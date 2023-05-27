Government Accountability and Law Under the Left

Government’s ineptitude, apathy, and policies driven by internal politics (as usual), have a real cost in terms of people dying, suffering injury or preventable sickness, and losing their businesses and homes. Federal agencies don’t approve new drugs fast enough, never seem to fix public hazards before it’s too late, and are too often indifferent to the needs of the people they ostensibly serve. A president’s policies are either hyped or torpedoed depending on whether they have a D or an R after their name. Citizens throw up their hands, believing a representative government is a thing of the past.

Too many things are simultaneously going wrong, and it largely comes down to a lack of accountability across the board; and the implicit political bias seems posed to persist. President Trump constantly fought a bureaucracy that measured its successes not on accomplishments or service to the people, but on managers bumping up the General Schedule ladder, and power-building their departments.

Today’s overarching theme seems to be the “haves” and their insular attitudes against the “have-nots”, with too many governmental functionaries becoming lost in their versions of reality. Our government serves itself first; too often, citizens come last or, if at all, as an afterthought. This highlights an elite government class that fervently believes it knows best.

Government possesses an inherent ability to worsen the problem it attempts to rectify — mix that tendency to bungle the process (whether intentionally or not) with a lack of accountability and you get a massive disconnect, and chaos. Legislative or administrative intent morphs into how laws or policies are implemented in practice; frequently, the two are at odds.

For example, consider the issue of “immigration.” Democrats may allow as many as 20 million people to enter the country (this is now an invasion) if Biden clinches a second term and nothing changes — despite having numerous laws on the books to recognize a national border. Three facts must be soberly considered:

Due to dissolved borders and subsequent backlogs, “asylum” applicants will not receive an asylum claim determination for 1,621 days (four years). That wait time is climbing, and some “asylum” seekers have been given Notice to Appear letters as far out as ten years! According to the Department of Justice- “49% of all non-detained or removal cases completed in FY 2020 resulted in an in-absentia order of removal due to an alien’s failure to attend a scheduled immigration court hearing.” Add to that number the “gotaways” and you realize that there are tens of millions of illegal immigrants living a permanent, unlawful existence here. According to USCIS data, only 31% of affirmative asylum petitions adjudicated in FY 2019 were approved. Will we expel the other 69%, still entering by the millions? What about those who have been here for years, some with American-born children? This situation is abuse-filled, even as it pulls at our heartstrings.

Considering that 69% of hearings result in denial of the foreigner’s asylum request and nearly half fail to show up for their hearings in the first place, many illegally entering the country must eventually be deported. But, if the system continues to incentivize illegal crossings, there can be no accountability for the invasion openly pushed by the Biden administration. We must remove the incentives that the Democrats dangle in front of unvetted hordes, and Republicans must refuse mass amnesty and “charitable” citizenships.

Never is the question asked, “what rights do native-born Americans possess?” It seems to be that anyone who sneaks across the border has superior rights and extra protections; this must change.

Another egregious scenario can be found with the publication of the Durham Report. Now, four long years later, we know Hillary Clinton’s campaign entirely fabricated Russiagate, and cooperatively reported it to the press; this was a silent coup that should frighten even my liberal friends.

But I’m afraid that isn’t true either. As one said to me, “If I could have prevented the second World War by killing Adolf Hitler early, I’d have done it without a care in the world.” Who among us gets to draw such distinctions? We are a nation of laws, or we aren’t.

I can’t be startled anymore by the biased reporting and, more insidiously, the lack of reporting by the legacy media. The juxtaposition between what I hear on Fox and CNN is so wildly different that a referee is needed to call balls and strikes. Yet, the undisputed facts, as cited below from Durham’s report, should shock the conscience of every American:

Was there a proper basis for launching Crossfire Hurricane? Durham’s report said the launch of the Trump-Russia investigation was deeply flawed and that an “objective and honest assessment” of the evidence, “should have caused the FBI to question not only the predicate for Crossfire Hurricane but also to reflect on whether the FBI was being manipulated for political or other purposes. Unfortunately, it did not.” The role of Hillary Clinton:

The speed and manner in which the FBI opened and investigated Crossfire Hurricane during the presidential election season based on raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence also reflected a noticeable departure from how it approached prior matters involving possible attempted foreign election interference plans aimed at the Clinton campaign.

The fake dossier:

Within days of receipt, the unvetted and unverified Steele Reports were used to support probable cause in the FBI’s FISA applications targeting former Trump campaign associate Carter Page.

And:

This was done at a time when the FBI knew that the same information Steele had provided to the FBI had also been fed to the media and others.

There was no finding of wrongdoing attributed to Trump. Per the report:

Neither U.S. law enforcement nor the intelligence community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion at the commencement of the investigation.

The FBI then:

…discounted or willfully ignored material information that did not support the narrative of a collusive relationship between Trump and Russia.

How many Americans know any of this? The more than 300-page Durham report reads like a book of fiction, extraordinary in its detail, taking no sides other than the truth. It reveals that top players at the FBI and Department of (In)justice put their finger on the scale of a political election, forever tainting President Donald J. Trump in a manner that will never be undone, a bell that cannot be unwrung.

Process, often biased, has been put before accountability. In our country, where students who flunk their courses are passed to the next grade, politicians who understand they’re given latitude to lie, and a fractured media process that rewards discord and non-facts, are all successful because process is prioritized over accountability without sufficient consequences.

We are left to wonder when the last ounce of tolerance will dissipate, and when enough people will care to re-establish the fundamental limitations our Constitution placed on government, which have now been trivialized by mendacity and willful ignorance.

God Bless America!

