrested in South Africa in support of Mandela. He made a career out of pandering to whatever group he is interfacing with, and Black voters are no exception. The problem for Democrats is they have been increasingly bleeding Black supporters, for multiple reasons, including economics. Is there anyone who believes the economy will not be in rough shape come November 2024?

Was it a coincidence Biden outlined Democrats’ 2024 game plan on May 13, the day 150 to 200 Patriot Front puppets marched on Washington, 1.5 years prior to the next federal election? This designer cult might pass for refugees from a Mel Brooks movie, but this is the best excuse for a White racist mob currently able to be cobbled together. Biden is a career liar. The clearest tell he is lying is when he announces, “I’m not joking.” The Right never successfully refuted the Charlottesville narrative, which will be recycled continuously as part of a multipronged scheme. On May 14 Alejandro Mayorkas appeared on MSNBC to recite his assigned lines, another preview of coming attractions:

“In the terrorism context, domestic violent extremism is our greatest threat right now. Individuals are driven to violence because of ideologies of hate, anti-government sentiment, false narratives, personal grievances and regrettably we have seen a rise in white supremacy.” [One instance of “white.”]

It would be easy to dismiss and ignore Biden’s latest comments as more of the same from a serial plagiarist and prevaricator. But he has now been joined by an army of professional fabricators: Mayorkas, Lloyd Austin, Mark Milley, John F. Kirby, Karine Jean-Pierre, Merrick Garland, Janet Yellen, Jennifer Granholm, Pete Buttigieg, etc., who tell us night is day. Biden is no longer an amateur anomaly; the task at hand is too great for a single sophist. The lies we are fed have a purpose. To ignore where they obviously lead is a serious miscalculation.

QAnon (and its predecessor “anons”) appears a sophisticated psy-op emanating from the intelligence community, one of an increasing number of such operations directed against Americans. QAnon evaporated as soon as the 2020 election was in the bag. “Trust the plan” and WWG1WGA of 2017-2020 were reconfigured as “trust the science” of 2020 to 2022. QAnon played the same role as Fauci and when both were no longer needed they exited the stage. From Dealey Plaza and the Gulf of Tonkin through Saddam’s alleged WMDs and countless other conspiracies, the American public has been continuously manipulated.

Joe Rogan and Matt Taibbi joked about the fed-like appearance of Patriot Front (language warning):

Joe Rogan and Matt Taibbi making fun of the absolutely absurd "Patriot Front" awhile back still cracks me up to this day...



"This is so stupid it hurts my feelings"



"WHERE'S THE FAT PEOPLE!?" pic.twitter.com/F82RJAKYhB — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) May 14, 2023

As the likelihood of a second Trump administration increases alongside a struggling economy, we should anticipate manipulation efforts will multiply exponentially, especially use of the term “White supremacy.” Antifa and BLM riots were allowed to fester, along with incidents such as the Kyle Rittenhouse prosecution, to precondition us for what lies immediately ahead. Al Sharpton’s impromptu retail race baiting in Crown Heights has been elevated to an organized, wholesale level. How successful such efforts might be remains doubtful. History repeats, first as tragedy, then farce. Regardless, we should buckle up.

Image: XPlayer2x