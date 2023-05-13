Is It Okay for Leftist Charities to Accept Donations from Black Nationalists?

The Democrat party likes to argue that Republicans are the party of white nationalism and white supremacy. That's quite an argument from the party of Nathan Bedford Forrest (D-KKK), Theodore Bilbo, Jefferson Davis, Woodrow Wilson, and Bull Connor against the party that came into existence partially due to abolitionism. It's also quite an accusation from a party that aligns openly with a racist and black nationalist hate group.

In contrast to the left's pigeon chess (knock over the pieces, call your opponent a racist, and say you have won), I can back this up to the hilt with objective evidence, not from right-wing or Republican sources, but from Black Lives Matter Global Network itself. The Republican Party needs to make this issue a central talking point in 2024 instead of throwing away yet another election with claims of election fraud and, most recently, an ad that speculates on whether Communist China will invade Taiwan and the economy will collapse. Joe Biden is in fact increasing military aid to Taiwan, and, despite the downfall of Silicon Valley Bank, whose environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk ratings had little to do with banking, this is not 1929, and the government is making good depositors' losses while allowing the banks themselves to go under as they deserve.

Here is the ad to which I refer. Its opening is reminiscent of Orson Welles's radio broadcast of War of the Worlds and also the infamous Daisy Girl commercial from 1964. What if the ChiComs invade Taiwan? What if Martians start blasting us with heat rays and drinking our blood for sustenance? Appeal to primal emotions may get buy-in from some people, but most resent this kind of manipulation. I'm a registered Republican, and the GOP ad does not appeal to me, so I doubt that it will appeal to the swing voters who decide elections. Let's try this instead.

1. Black Lives Matter says it is black nationalist. "Second, this property has served as a safe haven to protect the leaders of our Black nationalist movement." This isn't an accusation from a conservative source, or people who don't like BLM; it's from BLM itself.

2. While black nationalists don't like Caucasians in general or Jews in particular, black and white nationalists actually collaborate to promote hatred of Jews. "Beyond [Louis Farrakhan's Nation of Islam], a web of white supremacists and black nationalists are linked together by online social networks that propagate anti-Semitic imagery, wild conspiracy theories about the effort of Jews to control America, and other forms of propaganda designed to foster hatred of Jews." This is not to say that white and black nationalists really like each other; their racist views would preclude that. They probably do, however, have a mutually acceptable goal of a Judenrein (Jew-free) North America with segregated "whites only" and "colored only" regions for each group. My own suggestion is for both groups to follow Theodore Roosevelt's advice for those unwilling to assimilate with our country and its values to go back where they came from. Then they will not need to look at people whose skin color differs from their own, Americans of all races will not need to look at them, and everybody will be happy.

3. The Tablet Magazine reference adds, "In comparing BDS to the boycott in South Africa during the apartheid era, black nationalist groups have found a wider audience for their transhistorical anti-Semitic hate while cloaking it in the language of normative anti-racist politics." Black Lives Matter supports the BDS movement and denies the right of Israel to exist.

4. Sullivan Israel of Santa Barbara, CA adds that BLM carried out a "pogrom," and he invoked the image of rampaging Cossacks, against Jews in his neighborhood. "On the night of May 30, while the rioters looted and burned without the intervention of the local police, they chanted an obscene message attacking the police and saying 'kill the Jews.' ... The 'protest' was organized by BLM-L.A.'s leader, Melina Abdullah, who has on numerous occasions said incredibly anti-Semitic things, as well as endorsing and defending multiple outspoken anti-Semites like Louis Farrakhan."

We have accordingly established so far that (1) BLM is black nationalist and (2) black nationalism is racist and anti-Semitic. It differs little if at all from white nationalist movements who think there should be a country, possibly carved out of the United States, for white people only and a separate reservation put aside for non-white people.

5. Black Lives Matter solicits 501(c)(3) donations via ActBlue Charities. While ActBlue says it is independent from the Democrat party, it adds, "ActBlue is not run by the official Democratic Party or any other organization. We are a mission-based organization, which is why only Democrats and progressive organizations (not Republicans) can use our tools to fundraise." This "mission-based organization" is now on record as processing donations to a black nationalist entity whose values are just as inconsistent with those of the United States as those of white nationalists or indeed anybody who thinks there should be a nation, other than the multiracial and multiethnic United States, between Canada and Mexico.

6. Black Lives Matter is still using 501(c)(3) resources to campaign openly against Donald Trump. "This is how Trump's proto-fascism has become normalized. No matter the laws the presidents [sic] breaks, no matter the communities or countries he insults, no matter the catastrophes he creates, the President has been allowed to pretend that the social peace is intact. ... Like a Nazi trying to hide a neck tatoo [sic], Trump shows his true colors whenever he shifts aimlessly from empty platitude to veiled threat." BLM and its enablers might have argued that this page no longer seeks to influence the 2020 election, but, as Trump has declared his candidacy for 2024, BLM comes across as seeking to influence a presidential election. While I can't give legal or tax advice, this comes across as problematic.

7. BLM also formed a political action committee "to increase voter participation and turnout, and to endorse candidates who move us toward Black liberation." The Internal Revenue Service says, "No, a section 501(c)(3) organization may not make a contribution to a political organization described in section 527 (such as a candidate committee, political party committee or political action committee [PAC]). Nor may such an organization establish and maintain a separate segregated fund under section 527."

The 2024 election is ours to win, but only if we stick to real issues such as not just the Democrat party's ties to racists and Jew-haters like Al Sharpton, but also squandering money we don't have on things we don't need like student loan forgiveness when our country is $32 trillion in debt. The Democrat party's efforts to force Americans to use costly and unproven renewable energy sources (I am all for economical and reliable ones), New York's ban on natural gas appliances, New York City squandering $150 million to turn a Hilton hotel into 300 units of affordable housing (that's $500,000 a unit), and similar conduct also are winners for Republicans. Unproven election fraud claims and ads full of sensationalism but short on facts are not.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. The author is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to cancel culture for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.

