How to Understand the Transdgenders -- and All Liberal Activism

What are we to think as we try to make sense of these crazy times? Now that the latest Thing is transgender "activists" staging armed insurrections in state legislatures.

If a bunch of Proud Boys making silly comments on social media amounts to "seditious conspiracy" then what do you call two state representatives armed with a bullhorn -- both suspiciously named "Justin" -- staging a mostly peaceful protest on the floor of the Tennessee State House?

Then I was reading a piece that stated:

The transgender movement’s deepest intention is the death of the family.

Really? I doubt it. The transgender movement is just about making war on transphobes and staging mostly peaceful protests to show the transphobes up for the haters they are. Death of the family? Merely collateral damage.

But why? Isn't it obvious? Our lefty activist groups are like street gangs. Nothing they like more than an excuse to beat somebody up.

It's not just the transgender gang. Our present ruling class will go to war with anyone, foreign or domestic, just to teach them a lesson. Right, President Putin?

Think that's crazy? Bear with me; I have a Narrative to tell.

On the international stage, the educated ruling class likes nothing better than a nice world war, starting right after the French Revolution.

Yes, I know, the Napoleonic Wars weren't exactly a world war. But, apart from the usual world war invasion of Germany, the Napoleonic Wars also included a tidy little campaign in the Middle East, that featured Napoleon battling in Egypt, Jaffa, and Acre.

Whatabout World War Slavery, our all-American Civil War? Hey, it was time for our educated northern abolitionists to teach those Southerners a lesson, right now.

Whatabout World War Kaiser in 1914? Yes, I know, the Kaiser's mustache was an insult to all right-thinking people. Then there's a conspiracy theory I rather like that reckons the Brits felt threatened by the rise of a united Germany. Anyway, Germany had to be taught a lesson, right now.

Whatabout World War Hitler? Suppose our genius President Wilson hadn't forced reparations on Germany at the Treaty of Versailles, and Weimar Germany hadn't experienced its ruinous hyperinflation? You think Cpl. Mustache would have become Reichskanzler? Off with his head!

Okay, great. We win World War Hitler. What to do? I know, let's have World War Commie, and teach those Soviets a lesson in the Cold War!

But why? Why all these world wars? Why the war on transphobes? It all comes down to Nazi jurist Carl Schmitt. Want to show your stuff on the political stage? Then you need an enemy to fight and beat up.

If educated-class politics means world war on the international stage, then it means straight up demonization on the domestic political stage.

Is this crazy? Of course. You tell me if the all-out war of transgender bullhorns against transphobes on the floor of the Tennessee State House is just as crazy as all those vitally important world wars.

Here's how we got to transgender hell.

It started when the educated ruling class decided to demonize the eeevil bourgeoisie for screwing the working class in those dark satanic mills. Marxists and Fabians emerged out of nowhere and demanded justice for the workers!

Then it was women. Did you know that the patriarchy got started in the cities of ancient Sumeria to protect women from slavery and prostitution? That's what lefty Occupy Wall Street leader David Graeber insists in his Debt: The First 5,000 Years. But now we feminists demand justice and equality for women!

Then blacks. Never mind the Civil Rights Acts of the 1960s. When some white yahoo chokes to death a black homeless man acting up on the NY subway, it's systemic racism and we demand justice!

Then gays. Despite the curious story in Brideshead Revisited, everybody knows that Stonewall conclusively proved that gays had been brutally oppressed since the eclipse of ancient Greece. We gay activists demand justice for the gay community.

Now it's transgenders. Everybody knows that, right now, transphobes are the biggest threat to human civilization. Because how else can you describe people who exhibit "fear, aversion, hatred, violence or anger towards people who do not conform to social gender expectations?" We transgender activists demand justice for the trans community.

Do you see what is going on here? The details, the actual agenda, is secondary. There is no question of sitting down, as proposed by Frankfurt School lefty Jürgen Habermas in his idea of "communicative action" with other people: discussing problems, and trying to develop agreement. The only thing that matters is activists protesting for justice, and teaching the oppressors a lesson.

So never ask whether all this activism ever solves problems and makes the world a better place. You know and I know that lefty activism is as different from street gangs as renewable energy is different from fossil fuels.

